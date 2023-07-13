Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day 2023: Schedule, 2km eggs, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO's in-game news revealed details of the upcoming Riolu Hatch Day, slated to happen later this month. The Emanation Pokemon will be featured during the event, with various bonuses and mechanics in play to entice trainers to participate in the proceedings. The Riolu Hatch Day is the only event to take place between Catching Some Z's and Adventure Week 2023.

The Riolu Hatch Day event was revealed as part of the July 2023 content roadmap announced earlier by Niantic. That aside, this month's upcoming events are as follows:

Catching Some Z's - July 15 to July 16 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time

Adventure Week - July 27 to August 2 (Starts at 10 am local time and ends at 8 pm local time)

July Community Day - July 30 (Starts at 2 pm local time and ends at 5 pm local time)

The details for each of them have been fully revealed by the developers.

Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day schedule: Date and time

The Riolu Hatch Day event will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Instead of Riolu spawning more frequently in the wild, like in other similar events, the Emanation Pokemon will have hatching bonuses.

Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day bonuses

The event bonuses that trainers will enjoy during the occasion are as follows:

An increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu

Players will receive double Stardust from hatching eggs

There will be an increased chance that PokeStops will drop 2 km eggs

Pokemon GO Riolu 2 km egg hatches

Riolu will hatch from 2 km eggs in-game, which is a major change for the occasion. It is not clear for now if the Emanation Pokemon will be the only 2 km egg hatch for the duration of the event.

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu in Pokemon GO

During the Riolu Hatch Day, Shiny Riolu will hatch more often from 2 km eggs. For those missing out on Shiny Riolu and Shiny Lucario in their collection, the upcoming event is the perfect occasion to get the unique variants of those pocket monsters.

Instead of the black and blue of the normal variant, the shiny version has a fluorescent yellow base color.

How to get Lucario from Riolu in Pokemon GO

Lucario as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once they have gotten Riolu (normal or shiny) in-game, they can evolve the same to Lucario with the help of 50 Riolu Candy. The latter is a formidable pocket monster to have in the mobile AR title, especially with the moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere.

Given that there has been no official announcement from Niantic on its website, the event's details might slightly differ from the ones mentioned above. We will keep the page updated when more information is available.

