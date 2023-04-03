How to use Pokemon GO egg-hatching widget? (April 2023)

When it comes to Pokemon GO, there are many ways players can go about fleshing out their collection of monsters. As most trainers are aware, the easiest way to find creatures is by walking around until one spawns on the map. However, one of the most important methods players often overlook is hatching eggs.

Available through a variety of different means, eggs are some of the best ways for competitive battlers to get their high-IVed picks. However, it can be a bit much for some trainers, as those who hatch their Pokemon often find themselves in need of tracking the progress on all of their incubators.

Thankfully, Niantic has added a new feature to Pokemon GO that allows players to keep track of their incubation eggs without needing to open the app. Since this is still a fairly new addition to the game, a lot of trainers may not know how to access it. Luckily, it is a very straightforward mechanic to enable.

The Egg-Hatching Widget in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Eggs as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Pokemon GO continues to develop and grow as a mobile game, a lot of the title's features get closer and closer to finalization. One of the fruits of this development process is the egg-hatching widget. In order to effectively use this feature, players will first need to enable the Adventure Sync option from the game's settings menu.

This option is one of the first that they will see when bringing up the settings menu. In order to enable it, they will need to agree to let the app access and communicate with data from either the Apple Health or the Google Fit applications. Once these terms are agreed upon, the Adventure Sync option will be checked on the menu.

Once Adventure Sync is turned on, players will need to turn their attention to the home screen of their mobile device. Apple users can enable home screen organization by pressing and holding on the home screen until the other applications begin to shake. From there, tapping on the + sign in the top corner will bring up the widgets menu. After selecting the Pokemon GO egg widget, they can drop it on the home screen to enable it for usage.

The process for devices using an Android operating system is very similar to the one Apple users go through. However, for Androids, there is a button labeled "Widgets" where users can go to find the egg checker. Once it is on the home screen, they can check it for progress on all of their currently incubated eggs without opening the Pokemon GO app.

While the casual player may not be interested in having such a large block of information on their home screen for a mobile game that they only play occasionally, this feature's implementation is a massive win for the hardcore playerbase. The only thing that they have to remember is if they want to use any of the mobile game's widgets is to keep Adventure Sync enabled.

