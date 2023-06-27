When is Mega Tyranitar coming to Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players have long awaited the Mega Evolution of the beloved Generation II monster Tyranitar. Fortunately, it appears that the immensely powerful creature will arrive in the mobile title in just a few weeks. Although Niantic hasn't made an announcement, an accidental seasonal calendar posting proved otherwise. This was corroborated by data mining groups and leakers as well.

According to the accidental reveal, Mega Tyranitar will begin appearing in Pokemon GO's Mega Raids on July 25, 2023. It will remain in the rotation until August 4, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

This date and timeframe are surely subject to change, but the fact that the leak was posted directly to the Pokemon GO summer calendar before being removed lends credence to the information at hand.

How to get Mega Tyranitar when it appears in Pokemon GO

Since Mega Tyranitar will unsurprisingly appear in Pokemon GO as a Mega Raid boss, trainers will need to engage in these raids and defeat the creature to obtain its Mega Energy. In addition to getting the energy, trainers will also receive the opportunity to catch a standard Tyranitar in the post-raid encounter.

Fortunately, although Mega Tyranitar will undoubtedly be a tough boss to battle, it has some glaring weaknesses to take advantage of. Specifically, since it's a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, Mega Tyranitar is incredibly weak to Fighting-type moves. Additionally, this boss is also weak to Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

A large number of weaknesses gives Pokemon GO players the ability to formulate many different teams of high CP, high IV stat creatures that can deal great damage to Mega Tyranitar. However, if players have Fighting-type creatures at the ready, this raid is the perfect time to use them, including Mega Evolutions.

Here's how to get Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO:

When July 25 rolls around, head out into the game world. Be sure you've got a well-built team of counters prepared ahead of time. It's also wise to bring along as many teammates as you can and some healing items, you'll likely need them. It's also important to have plenty of raid passes available to repeat the raids as needed. Check nearby gyms for Mega Raid eggs or just Mega Tyranitar itself and enter the lobby. Assemble your best six Pocket Monsters that can take advantage of the boss' weaknesses. When the raid timer expires, hammer away at Tyranitar as much as you can with your Pokemon attacks. If you and your team are efficient, this Mega Raid boss should fall. You'll receive your Mega Energy after the battle is completed and can proceed to catch a Tyranitar. It's likely you'll need to play multiple Mega Raids to collect enough energy.

Once Pokemon GO players have a sizable amount of Mega Energy stored up, they can open their Tyranitar's Pokemon page and Mega Evolve it for eight hours by spending the required amount of energy. According to leaks, Mega Tyranitar will require 200 Mega Energy to evolve.

Although Mega Evolving Tyranitar is certainly helpful, trainers will want to save their energy for a tough battle. Specifically, Mega Tyranitar should perform exceptionally well in other Mega Raids as well as certain PvP formats that permit Mega Evolution.

