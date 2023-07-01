How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in July 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

With a new month in Pokemon GO, players are checking out all the changes Niantic plans on bringing to the game. However, none of these changes have gotten fans quite as excited as the alterations to the teams of each Team GO Rocket admin and the organization's leader. While Giovanni has appeared in many games, the version in Niantic's mobile title has to be his most nefarious yet.

Giovanni seems to always appear with a loyal legion of subjects by his side. Whether it is in the Kanto region ruling over the first installment of Team Rocket or in the Alola region leading the interdimensional Team Rainbow Rocket, the boss seems to just love causing trouble.

The draw of challenging Giovanni comes in the form of the rewards he can give to Pokemon GO trainers who are strong enough to defeat him in battle. Right now, defeating him is the only way players can obtain Shadow Legendary Pokemon in the game. With this being the case, many trainers will want to study up so they can take this menace down.

How to challenge Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni's Persian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players are required to do one thing before they get the chance to battle Giovanni. They must complete special research tasks that reward the Super Rocket Radar, the special item that summons the Team GO Rocket leader.

Once players activate the Super Rocket Radar, the next Team GO Rocket member they face at a Pokestop or in a hot air balloon will be Giovanni.

How to counter Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Regirock as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There has never been a Giovanni battle as weak as the one in the recent wave of Pokemon GO fights. Currently, the boss will always open the battle with his Shadow Persian and close with his Shadow Regirock. Both of these creatures have crippling weaknesses to Fighting-type attacks, so players should aim to bring their strongest to this battle.

The second stage of the battle dictates the true difficulty of the encounter. If Giovanni chooses to use Rhyperior, trainers will have an easy time getting through the fight, as all of the villain's Pokemon will be weak to powerful Fighting-type attacks. If he chooses to use Nidoking or Garchomp, players should opt for an Ice-type creature.

With knowledge of all of the creatures Giovanni can use in his battles for the month of July, Pokemon GO players will be able to construct an optimal team. A team of Lucario, Mamoswine, and Machamp will be able to clear this battle with little to no difficulty.

Of course, the experience level of the player can also determine whether or not they will be able to easily take down the boss of Team GO Rocket.

