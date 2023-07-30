Pokemon GO Poliwag Community Day July 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

With the Pokemon GO Poliwag Community Day July 2023 event coming online around the world based on the region's local time, trainers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Tadpole Pokemon and all its lucrative evolutions. The occasion will also feature plenty of event bonuses, featured attacks, and a Special Research questline for players to engage with.

Fans already saw two Community Day events in July 2023. The Classic iteration of the monthly event took place earlier in the month, featuring Squirtle. Various log-in issues surrounding that occasion forced Niantic to do a repeat event in the same month.

The Poliwag Community Day event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

How to complete Pokemon GO Poliwag Community Day Special Research: Tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the upcoming event's exclusive Special Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Poliwag Community Day (Slippery Swirls) - Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Poliwag - Poliwag encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Poliwag Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Poliwage encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO: Poliwag Community Day (Slippery Swirls) - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Poliwag - Poliwag encounter

Evolve 3 Poliwag - 30x Poliwag Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Poliwag encounter, 1x Incubator

Pokemon GO: Poliwag Community Day (Slippery Swirls) - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Poliwag - Poliwag encounter

Evolve 1 Poliwhirl - 50x Poliwag Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Poliwhirl encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: Poliwag Community Day (Slippery Swirls) - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Poliwrath encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Politoed encounter, 3x Rare Candy

The event-exclusive Special Research questline is available to players who make a purchase of US $1 (or its regional equivalent for players) from the in-game shop.

Pokemon GO Poliwag Community Day Limited Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The below-mentioned event-exclusive Timed Research tasks are available from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Poliwag Limited Timed Research

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1x King's Rock

Catch 5 Poliwag - 1x King's Rock

Make 5 Nice Throws - 1x King's Rock

Rewards: 1x King's Rock

Pokemon GO Poliwag Community Day event bonuses

Choose how to evolve your Poliwhirl during



A fighter or a king? Choose how to evolve your Poliwhirl during Community Day to get a Politoed or Poliwrath—or evolve two so you don't have to choose!

The event bonuses are as follows:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

There will also be bonus raid battles in place from 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time. During that time, players will encounter Poliwhirl in 4-star raid battles. Defeating them will trigger Poliwag spawns around that specific gym for 30 minutes.