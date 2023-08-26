The first day of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global chapter is well underway, with players around the world experiencing the unique offerings of the annual extravaganza. Apart from four unique habitats and their wild spawns, players can get their hands on 7km egg hatches, the ticket-exclusive Fascinating Facets Special Research awarding Dianie, and event-exclusive Field Research tasks.

Before the Global chapter, August 2023 saw three in-person events held in Osaka, Japan, London, England, and New York City, United States of America. Players got to participate in the events at designated locations, gather together, and enjoy the annual extravaganza.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Field Research: All tasks and rewards

The event-exclusive Field Research tasks for Pokemon GO trainers to complete in GO Fest 2023 Global are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Catch 10 Pokemon - Onix encounter, Carbink encounter, or 5x Pinap Berry

Spin 10 Poke Stops or Gyms - Onix encounter or Carbink encounter

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Quartz Terrarium - Pikachu encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 5x Razz Berry, or 5x Pinap Berry

Earn 1000 Stardust: Quartz Terrarium - Heracross encounter

Hatch an Egg: Quartz Terrarium - Pikachu encounter

Power up 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Quartz Terrarium - West Sea Shellos encounter

Catch 5 Ground-type Pokemon: Pyrite Sands - Pikachu encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 5x Razz Berry, or 5x Pinap Berry

Earn 1000 Stardust: Pyrite Sands - Gible encounter

Hatch an Egg: Pyrite Sands - Pikachu encounter

Power up 5 Ground-type Pokemon: Pyrite Sands - Joltik encounter

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Malachite Wilderness - Pikachu encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 5x Razz Berry, or 5x Pinap Berry

Earn 1000 Stardust: Malachite Wilderness - Snorlax encounter

Hatch an Egg: Malachite Wilderness - Pikachu encounter

Power up 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Malachite Wilderness - West Sea Shellos encounter

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Aquamarine Shores - Pikachu encounter, 10x Poke Ball, 5x Razz Berry, or 5x Pinap Berry

Earn 1000 Stardust: Aquamarine Shores - Goomy encounter

Hatch an Egg: Aquamarine Shores - Pikachu encounter

Power up 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Aquamarine Shores - East Sea Shellos encounter

Similar to the habitat-specific Field Research tasks, Pokemon GO trainers can also complete four habitat-themed Collection Challenges during the event.

Our GO Fest 2023 Global guide provides players with a comprehensive overview of everything that is on offer over the two days. They can keep a tab on the proceedings by going over the content roadmap.

Diancie and Mega Diancie Energy are on offer for Pokemon GO trainers who bought the accompanying ticket. They can get the Jewel Pokemon and its Mega Energy by completing the ticket-exclusive Fascinating Facet Special Research.