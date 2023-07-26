Pokemon GO Glittering Garden announced, featuring 'mons from GO Fest 2023

In tandem with GO Fest 2023, Pokemon GO Glittering Garden was recently announced by Niantic, with trainers around the world getting to participate in the first week of August. The event will feature some of the Grass-type and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters that will appear in the GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. The occasion will also mark the global debut of the shiny variant of Petilil.
For those interested, the in-person location and dates for this year's GO Fest 2023 are as follows:
London, England
- August 4 to August 6
- Ticket price: £32
- Location: Brockwell Park
Osaka, Japan
- August 4 to August 6
- Ticket price: ¥3500
- Location: Expo '70 Commemorative Park
New York, USA
- August 18 to August 20
- Ticket Price: $30
- Location: Randall's Island Park
The Global version of the event will take place on August 26 and August 27, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. Trainers can purchase a paid ticket for various added perks and bonuses.
Pokemon GO Glittering Garden will be held in August 2023
According to the official announcement, the Glittering Garden event in Pokemon GO is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time.
The wild encounters that will appear with an increased spawn rate during the occasion are as follows:
- Bulbasaur [shiny encounter available]
- Jigglypiff [shiny encounter available]
- Oddish [shiny encounter available]
- Hoppip [shiny encounter available]
- Seedot [shiny encounter available]
- Cacnea [shiny encounter available]
- Petilil [shiny encounter available]
- Ferroseed [shiny encounter available]
- Spritzee [shiny encounter available]
- Swirlix [shiny encounter available]
- Dedenne [shiny encounter available]
The 2 km egg hatches that will be available in-game during the event are as follows:
- Budew [shiny encounter available]
- Cherubi [shiny encounter available]
- Sewaddle
- Petilil [shiny encounter available]
- Bounsweet
- Larvesta (lucky encounter)
During Glittering Garden, Pokemon GO trainers will encounter the following Pocket Monsters more frequently in parks for specific days:
- August 5 - Petilil [shiny encounter available]
- August 6 - Cacnea [shiny encounter available]
- August 7 - Oddish [shiny encounter available]
- August 8 - Seedot [shiny encounter available]
The event bonuses are as follows:
- 1/2 distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon
- Increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon
- 1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon
- 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon
The Field Research task encounters for Glittering Garden are as follows:
- Tangela [shiny encounter available]
- Roselia [shiny encounter available]
- Petilil [shiny encounter available]
- Foongus [shiny encounter available]
A free Timed Research questline will also be available for Pokemon GO trainers. It will focus on "exploration and hatching eggs." Players should keep in mind that the questline's tasks and rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time.