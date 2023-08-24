Pokemon GO next Season Community Day dates revealed

Pokemon GO trainers are gearing up for the next Season, with the current one of Hidden Gems coming to a ceremonious end with GO Fest 2023 Global. As per custom, Niantic has already revealed the Community Day dates for the upcoming Season in a recent announcement. Trainers can prepare accordingly so they don't miss out.

Community Days are monthly events that take place in the popular AR title. Each iteration features one rare pocket monster that is not easily available in Pokemon GO. On the event day, that particular Pokemon spawns more frequently in the wild for three hours. The occasion also brings exclusive Charged Attack and Special Research.

Pokemon GO Community Day dates for next Season

According to the official announcement, the following are the Community Day dates for the next Season:

Saturday, September 2, 2023 (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 (Community Day Classic)

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the latest leaks have revealed which pocket monsters will appear in upcoming Community Day events. They are as follows:

September - Grubbin

October - Timburr

November - Wooper and Paldean Wooper

The leaks also disclosed an October Community Day Classic event featuring Mareep. Given that a Community Day Classic event is set for September, trainers might see the Wool Pokemon on that occasion.

Players should remember that these are mere leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. They must await confirmation from Niantic to learn about the pocket monsters appearing in these events.

Niantic also revealed a few of the in-game event dates for the upcoming Season. They are as follows:

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday and Sunday, October 7–8, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Expand Tweet

Given that the current Pokemon GO Season is due to conclude in about a week's time, developers will likely reveal details regarding the new Season and the September 2023 content roadmap in the next few days. For now, trainers can prepare to participate in the Global edition of GO Fest 2023 due to start in a couple of days.