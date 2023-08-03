Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Jungle Cup: Little Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition is the latest specialty cup in the game's GO Battle League. It will last from 1:00 pm PT on August 3, 2023, to 1:00 pm PT on August 10, 2023. The Ultra League will also remain active during this period. Players can choose to participate in either of the leagues over the course of the next week.

Pokemon have to be less than 500 CP to participate in this format. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type critters are permitted in this cup. Unlike some other Little Edition cups, creatures don't need to be able to evolve to participate.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition

Best leads in Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Leads in Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition are Pocket Monsters that start the battle. They are expected to chip down the enemy team using their fast-charging Fast Attacks and exert shield pressure with spammy Charged Attacks. They are usually relatively frail critters with high Attack stats and perform best when they have shields protecting them from opponents' Charged Attacks.

1) Ducklett or Shadow Ducklett

Base stats

Attack : 84

: 84 Defense : 96

: 96 Stamina: 158

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam + Brave Bird

2) Galarian Stunfisk

Base stats

Attack : 144

: 144 Defense : 171

: 171 Stamina: 240

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Rock Slide + Earthquake

3) Steelix or Shadow Steelix

Base stats

Attack : 148

: 148 Defense : 272

: 272 Stamina: 181

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs + Crunch

Honorable mentions: Golbat (Wing Attack + Poison Fang +Shadow Ball), Shadow Swinub (Powder Snow + Icy Wind + Body Slam), Shelmet (Infestation + Body Slam + Bug Buzz)

Best Switches for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition

Best switches in Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Switches in Pokemon GO PvP are expected to catch Charged Attacks from the opponent. Their role is to give the team a shield or switch advantage in the mid-game.

Pocket Monsters with good defensive typings and those with high defensive stats are excellent for this role.

1) Skorupi

Base stats

Attack : 93

: 93 Defense : 151

: 151 Stamina: 120

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail + Sludge Bomb

2) Eevee

Base stats

Attack : 104

: 104 Defense : 114

: 114 Stamina: 146

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Dig

3) Swinub

Base stats

Attack : 90

: 90 Defense : 69

: 69 Stamina: 137

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Icy Wind

Honorable mentions: Ducklett (Wing Attack + Bubble Beam + Brave Bird), Shadow Steelix (Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs + Crunch), Dubwool (Double Kick + Body Slam + Payback)

Best Closers for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition

Best closers in Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best closers in any Pokemon GO Battle League format are Pocket Monsters with considerable bulk. They should be able to clean up the end game when both sides have run out of shields.

These critters can tank hits from their opponents reasonably well while dishing out substantial damage to secure the victory.

1) Excadrill

Base stats

Attack : 255

: 255 Defense : 129

: 129 Stamina: 242

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Drill Run + Rock Slide

2) Haunter

Base stats

Attack : 223

: 223 Defense : 107

: 107 Stamina: 128

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Ice Punch + Sludge Bomb

3) Bewear

Base stats

Attack : 226

: 226 Defense : 141

: 141 Stamina: 260

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Superpower + Stomp

Honorable mentions: Lurantis (Fury Cutter + Leaf Blade + Superpower), Shadow Wooper (Mud Shot + Body Slam + Mud Bomb), Chansey (Zen Headbutt + Psychic + Hyper Beam)

Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Jungle Cup: Little Edition rules

Pokemon GO Battle League rewards (Image via Niantic)

The following rules apply to the Little Jungle Cup:

1. Pokemon have to be less than 500 CP to participate in this format.

2. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type critters are permitted in this cup.

3. Unlike some other Little Edition cups, Pokemon don't need to be able to evolve to participate in this Pokemon GO Battle League cup.

4. Shuckle and Smeargle are banned from this format.

That is all you need to know about the best team recommendations for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition.