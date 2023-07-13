Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 announced, including Mega Tyranitar, Shiny Tyrunt, and Shiny Amaura debut

Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 has finally been announced by Niantic, with trainers around the world being able to dive into it in the last week of July. While quite a few details were leaked beforehand, the announcement officially confirmed the upcoming debut of Mega Tyranitar, along with the first appearance of Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura.

The Adventure Week 2023 event will revolve around Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon, with Pokemon GO trainers getting to hatch their favorite ancient Pokemon. It is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 will begin later this month

Mega Tyranitar will make its long-awaited debut in Pokemon GO with the Adventure Week 2023 event. The mega-evolved variant of the popular pocket monster was earlier leaked to appear in-game.

Apart from it, Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura will make their first appearances, with those hatched from eggs having a greater chance of being shiny than those caught in the wild.

The wild pocket monsters that players will encounter in the wild with an increased frequency are:

Omanyte [shiny variant will be available]

Kabuto [shiny variant will be available]

Aerodactyl [shiny variant will be available]

Lileep [shiny variant will be available]

Anorith [shiny variant will be available]

Cranidos [shiny variant will be available]

Shieldon [shiny variant will be available]

Tirtouga [shiny variant will be available]

Archen [shiny variant will be available]

Tyrunt [shiny variant will be available]

Amaura [shiny variant will be available]

The 7km egg hatches from the event for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

Tirtouga [shiny variant will be available]

Archen [shiny variant will be available]

Tyrunt [shiny variant will be available]

Amaura [shiny variant will be available]

Trainers will also be able to catch a colorful Aurora surprise when they look to the skies during Adventure Week 2023. The occasion will also have event-themed Field Research tasks whose available encounters are as follows:

Omastar

Kabutops

Cradily

Armaldo

Tyrunt [shiny variant will be available]

Amaura [shiny variant will be available]

The occasion will also have a paid Timed Research for $2 or the equivalent in players' local currency. The completion rewards include Super Incubators. Pokemon GO players will also have free Timed Research to jump into. There will also be an Adventure Week 2023 Collection Challenge.

The event bonuses for Adventure Week 2023 are as follows:

2× XP for spinning PokéStops.

5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

The occasion will see Regidrago as a 5-star Raid boss and Mega Tyranitar as a Mega Raid boss.

