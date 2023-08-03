Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Jungle Cup: Little Edition team recommendations

Pokemon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 03, 2023 00:37 GMT
Pokemon GO Battle League - Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition is the latest specialty cup in the game's GO Battle League. It will last from 1:00 pm PT on August 3, 2023, to 1:00 pm PT on August 10, 2023. The Ultra League will also remain active during this period. Players can choose to participate in either of the leagues over the course of the next week.

Pokemon have to be less than 500 CP to participate in this format. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type critters are permitted in this cup. Unlike some other Little Edition cups, creatures don't need to be able to evolve to participate.

Best Leads for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition

Best leads in Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)
Leads in Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition are Pocket Monsters that start the battle. They are expected to chip down the enemy team using their fast-charging Fast Attacks and exert shield pressure with spammy Charged Attacks. They are usually relatively frail critters with high Attack stats and perform best when they have shields protecting them from opponents' Charged Attacks.

1) Ducklett or Shadow Ducklett

Base stats

  • Attack: 84
  • Defense: 96
  • Stamina: 158

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Bubble Beam + Brave Bird

2) Galarian Stunfisk

Base stats

  • Attack: 144
  • Defense: 171
  • Stamina: 240

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Rock Slide + Earthquake

3) Steelix or Shadow Steelix

Base stats

  • Attack: 148
  • Defense: 272
  • Stamina: 181

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Psychic Fangs + Crunch

Honorable mentions: Golbat (Wing Attack + Poison Fang +Shadow Ball), Shadow Swinub (Powder Snow + Icy Wind + Body Slam), Shelmet (Infestation + Body Slam + Bug Buzz)

Best Switches for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition

Best switches in Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)
Switches in Pokemon GO PvP are expected to catch Charged Attacks from the opponent. Their role is to give the team a shield or switch advantage in the mid-game.

Pocket Monsters with good defensive typings and those with high defensive stats are excellent for this role.

1) Skorupi

Base stats

  • Attack: 93
  • Defense: 151
  • Stamina: 120

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Poison Sting
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail + Sludge Bomb

2) Eevee

Base stats

  • Attack: 104
  • Defense: 114
  • Stamina: 146

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Quick Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Dig

3) Swinub

Base stats

  • Attack: 90
  • Defense: 69
  • Stamina: 137

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam + Icy Wind

Honorable mentions: Ducklett (Wing Attack + Bubble Beam + Brave Bird), Shadow Steelix (Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs + Crunch), Dubwool (Double Kick + Body Slam + Payback)

Best Closers for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition

Best closers in Jungle Cup: Little Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)
The best closers in any Pokemon GO Battle League format are Pocket Monsters with considerable bulk. They should be able to clean up the end game when both sides have run out of shields.

These critters can tank hits from their opponents reasonably well while dishing out substantial damage to secure the victory.

1) Excadrill

Base stats

  • Attack: 255
  • Defense: 129
  • Stamina: 242

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Drill Run + Rock Slide

2) Haunter

Base stats

  • Attack: 223
  • Defense: 107
  • Stamina: 128

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch + Sludge Bomb

3) Bewear

Base stats

  • Attack: 226
  • Defense: 141
  • Stamina: 260

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Superpower + Stomp

Honorable mentions: Lurantis (Fury Cutter + Leaf Blade + Superpower), Shadow Wooper (Mud Shot + Body Slam + Mud Bomb), Chansey (Zen Headbutt + Psychic + Hyper Beam)

Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Jungle Cup: Little Edition rules

Pokemon GO Battle League rewards (Image via Niantic)
The following rules apply to the Little Jungle Cup:

1. Pokemon have to be less than 500 CP to participate in this format.

2. Only Normal-, Grass-, Electric-, Poison-, Ground-, Flying-, Bug-, and Dark-type critters are permitted in this cup.

3. Unlike some other Little Edition cups, Pokemon don't need to be able to evolve to participate in this Pokemon GO Battle League cup.

4. Shuckle and Smeargle are banned from this format.

That is all you need to know about the best team recommendations for Pokemon GO's Jungle Cup: Little Edition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
