Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day: Egg pool, Timed Research, event bonus, and more

Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day is slowly coming online around the world, with trainers getting to participate in a new type of event similar to Community Days. The occasion revolves around hatching the Emanation Pokemon, along with various relative event bonuses. The upcoming Hatch Day will also feature a Timed Research questline for players to complete.

Riolu Hatch Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, starting at 2 pm local time and continuing until 5 pm local time. It follows a similar pattern as that of other Community Day, Community Day Classic, Raid Day, and Research Day events. Players will also get to encounter the shiny variant of the Emanation Pokemon in the mix.

Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day event bonuses

The event bonuses for the occasion are as follows:

You'll have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu!

2× Stardust from hatching Eggs.

2km Eggs will drop much more frequently from PokéStops.

Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day 2km egg pool

The 2km egg pool for this event is as follows:

Riolu [shiny encounter available]

Staryu [shiny encounter available]

Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Cleffa [shiny encounter available]

Magby [shiny encounter available]

Azurill [shiny encounter available]

Larvesta

Fomantis [shiny encounter available]

Wimpod

While there are a number of creatures that can hatch from 2km eggs, for the duration of the event, Riolu is predominatly hatching for these specific eggs.

Pokemon GO Riolu Hatch Day Field Research and Timed Research

The event-themed Field Research tasks can be gathered by interacting with the Photo Discs at PokeStops. They are as follows:

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 300x Stardust, 5x Poke Ball, or 5x Razz Berry

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - 3x Great Ball, 500 XP, or 3x Pinap Berry

The available task and rewards for the free Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research are as follows:

Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Hatch an Egg - 1000 XP

Rewards: 1x Super Incubator

Furthermore, Shiny Riolu will be available to be hatched from 2km eggs as the event provides an increased chance of acquiring them from egg hatches. The unique variant has distinct yellow streaks.

Getting a Shiny Riolu means trainers can also evolve it to get a Shiny Lucario. Given the latter's prowess in the AR title's PvP battles, it will be a unique catch to have and boast to others.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Explore Routes during our newest event, Blaze New Trails! pic.twitter.com/A1cvIMXY6B Chase the horizon and experience adventure in a whole new way.Explore Routes during our newest event, Blaze New Trails! #PokemonGORoute

Apart from the event, players can also participate in the ongoing Blast New Trails, featuring the debut of Zygarde in Pokemon GO through a Special Research questline.