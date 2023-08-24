Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global guide: Ultra Unlock, habitat schedule, spawns, and more

With the real-world iterations of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 done and dusted, the Global chapter of the annual extravaganza is almost upon trainers around the world. Apart from four special rotating habitats with unique pocket monster spawns, trainers will see shiny debuts and exciting event bonuses. The occasion will also see the global debut of Diancie, Mega Diancie, and Carbink.

The Global version of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and Sunday, August 27, 2023. Each day, the event will run from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The official announcement revealed that over 70 pocket monsters will be available during the occasion.

Ticket holders will get a variety of exclusive offerings, including Special Research to catch Diancie, the Jewel Pokemon. They will also be able to collect Mega Diancie Energy by completing Carbink raids.

Trainers will get to complete habitat-themed Collection Challenges and event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global: All habitat rotation schedules and wild spawns

Expand Tweet

Quartz Terrarium in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Schedule

10 am local time to 11 am local time

2 pm local time to 3 pm local time

Wild spawns

Quartz Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Clefairy [shiny encounter will be available]

Lickitung [shiny encounter will be available]

Heracross [shiny encounter will be available]

Miltank [shiny encounter will be available]

Wurmple [shiny encounter will be available]

Whismur [shiny encounter will be available]

Skitty [shiny encounter will be available]

Luvdisc [shiny encounter will be available]

East Sea Shellos [shiny encounter will be available]

Burneary [shiny encounter will be available]

Audino [shiny encounter will be available]

Foongus [shiny encounter will be available]

Morelull

Incense encounters for ticketed players

Hisuian Growlithe

Unown A [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown D [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown I [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown M [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown N [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown O [shiny encounter will be available]

Pyrite Sands in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Schedule

11 am local time to 12 pm local time

3 pm local time to 4 pm local time

Wild spawns

Pyrite Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Sandshrew [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Diglett [shiny encounter will be available]

Psyduck [shiny encounter will be available]

Girafarig [shiny encounter will be available]

Shuckle [shiny encounter will be available]

Trapinch [shiny encounter will be available]

Gible [shiny encounter will be available]

Hippopotas [shiny encounter will be available]

Timburr [shiny encounter will be available]

Joltik [shiny encounter will be available]

Binacle [shiny encounter will be available]

Helioptile [shiny encounter will be available]

Grubbin

Incense encounters for ticketed players

Unown A [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown D [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown I [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown M [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown N [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown O [shiny encounter will be available]

Pawniard [shiny encounter will be available]

Malachite Wilderness in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Schedule

12 pm local time to 1 pm local time

4 pm local time to 5 pm local time

Wild spawns

Caterpie [shiny encounter will be available]

Malachite Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Bellsprout [shiny encounter will be available]

Scyther [shiny encounter will be available]

Cowboy Hat Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available]

Spinarak [shiny encounter will be available]

Remoraid [shiny encounter will be available]

Roselia [shiny encounter will be available]

Snover [shiny encounter will be available]

Cottonee [shiny encounter will be available]

Ferroseed [shiny encounter will be available]

Stunfisk [shiny encounter will be available]

Fomantis [shiny encounter will be available]

Oranguru [shiny encounter will be available]

Incense encounters for ticketed players

Unown A [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown D [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown I [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown M [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown N [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown O [shiny encounter will be available]

Carnivine

Aquamarine Shores in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Schedule

1 pm local time to 2 pm local time

5 pm local time to 6 pm local time

Wild spawns

Aquamarine Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Horsea [shiny encounter will be available]

Lapras [shiny encounter will be available]

Marill [shiny encounter will be available]

Wobbuffet [shiny encounter will be available]

Carvanha [shiny encounter will be available]

Barboach [shiny encounter will be available]

Bagon [shiny encounter will be available]

Beldum [shiny encounter will be available]

West Sea Shellos [shiny encounter will be available]

Woobat [shiny encounter will be available]

Tympole [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy [shiny encounter will be available]

Mareanie

Incense encounters for ticketed players

Unown A [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown D [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown I [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown M [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown N [shiny encounter will be available]

Unown O [shiny encounter will be available]

Pachirisu

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global event bonuses

For all Pokemon GO trainers

Lure Modules activated will last for one hour

Trainers will be able to enjoy Field Research themed around the different Pokémon habitats

There will be no daily Remote Raid Pass limit from Saturday, August 26 at 12 am to Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time

Take snapshots during the event—you never know who might show up!

On Saturday, August 26, Trainers will be able to collect new Field Research tasks from PokéStops each hour from 10 am to 6 pm local time!

For ticket-holding Pokemon GO trainers

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon

Up to six Special Trades can be made each day

Level up your Elite Collector medal by completing habitat-themed Collection Challenges!

Up to nine free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Special seven km Eggs

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Raid bosses

The raid schedule for these two days is as follows:

One-star Raids

Quartz Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Pyrite Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Malachite Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Aquamarine Crown Pikachu [shiny encounter will be available]

Goomy [shiny encounter will be available]

Two-star Raids

Carbink

Three-star Raids

Cowbow Hat Snorlax [shiny encounter will be available]

Primal Raids

Primal Kyogre [shiny encounter will be available]

Primal Groudon [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global All featured attacks

Evolving Metapod during the event will get trainers a Butterfree with Fast Attack Bug Bite.

Evolving Sandshrew during the event will get trainers a Sandslash with Charged Attack Night Slash.

Evolving Clefairy during the event will get trainers a Clefable with Fast Attack Pound.

Evolving Vibrava during the event will get trainers a Flygon with Charged Attack Earth Power.

Evolving Shelgon during the event will get trainers a Salamence with Charged Attack Outrage.

Evolving Metang during the event will get trainers a Metagross with Charged Attack Meteor Mash.

Evolving Roselia during the event will get trainers a Roserade with Fast Attack Bullet Seed and Charged Attack Weather Ball.

Evolving Lickitung during the event will get trainers a Lickilicky with Charged Attack Body Slam.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Ultra Unlock - ???

Expand Tweet

Ticket-holding players will have the option to work in tandem toward a Global Challenge during each habitat hour on Saturday. Completing the challenge will unlock special bonuses for the time left.

Niantic revealed a special event that will take place from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. Completing 20 of the aforementioned Global Challenges will unlock additional bonuses during this occasion.