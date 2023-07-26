Pokemon Sleep Achievements guide: All available tasks and rewards

With the global release of Pokemon Sleep, Pokefans now have several intriguing mechanics to play around with in the sleep-measuring application. Having over 100 pocket monsters in play, along with various intriguing sleeping animations, the app has quickly caught the imagination and fancy of trainers worldwide. There's a huge list of achievements and their rewards available in Pokemon Sleep.

These are based on various tasks and accomplishments revolving around the in-game mechanics, as discussed in this article.

All available Pokemon Sleep Achievements and rewards

The list of available Pokemon Sleep Achievements and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Number of Pokemon befriended in Pokemon Sleep

10 - 100x Dream Shard

50 - 400x Dream Shard

110 - 900x Dream Shard

210 - 2200x Dream Shard

340 - 3900x Dream Shard

490 - 6900x Dream Shard

680 - 12000x Dream Shard

900 - 21000x Dream Shard

1200 - 37000x Dream Shard

1500 - 63000x Dream Shard

Number of favorite berries fed in Pokemon Sleep

160 - 100x Dream Shard

800 - 400x Dream Shard

1400 - 900x Dream Shard

2300 - 2200x Dream Shard

3300 - 3900x Dream Shard

4500 - 6900x Dream Shard

5800 - 12000x Dream Shard

7200 - 21000x Dream Shard

8700 - 37000x Dream Shard

10300 - 63000x Dream Shard

Number of times you have cooked in Pokemon Sleep

20 - 100x Dream Shard

100 - 400x Dream Shard

220 - 900x Dream Shard

410 - 2200x Dream Shard

630 - 3900x Dream Shard

900 - 6900x Dream Shard

1200 - 12000x Dream Shard

1600 - 21000x Dream Shard

2100 - 37000x Dream Shard

2600 - 63000x Dream Shard

Number of times helper Pokemon used main skills in Pokemon Sleep

30 - 1x Recovery Incense

660 - 1x Recovery Incense

1280 - 10x Diamonds

2030 - 1x Recovery Incense

2960 - 15x Diamonds

4100 - 1x Recovery Incense

5290 - 10x Diamonds

5500 - 15x Diamonds

7000 - 1x Recovery Incense

9000 - 20x Diamonds

Number of candles used to level Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

160 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S

1030 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S

2310 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S

4600 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S

7500 - 2x Ingredient Ticket S

11000 - 2x Ingredient Ticket S

15000 - 2x Ingredient Ticket S

21000 - 1x Ingredient Ticket M

27000 - 1x Ingredient Ticket M

34000 - 1x Ingredient Ticket M

Number of times a befriended Pokemon evolved in Pokemon Sleep

3 - 100x Dream Shard

21 - 400x Dream Shard

46 - 900x Dream Shard

90 - 2200x Dream Shard

150 - 3900x Dream Shard

220 - 6900x Dream Shard

300 - 12000x Dream Shard

420 - 21000x Dream Shard

540 - 37000x Dream Shard

680 - 63000x Dream Shard

Number of times Incenses used in Pokemon Sleep

6 - 1x Energy Pillow

30 - 1x Helper Whistle

70 - 1x Energy Pillow

140 - 1x Linking Cord

210 - 1x Helper Whistle

300 - 1x Dream Cluster M

410 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

540 - 1x Dream Cluster M

690 - 1x Handy Candy L

850 - 1x Main Skill Seed

Number of times gotten to bed on time and received a stamp in Pokemon Sleep

5 - 100x Dream Shard

29 - 400x Dream Shard

60 - 900x Dream Shard

120 - 2200x Dream Shard

180 - 3900x Dream Shard

260 - 6900x Dream Shard

350 - 12000x Dream Shard

460 - 21000x Dream Shard

580 - 37000x Dream Shard

720 - 63000x Dream Shard

Amount of time slept in Pokemon Sleep

55 hours - 10x Diamonds

250 hours - 10x Diamonds

527 hours - 10x Diamonds

1027 hours - 10x Diamonds

1583 hours - 15x Diamonds

2250 hours - 15x Diamonds

3083 hours - 15x Diamonds

4055 hours - 20x Diamonds

5138 hours - 20x Diamonds

6388 hours - 25x Diamonds

Number of times you have gotten a sleep score of 80 or above in Pokemon Sleep

6 - 10x Diamonds

30 - 10x Diamonds

60 - 10x Diamonds

120 - 10x Diamonds

180 - 15x Diamonds

260 - 15x Diamonds

350 - 15x Diamonds

460 - 20x Diamonds

580 - 20x Diamonds

720 - 25x Diamonds

Number of times went to bed within half an hour of last day's bedtime in Pokemon Sleep

6 - 10x Diamonds

30 - 10x Diamonds

50 - 10x Diamonds

100 - 10x Diamonds

160 - 15x Diamonds

230 - 15x Diamonds

310 - 15x Diamonds

400 - 20x Diamonds

510 - 20x Diamonds

640 - 25x Diamonds

Number of times got up within half an hour of waking up the previous day in Pokemon Sleep

6 - 10x Diamonds

30 - 10x Diamonds

50 - 10x Diamonds

100 - 10x Diamonds

160 - 15x Diamonds

230 - 15x Diamonds

310 - 15x Diamonds

400 - 20x Diamonds

510 - 20x Diamonds

640 - 25x Diamonds

Number of times raised 10 Pokemon to certain levels in Pokemon Sleep

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 5 - 1x Ice Stone

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 10 - 1x Main Skill Seed

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 15 - 1x Linking Cord

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 20 - 1x Handy Candy M

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 25 - 1x Fire Stone

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 30 - 1x Main Skill Seed

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 35 - 1x Water Stone

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 40 - 1x Handy Candy M

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 45 - 1x Thunder Stone

Raised 10 Pokemon to level 50 - 1x Main Skill Seed

Team's RP in Pokemon Sleep

1900 - 1x Leaf Stone

3200 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

4700 - 1x Moon Stone

7500 - 1x Handy Candy M

11400 - 1x Shiny Stone

17000 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

25000 - 1x Linking Cord

34000 - 1x Handy Candy M

46000 - 1x King's Rock

63000 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

Snorlax rating reached on Greengrass Isle

Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M

Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M

Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S

Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Master 1 - 10x Diamonds

Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 10 - 20x Diamonds

Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

Snorlax rating reached on Cyan Beach

Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M

Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M

Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S

Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Master 1 - 10x Diamonds

Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 10 - 20x Diamonds

Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

Snorlax rating reached on Taupe Hollow

Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M

Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M

Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S

Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Master 1 - 10x Diamonds

Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 10 - 20x Diamonds

Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

Snorlax rating reached on Snowdrop Tundra

Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M

Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M

Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S

Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit

Master 1 - 10x Diamonds

Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 10 - 20x Diamonds

Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S

Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed

The following achievements are based on specific types (Normal, Fire, Water, Grass, Flying, Electric, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, Steel, and Fairy). Studying specific numbers of each type in Pokemon Sleep will fetch them achievement for that type.

5 - 1x Poke Biscuit

15 - 1x Energy Pillow

30 - 10x Diamonds

50 - 1x Handy Candy M

70 - 15x Diamonds

100 - 1x Dream Cluster S

140 - 20x Diamonds

180 - 1x Energy Pillow

240 - 20x Diamonds

300 - 1x Handy Candy L

Interested Pokemon Sleep players can check out our guide on all available cooking recipes in-game to create delicious offerings for their beloved pocket monsters.

While there have been a few concerns from the community regarding the safety of Pokemon Sleep, the overall feeling has been positive towards the latest addition to the Pokemon family of games.

Pokémon Sleep OUT NOW! @PokemonSleep (sorry for the lack of audio I got too excited and forgot to record it) I got Psyduck!!!(sorry for the lack of audio I got too excited and forgot to record it) pic.twitter.com/ENsrvVhex6

With various sleeping patterns, animations, Shiny Pokemon, and more in-game, players will not get tired of it any time soon.