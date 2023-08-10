Latest Pokemon GO leak reveals featured Community Day Pokemon for September, October, and November

The potential Pokemon GO Community Day lineups for September, October, and November were shared on Reddit's The SilphRoad Community recently. The speculated list of Pocket Monsters includes old veterans of the game as well as new critters that are yet to make their debut in Niantic's mobile game. According to a data mine result shared by u/seyibod721 from a Discord chat, the following Pocket Monsters will be spotlighted in upcoming Community Days:

September: Grubbin

October: Timburr

October (Community Day Classic): Mareep

November: Wooper and Paldean Wooper

All upcoming Community Days in Pokemon GO, according to leaks

September Community Day in Pokemon GO to allegedly feature Grubbin

Grubbin is a Bug-type Pocket Monster from the Alola region. It evolves into Charjabug and finally into Vikavolt. The Alolan Larva Pokemon was released in Niantic's mobile game back in 2022, but its shiny is still not available in the game.

The September Community Day will most likely release the shiny form of this critter and the rest of the evolutionary line. As per tradition, Vikavolt might even get an event-exclusive move that makes it more relevant to the GO Battle League meta.

Prospective October Community Days in Pokemon GO to feature Timburr and Mareep

October will feature two Community Days. One will feature a new Pokemon, Timburr, that has not yet appeared in the wild. The second, a Classic version of the event, will feature Mareep.

This will be the first time Timburr will be available in the wild, as it has only been available through Eggs and Raid appearances previously. It will have a higher shiny rate during the Community Day as well.

Mareep is a classic critter in Pokemon GO. Its final evolution, Ampharos, even has a Mega Evolution. Ampharos may also get a new exclusive move during the Community Day.

November speculated to host Wooper and Paldean Wooper for Community Day in Pokemon GO

Paldean Pokemon have been confirmed to make their debut in Niantic's mobile game in September. One of them, the Paldean variant of Wooper, will get its Community Day in November.

Quagsire is a meta-relevant critter in GO Battle League already, so players can expect it to receive one more exclusive attack that makes it even stronger.

However, the most exciting thing to look forward to will be Paldean Wooper's evolution, Clodsire, and the potential value it could bring to PvP teams after November. Incidentally, it may also be the first time a shiny Paldean Pokemon is made available in the game.

Before all this comes to be, Shiny Greninja has been confirmed to be making its Pokemon GO debut on August 13, 2023.