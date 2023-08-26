Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global edition brings the annual extravaganza to trainers around the world. It follows the three in-person chapters that were held in London, Osaka, and New York City. The occasion sports rotating habitats featuring both unique wild spawns and Collection Challenges for players to complete. Additionally, there is a plethora of content to entice trainers to participate.
The four available habitats for the GO Fest 2023 Global edition are Quartz Terrarium, Pyrite Sands, Malachite Wilderness, and Aquamarine Shores. They are available throughout the day in rotations based on the time.
How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Habitat Collection Challenge: All tasks and rewards
There are four habitat Collection Challenges that players can complete. The tasks and rewards for each are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
Pokemon GO - Quartz Terrarium Collection Challenge
- Catch a Morelull
- Catch a Pikachu
- Catch a Lickitung
- Catch a Luvdisc
- Catch a Audino
- Catch a Wurmple
- Catch a Clefairy
- Catch a Buneary
- Catch a Miltank
- Catch a Whismur
- Catch a Skitty
- Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Heracross encounter, 1x Incense
Pokemon GO - Pyrite Sands Collection Challenge
- Catch a Grubbin
- Catch a Pikachu
- Catch a Alolan Diglett
- Catch a Hippopotas
- Catch a Helioptile
- Catch a Psyduck
- Catch a Binacle
- Catch a Shuckle
- Catch a Girafarig
- Catch a Trapinch
- Catch a Sandshrew
- Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Gible encounter, 1x Incense
Pokemon GO - Malachite Wilderness Collection Challenge
- Catch a Fomantis
- Catch a Pikachu
- Catch a Cottonee
- Catch a Scyther
- Catch a Spinarak
- Catch a Bellsprout
- Catch a Snover
- Catch a Ferroseed
- Catch a Scyther
- Catch a Caterpie
- Catch a Roselia
- Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Snorlax encounter, 1x Incense
Pokemon GO - Aquamarine Shores Collection Challenge
- Catch a Mareanie
- Catch a Pikachu
- Catch a Tympole
- Catch a Beldum
- Catch a Barboach
- Catch a Wobbuffet
- Catch a Horsea
- Catch a Bagon
- Catch a Carvanha
- Catch a Marill
- Catch a Woobat
- Rewards: 2023x Stardust, Goomy encounter, 1x Incense
One of the highlights of the GO Fest 2023 Global iteration is the worldwide debut of Diancie and Mega Diancie. It is exclusive to those who bought the tickets for the same. The Jewel Pokemon and its Mega Energy can be found by completing the Fascinating Facets ticketed Special Research.
GO Fest 2023 Global runs from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time on both Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27. Our event guide provides players with everything they need to know about the occasion.
With August 2023 coming to an end, trainers are looking forward to an exciting few months ahead with the confirmed debut of Gen IX Starters. The latest set of datamined leaks provided plenty of information regarding the same.