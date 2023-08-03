Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Jungle Cup: Little Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition is the latest specialty cup in the game's GO Battle League. It will last from 1:00 pm PT on August 3, 2023, to 1:00 pm PT on August 10, 2023. The Ultra League will also remain active during this period. Players can choose to participate in either of the leagues over the course of the next week.
Pokemon have to be less than 500 CP to participate in this format. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type critters are permitted in this cup. Unlike some other Little Edition cups, creatures don't need to be able to evolve to participate.
Best Leads for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition
Leads in Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition are Pocket Monsters that start the battle. They are expected to chip down the enemy team using their fast-charging Fast Attacks and exert shield pressure with spammy Charged Attacks. They are usually relatively frail critters with high Attack stats and perform best when they have shields protecting them from opponents' Charged Attacks.
1) Ducklett or Shadow Ducklett
Base stats
- Attack: 84
- Defense: 96
- Stamina: 158
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam + Brave Bird
2) Galarian Stunfisk
Base stats
- Attack: 144
- Defense: 171
- Stamina: 240
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Rock Slide + Earthquake
3) Steelix or Shadow Steelix
Base stats
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 272
- Stamina: 181
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs + Crunch
Honorable mentions: Golbat (Wing Attack + Poison Fang +Shadow Ball), Shadow Swinub (Powder Snow + Icy Wind + Body Slam), Shelmet (Infestation + Body Slam + Bug Buzz)
Best Switches for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition
Switches in Pokemon GO PvP are expected to catch Charged Attacks from the opponent. Their role is to give the team a shield or switch advantage in the mid-game.
Pocket Monsters with good defensive typings and those with high defensive stats are excellent for this role.
1) Skorupi
Base stats
- Attack: 93
- Defense: 151
- Stamina: 120
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Sting
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail + Sludge Bomb
2) Eevee
Base stats
- Attack: 104
- Defense: 114
- Stamina: 146
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Dig
3) Swinub
Base stats
- Attack: 90
- Defense: 69
- Stamina: 137
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Icy Wind
Honorable mentions: Ducklett (Wing Attack + Bubble Beam + Brave Bird), Shadow Steelix (Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs + Crunch), Dubwool (Double Kick + Body Slam + Payback)
Best Closers for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition
The best closers in any Pokemon GO Battle League format are Pocket Monsters with considerable bulk. They should be able to clean up the end game when both sides have run out of shields.
These critters can tank hits from their opponents reasonably well while dishing out substantial damage to secure the victory.
1) Excadrill
Base stats
- Attack: 255
- Defense: 129
- Stamina: 242
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Drill Run + Rock Slide
2) Haunter
Base stats
- Attack: 223
- Defense: 107
- Stamina: 128
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Ice Punch + Sludge Bomb
3) Bewear
Base stats
- Attack: 226
- Defense: 141
- Stamina: 260
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Superpower + Stomp
Honorable mentions: Lurantis (Fury Cutter + Leaf Blade + Superpower), Shadow Wooper (Mud Shot + Body Slam + Mud Bomb), Chansey (Zen Headbutt + Psychic + Hyper Beam)
Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Jungle Cup: Little Edition rules
The following rules apply to the Little Jungle Cup:
1. Pokemon have to be less than 500 CP to participate in this format.
2. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type critters are permitted in this cup.
3. Unlike some other Little Edition cups, Pokemon don't need to be able to evolve to participate in this Pokemon GO Battle League cup.
4. Shuckle and Smeargle are banned from this format.
That is all you need to know about the best team recommendations for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition.