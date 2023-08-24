Latest Pokemon GO datamine hints at Season 12 and its offerings

Pokemon GO Season 12 is right around the corner, and speculations are rife regarding what will be on offer. Niantic has already stated that Gen IX Paldean Starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly) will debut in-game in September 2023 with the beginning of the new Season. The latest batch of Pokemon GO datamine, revealed by well-known PokeMiners, provided a glimpse at what lies ahead for trainers.

According to the datamine, the Season 12 adventure will revolve around the player's choice of Paldea starters. The branched questline will provide them with an in-depth look at the Pokemon and its evolutions. Apart from that, a new Master Ball research will reportedly arrive in the upcoming Season.

Read on to find out about the latest Pokemon GO datamine.

Pokemon GO latest datamine discusses details about Season 12

Expand Tweet

The latest set of Pokemon GO datamine was revealed by PokeMiners on their website. It is as follows:

@@ -542,12 +542,12 @@

RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_poliwag_poliwrath

TEXT: Evolve Poliwhirl to get a Poliwrath that knows the Fast Attack Counter!



+RESOURCE ID: bonus_friendship_levelup_1.5x

+TEXT: 1.5× XP from increasing Friendship levels

+

+RESOURCE ID: bonus_friendship_levelup_2x

+TEXT: 2× XP from increasing Friendship levels

+

RESOURCE ID: bonus_friendship_raid_double

TEXT: 2× friendship bonus damage in raids



@@ -568,9 +568,9 @@



RESOURCE ID: bonus_raid_6_candy

TEXT: Six additional Candy from catching Pokémon in five-star, Mega, and Primal Raids

+

+RESOURCE ID: bonus_rrp_limit_uncap

+TEXT: No daily limit on Remote Raids



RESOURCE ID: bonus_total_6_special_trades

TEXT: Six total Special Trades per day

@@ -602,9 +602,9 @@

RESOURCE ID: collection_wcs2023_irl_bonus

TEXT: World Championships Collection Challenge



+RESOURCE ID: combat_title_season_12

+TEXT: GO Battle League: Adventures Abound

+

RESOURCE ID: community_day_froakie_event_name

TEXT: Community Day: Froakie



@@ -635,9 +635,9 @@

RESOURCE ID: event_name_routes

TEXT: Blaze New Trails



+RESOURCE ID: event_season12_name

+TEXT: Current Season: Adventures Abound

+

RESOURCE ID: f_avatar_poses_bundle_pose_53

TEXT: Treasure Map

Pose

@@ -672,12 +672,12 @@

RESOURCE ID: form_oinkologne_male

TEXT: Male



+RESOURCE ID: form_palafin_hero

+TEXT: Hero Form

+

+RESOURCE ID: form_squakabilly_white

+TEXT: White Plumage

+

RESOURCE ID: form_stretchy

TEXT: Stretchy Form



@@ -1536,8 +1536,8 @@

TEXT: 1.5× Hatch Stardust



RESOURCE ID: hindi

-TEXT: हिन्दी

+TEXT: Hindi



RESOURCE ID: increased_chance_buddy_xl_bonus

TEXT: Increased chance of earning Candy XL when adventuring with your Buddy Pokémon

@@ -1661,14 +1661,14 @@

Pose



RESOURCE ID: metadata_patch

-TEXT: Built at 2023-08-17T18:53:37.373038

-at SHA 84f6de8aaa19c6d50b82c779d6a2ad743d7742a9

-Pipeline 1685847, job 20443314

-Patch from: 0.281.0-SHA-84f6de8a-RC4, 0.279.2-SHA-5851de1b-RC1

+TEXT: Built at 2023-08-22T22:01:10.616454

+at SHA 10a544cac6902042332dfd340ead65e37ab44d7d

+Pipeline 1695519, job 20562777

+Patch from: 0.281.0-SHA-84f6de8a-RC4, 0.279.3-SHA-3f2f70aa-RC1



RESOURCE ID: minicollect_help_desc_type_hatch

TEXT: Hatch Pokémon from an Egg.

@@ -2328,28 +2328,28 @@

TEXT: No records exist of this Pokémon being caught. Data is lacking, but the Pokémon’s traits match up with a creature shown in an expedition journal.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0990

-TEXT: This Pokémon closely resembles a scientific weapon that a paranormal magazine claimed was sent to this planet by aliens.

+TEXT: Sightings of this Pokémon have occurred in recent years. It resembles a mysterious object described in an old expedition journal.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0991

-TEXT: Its shape is similar to a robot featured in a paranormal magazine article. The robot was said to have been created by an ancient civilization.

+TEXT: It resembles a mysterious object mentioned in an old book. There are only two reported sightings of this Pokémon.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0992

-TEXT: It is very similar to a cyborg covered exclusively by a paranormal magazine. The cyborg was said to be the modified form of a certain athlete.

+TEXT: This Pokémon shares many similarities with Iron Hands, an object mentioned in a certain expedition journal.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0993

-TEXT: It resembles a certain Pokémon introduced in a paranormal magazine, described as the offspring of a Hydreigon that fell in love with a robot.

+TEXT: It’s possible that Iron Jugulis, an object described in an old book, may actually be this Pokémon.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0994

-TEXT: This Pokémon resembles an unknown object described in a paranormal magazine as a UFO sent to observe humanity.

+TEXT: No records exist of this species being caught. Data is lacking, but the Pokémon’s traits match up with an object described in an old book.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0995

-TEXT: It has some similarities to a Pokémon introduced in a dubious magazine as a Tyranitar from one billion years into the future.

+TEXT: Some of its notable features match those of an object named within a certain expedition journal as Iron Thorns.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0996

TEXT: Frigibax absorbs heat through its dorsal fin and converts the heat into ice energy. The higher the temperature, the more energy Frigibax stores.

@@ -2376,8 +2376,8 @@

TEXT: It is possible that this is the creature listed as Roaring Moon in an expedition journal that still holds many mysteries.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_1006

-TEXT: It has some similarities to a mad scientist’s invention covered in a paranormal magazine.

+TEXT: It’s possible that this is the object listed as Iron Valiant in a certain expedition journal.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_1007_2996

TEXT: This seems to be the Winged King mentioned in an old expedition journal. It was said to have split the land with its bare fists.

@@ -2383,8 +2383,8 @@

TEXT: This seems to be the Winged King mentioned in an old expedition journal. It was said to have split the land with its bare fists.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_1008_2997

-TEXT: Much remains unknown about this creature. It resembles Cyclizar, but it is far more ruthless and powerful.

+TEXT: This seems to be the Iron Serpent mentioned in an old book. The Iron Serpent is said to have turned the land to ash with its lightning.



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_upgrade_evolution_confirmation

TEXT: Do you want to change {0}’s form?

@@ -2857,51 +2857,51 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_power_up_plural_ice

TEXT: Power up {0} Ice-type Pokémon



+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_dark_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Dark-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_dragon_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Dragon-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_electric_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Electric-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_fairy_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Fairy-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_fighting_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Fighting-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_flying_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Flying-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_ghost_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Ghost-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_grass_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Grass-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_ground_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Ground-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_ice_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Ice-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_normal_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Normal-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_poison_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Poison-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_psychic_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Psychic-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_rock_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Rock-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_wild_water_unique_plural

+TEXT: Take snapshots of {0} different wild Water-type Pokémon

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_froakie_0_0

TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%! It’s great to see you.



@@ -3046,135 +3046,135 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_3_4

TEXT: Until next time—let’s GO!



+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_0_0

+TEXT: %PLAYERNAME%, exciting news! In my most recent research, I came across an excerpt describing a region with little agricultural villages filled with port towns and lively markets called Paldea!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_0_1

+TEXT: It has towering mountains and lakes, wilderness and rugged mountainous areas, and magnificent lands!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_0_2

+TEXT: Pokémon live everywhere in nature, such as on trees and in rivers. You might have already guessed, but there are indeed Pokémon for us to encounter from this region!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_0_3

+TEXT: I heard Paldea is a spectacular place, and it could very well exceed my imagination!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_0_4

+TEXT: I've jotted down some quick notes, and I believe there's still more for us to discover! If you're up for it, please join me in finding out more about them!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_1_0

+TEXT: Great choice! Sprigatito is capricious and attention-seeking, and it's so full of life!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_1_1

+TEXT: In fact, its fluffy fur is similar in composition to plants, allowing it to absorb sunlight for energy.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_1_2

+TEXT: Sprigatito has an entrancing smell. The sweet scent its body gives off mesmerizes those around it. The scent grows stronger when this Pokémon is in the sun.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_1_3

+TEXT: Let’s walk around and look for some Grass-type Pokémon as we have Sprigatito top of mind, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_2_0

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%! How did it go? Exploring with your new Pokémon is the best way to grow your bond, and we've discovered even more characteristics!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_2_1

+TEXT: Sprigatito washes its face regularly to avoid drying out, what a great self care regiment! I've heard that Sprigatito's evolution, Floragato is ready to bloom.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_2_2

+TEXT: Let's get back out there and evolve one to see for yourself!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_3_0

+TEXT: Wow, amazing progress %PLAYERNAME%! There never seems to be a dull moment with a companion such as Floragato!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_3_1

+TEXT: Its fur can change in hardness depending on its mood — and becomes sharp as needles when it is ready to battle.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_3_2

+TEXT: Floragato deftly wields a vine hidden beneath its long fur, slamming the hard flower bud against its opponents.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_3_3

+TEXT: Make sure to give it some attention %PLAYERNAME%, Floragato needs proper nurturing! There's one more evolution... It'll be a great time to buddy up as you continue to press on!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_4_0

+TEXT: Incredible! Meowscarada is indeed a special adventure buddy! With skillful misdirection, it rigs foes with pollen-packed flower bombs. Meowscarada sets off the bombs before its foes realize what's going on.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_a_4_1

+TEXT: It's certainly comforting to know you're on the same team! We're all done for now, and I hope you continue to explore out there with your new Pokémon! Have a lovely day, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_1_0

+TEXT: Great choice! Fuecoco is full of energy! This energy is released from the dent atop Fuecoco’s head and flickers to and fro.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_1_1

+TEXT: Let’s use that energy to walk around and look for some Fire-type Pokémon, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_2_0

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%! How did it go? Exploring with your new Pokémon is the best way to grow your bond, and we've discovered even more characteristics!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_2_1

+TEXT: It lies on warm rocks and uses the heat absorbed by its square-shaped scales to create fire energy.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_2_2

+TEXT: I've heard that Fuecoco's evolution, Crocalor can really light things up! Let's get back out there and try to evolve one for ourselves!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_3_0

+TEXT: Wow, amazing progress %PLAYERNAME%! There never seems to be a dull moment with a companion such as Crocalor!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_3_1

+TEXT: The combination of Crocalor’s fire energy and overflowing vitality has caused an egg-shaped fireball to appear on the Pokémon’s head.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_3_2

+TEXT: This Pokémon utters a guttural cry as it spews flames every which way. I'm fired up %PLAYERNAME%, Crocalor is red hot!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_3_3

+TEXT: There's one more evolution... It'll be a great time to buddy up as you continue to press on!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_4_0

+TEXT: Incredible! Skeledirge is indeed a special adventure buddy! Skeledirge’s gentle singing soothes the souls of all that hear it.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_4_1

+TEXT: It burns its enemies to a crisp with flames of over 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit. It's certainly comforting to know you're on the same team!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_b_4_2

+TEXT: We're all done for now, and I hope you continue to explore out there with your new Pokémon! Have a lovely day, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_branch_0

+TEXT: Which type of Pokémon would you like to start on your journey through Paldea, %PLAYERNAME%? Choose the one you're most drawn to and we'll be on our way!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_1_0

+TEXT: Great choice! Quaxly is an earnest and tidy Pokémon. What a neat Pokémon to begin your journey with!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_1_1

+TEXT: Quaxly's feathers secrete a glossy gel which protects its body against water and grime. There's rarely a misplaced feather in the lovely coif decorating its head!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_1_2

+TEXT: Let’s walk around and look for some Water-type Pokémon as we have Quaxly top of mind, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_2_0

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%! How did it go? Exploring with your new Pokémon is the best way to grow your bond, and we've discovered even more characteristics!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_2_1

+TEXT: This Pokémon migrated to Paldea from distant lands long ago. Its strong legs let it easily swim around in even fast-flowing rivers.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_2_2

+TEXT: I've heard that Quaxly's evolution, Quaxwell can really kick things up a notch! Let's dive in a little more and try to evolve one for ourselves!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_3_0

+TEXT: Wow, amazing progress %PLAYERNAME%! There never seems to be a dry moment with a companion such as Quaxwell!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_3_1

+TEXT: These Pokémon constantly run through shallow waters to train their legs, then compete with each other to see which of them kicks most gracefully.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_3_2

+TEXT: The hardworking Quaxwell observes people and Pokémon from various regions and incorporates their movements into its own dance routines.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_3_3

+TEXT: It's a great reminder to tap your toes and put on your dancing shoes when the opportunity presents itself %PLAYERNAME%! There's one more evolution... It'll be a great time to buddy up as you continue on!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_4_0

+TEXT: Incredible! Quaquaval is indeed a special adventure buddy! A single kick from a Quaquaval can send a truck rolling. This Pokémon uses its powerful legs to perform striking dances from far-off lands.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_season12_c_4_1

+TEXT: It's certainly comforting to know you're on the same team! We're all done for now, and I hope you continue to explore out there with your new Pokémon! Have a lovely day, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_zygarde_0_0

TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%! What’ve you been up to? Catching Pokémon? Exploring a new Route, perhaps?



@@ -3309,24 +3309,24 @@



RESOURCE ID: quest_title_poliwag_3

TEXT: Slippery Swirls (4/4)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_season12

+TEXT: A Paldean Adventure

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_season12_0

+TEXT: A Paldean Adventure (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_season12_1

+TEXT: A Paldean Adventure (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_season12_2

+TEXT: A Paldean Adventure (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_season12_3

+TEXT: A Paldean Adventure (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_season12_4

+TEXT: A Paldean Adventure (5/5)



RESOURCE ID: quest_title_zygarde

TEXT: From A to Zygarde

@@ -3901,36 +3901,36 @@

RESOURCE ID: safari_city_leave_behind_title_seoul_06

TEXT: City Safari: Seoul – The Journey Continues (7/7)



+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_1_button_key

+TEXT: Adventure with Sprigatito

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_1_description_key

+TEXT: Choose this option to go on adventures with Sprigatito!

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_1_title_key

+TEXT: Adventure with Sprigatito

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_2_button_key

+TEXT: Adventure with Fuecoco

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_2_description_key

+TEXT: Choose this option to go on adventures with Fuecoco!

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_2_title_key

+TEXT: Adventure with Fuecoco

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_3_button_key

+TEXT: Adventure with Quaxly

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_3_description_key

+TEXT: Choose this option to go on adventures with Quaxly!

+

+RESOURCE ID: season12_branch_3_title_key

+TEXT: Adventure with Quaxly

+

+RESOURCE ID: season_gbl_forecast_title_12

+TEXT: Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

+

RESOURCE ID: settings_route_guidance

TEXT: Route Guidance



@@ -4154,9 +4154,9 @@



RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_2_title_key

TEXT: Studious Adventure

+

+RESOURCE ID: timed_trial_mb_research_title

+TEXT: Timed Investigation: Master Ball



RESOURCE ID: title_hatch_day_riolu

TEXT: Riolu Hatch Day

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, according to PokeMiner, the next Pokemon GO Season will reportedly be called Adventures Abound. Given that these are datamined information, players are advised to take it with a grain of salt and wait for confirmation from Niantic.

For those interested, the developers have already revealed the Community Day dates for the upcoming Season.