Can Lucario be shiny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

With the recent spring event in Pokemon GO sparking an interest in hatching eggs, players across the globe are collecting and incubating every single one they find with hopes of obtaining some rare creatures. One of the many Pocket Monsters that trainers can currently hatch from eggs in the game is the fan-favorite Riolu.

Debuting in the third generation of the franchise, Riolu's evolution, Lucario, did not make its grand entrance in any game or spin-off that was out at the time. Instead, it made its first appearance in Lucario and the Mystery of Mew just days before the release of the fourth-generation titles. Since then, Lucario and Riolu have been a staple in the parties of players everywhere.

With Riolu being so popular in Pokemon GO's spring event, many players may be wondering if they can find the creature and its evolution in their rare shiny forms.

Since Niantic is notoriously picky with what Pokemon they allow to appear in such a variety, trainers will need to do a bit of research before starting their hunt.

Both Riolu and Lucario are available in their shiny forms in Pokemon GO

Lucario as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As confirmed by the official Pokemon GO website, players can find both Riolu and Lucario in their shiny forms. However, doing so is much easier said than done. The title has a base shiny chance of 1/500, which is higher than the main series but still incredibly rare.

There are two different ways players can obtain a shiny Lucario right now. Trainers can either evolve a shiny Riolu or encounter one in the wild. Since evolved creatures are rare to see in the overworld, players would have much better luck by opting to evolve a shiny Riolu.

The best way players can currently get a Riolu in Pokemon GO is by hatching one from 2km eggs obtained during the spring event. Though it is possible to find a Riolu in the wild, the chances of doing so are incredibly low. Trainers who want to do so may need to hunt under optimal conditions.

Players looking to find a shiny Riolu in the wild to evolve into Lucario would have better luck finding one in the right weather conditions. Like the main series, the climate of an area plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn in an area. Riolu has a better chance of spawning in cloudy weather. Using consumables like Incense and Lures also helps.

Once players have their shiny Riolu, the next step is evolving it into shiny Lucario. The only thing players need for this process is 50 Riolu candies. These can be obtained by catching more Riolu, using Rare Candies, or registering the creature as a Buddy Pokemon and walking with it to passively produce candies.

