Pokemon GO August 2023 Community Day set to feature Froakie

Pokemon GO August 2023 Community Day will see the spotlight fall on Froakie. The Bubble Frog Pokemon will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild around your avatar for the duration of the event. The occasion will also feature a unique featured attack for Greninja (Froakie's final evolution form). You can also engage in various event bonuses and a Community Day Special Research story.

Pokemon GO August 2023 Community Day is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 13, 2023, beginning at 2 pm local time and continuing until 5 pm local time.

Trainers around the world will be able to catch as many Froakie as they want, provided they have enough Poke Balls and Pokemon Storage space, along with in-game items such as Incenses.

Pokemon GO August 2023 Community Day sees Greninja with a featured attack

During the August 2023 Community Day, players will be able to get a Greninja with the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon by evolving Frogadier during the event or up to five hours after it concludes. Hydro Cannon has 80 power in Trainer Battles and 90 power in Gyms & Raids.

Apart from that, Greninja will also be able to learn Fast Attack Water Shuriken starting with the August 2023 Community Day event. Water Shuriken has 6 power in Trainer Battles and 10 power in Gyms & raids.

Will Shiny Froakie and Shiny Greninja be available in Pokemon GO Community Day August 2023?

You will be able to encounter Shiny Froakie during the event. Catching one will allow you to get your hands on a Shiny Greninja.

What are the Pokemon GO August 2023 Froakie Community Day event bonuses?

The event bonuses will be as follows:

3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

2× Candy for catching Pokemon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Pokemon GO August 2023 Froakie Community Day - Special Research story, Field Research, Web store-exclusive event deals, and bonus raid battles

The August 2023 Community Day will also feature a $1 ticketed Special Research story. Titled A Bubbly Disposition, you can choose to gift your friends tickets to the same, provided you have a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available, encouraging trainers to catch Froakie to get their hands on Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more. Ultra Community Day Box will also be available at an exclusive discount at the Pokemon GO Web Store.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, you will be able to encounter Frogadier in 4-star Raid battles from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time. Defeating them will trigger an increased spawning of Froakie around the specific gym for 30 mins. These raids are exclusively in-person with no support for Remote Raid Passes.

Introduced in Generation VI, Froakie is a Water-type Pocket Monster that is one of three Kalos starter Pokemon, along with Chespin and Fennekin. Based on the physical characteristics of a frog, Froakie quickly became a fan favorite.

In Pokemon GO, Froakie can evolve into Frogadier with the help of 25 Froakie Candy and then into Greninja with the help of 100 more Froakie Candy. The attacking prowess and effectiveness of the last form make Froakie a highly desired Pocket Monster in the game.