Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global edition brings the annual extravaganza to trainers around the world. It follows the three in-person chapters that were held in London, Osaka, and New York City. The occasion sports rotating habitats featuring both unique wild spawns and Collection Challenges for players to complete. Additionally, there is a plethora of content to entice trainers to participate.

The four available habitats for the GO Fest 2023 Global edition are Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness, and Aquamarine Shores. They are available throughout the day in rotations based on the time.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Habitat Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards

There are four habitat Collection Challenges that players can complete. The tasks and rewards for each are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Pokemon GO - Quartz Terrarium Collection Challenge

Catch a Morelull

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Lickitung

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch a Audino

Catch a Wurmple

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Buneary

Catch a Miltank

Catch a Whismur

Catch a Skitty

Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Heracross encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO - Pyrite Sands Collection Challenge

Catch a Grubbin

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Alolan Diglett

Catch a Hippopotas

Catch a Helioptile

Catch a Psyduck

Catch a Binacle

Catch a Shuckle

Catch a Girafarig

Catch a Trapinch

Catch a Sandshrew

Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Gible encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO - Malachite Wilderness Collection Challenge

Catch a Fomantis

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Scyther

Catch a Spinarak

Catch a Bellsprout

Catch a Snover

Catch a Ferroseed

Catch a Scyther

Catch a Caterpie

Catch a Roselia

Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Snorlax encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO - Aquamarine Shores Collection Challenge

Catch a Mareanie

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Tympole

Catch a Beldum

Catch a Barboach

Catch a Wobbuffet

Catch a Horsea

Catch a Bagon

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Marill

Catch a Woobat

Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Goomy encounter, 1x Incense

One of the highlights of the GO Fest 2023 Global iteration is the worldwide debut of Diancie and Mega Diancie. It is exclusive to those who bought the tickets for the same. The Jewel Pokemon and its Mega Energy can be found by completing the Fascinating Facets ticketed Special Research.

GO Fest 2023 Global runs from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time on both Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Our event guide provides players with everything they need to know about the occasion.

With August 2023 coming to an end, trainers are looking forward to an exciting few months ahead with the confirmed debut of Gen IX Starters. The latest set of datamined leaks provided plenty of information regarding the same.