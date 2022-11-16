How to calculate IVs in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

In Pokemon GO, IVs, also known as Individual Values, are a means of measuring the stats of a Pokemon. The popular mobile title doesn't operate on the same EV/IV system as the mainline series' games, so IVs are the best measurement of a Pokemon's battle capability alongside its CP.

Every time you get a Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it has a set value of IVs spread through its attack, defense, and stamina stats. The higher the IV value of a given stat, the better performance that Pokemon will have in a given respect. For example, high attack IVs means that a Pocket Monster's attacks will deal more damage, while high stamina IVs lead to the Pokemon having more HP.

But how does a trainer measure IVs in-game? This article will list out a few ways to do so.

Appraising a Pokemon's IVs in Pokemon GO

A red stamp from the in-game appraisal system tends to mean that a Pokemon has top-notch IVs (Image via Niantic)

A few years ago, Pokemon GO received a major update in the form of the appraisal system. Using this feature, trainers can take any Pokemon currently in their roster and determine what IVs it has.

When the appraisal of a Pokemon begins, the trainer's team leader will show the Pokemon's three primary in-game IV stats. These are measured on a bar-based system, with the third bar representing high-quality EVs. If a Pokemon receives a red three-star stamp, it's considered a "hundo" or a Pokemon with 100% IVs spread across the board.

Appraising your Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Open the game and select your roster of Pokemon by tapping the Pokeball icon and pressing the Pokemon icon. Select your desired Pokemon and open its information page. Tap the icon with three bars in the lower-right portion of the screen and select the appraise option. Your team leader will provide you with your Pokemon's IVs.

In addition to Pokemon GO's in-game appraisal system, there are many different ways to calculate a Pokemon's IVs, thanks to third-party apps and websites. For example, players can head to https://pokemon.gameinfo.io/en/tools/iv-calculator if they encounter a Pokemon in the wild. On this site, you can enter a Pokemon's CP and its species to determine what its approximate IVs will be.

Third-party apps like Poke Genie and Calcy IV can also assist trainers in determining the numerical values of their Pocket Monsters' IVs.

IVs are incredibly important in Pokemon GO since there are no EVs (Effort Values) that players can grow their Pokemon with by defeating certain opponents. In some situations, a creature with high IVs can defeat an opponent with a higher Combat Power if the opponent doesn't have particularly good IVs.

Clearly, stats determine performance in a rather influential way, meaning trainers will want to hunt for high-IV Pokemon when assembling a battle team for either PvE or PvP battles.

Each Pokemon encountered in Pokemon GO has its own distinct IV spread based on its species and CP. After catching a certain species, it's never a bad idea to appraise it or use an IV calculator to determine if it's worth powering up and evolving to add to your battle roster.

