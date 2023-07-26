Pokemon Sleep Achievements guide: All available tasks and rewards

With the global release of Pokemon Sleep, Pokefans now have several intriguing mechanics to play around with in the sleep-measuring application. Having over 100 pocket monsters in play, along with various intriguing sleeping animations, the app has quickly caught the imagination and fancy of trainers worldwide. There's a huge list of achievements and their rewards available in Pokemon Sleep.
These are based on various tasks and accomplishments revolving around the in-game mechanics, as discussed in this article.
All available Pokemon Sleep Achievements and rewards
The list of available Pokemon Sleep Achievements and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
Number of Pokemon befriended in Pokemon Sleep
- 10 - 100x Dream Shard
- 50 - 400x Dream Shard
- 110 - 900x Dream Shard
- 210 - 2200x Dream Shard
- 340 - 3900x Dream Shard
- 490 - 6900x Dream Shard
- 680 - 12000x Dream Shard
- 900 - 21000x Dream Shard
- 1200 - 37000x Dream Shard
- 1500 - 63000x Dream Shard
Number of favorite berries fed in Pokemon Sleep
- 160 - 100x Dream Shard
- 800 - 400x Dream Shard
- 1400 - 900x Dream Shard
- 2300 - 2200x Dream Shard
- 3300 - 3900x Dream Shard
- 4500 - 6900x Dream Shard
- 5800 - 12000x Dream Shard
- 7200 - 21000x Dream Shard
- 8700 - 37000x Dream Shard
- 10300 - 63000x Dream Shard
Number of times you have cooked in Pokemon Sleep
- 20 - 100x Dream Shard
- 100 - 400x Dream Shard
- 220 - 900x Dream Shard
- 410 - 2200x Dream Shard
- 630 - 3900x Dream Shard
- 900 - 6900x Dream Shard
- 1200 - 12000x Dream Shard
- 1600 - 21000x Dream Shard
- 2100 - 37000x Dream Shard
- 2600 - 63000x Dream Shard
Number of times helper Pokemon used main skills in Pokemon Sleep
- 30 - 1x Recovery Incense
- 660 - 1x Recovery Incense
- 1280 - 10x Diamonds
- 2030 - 1x Recovery Incense
- 2960 - 15x Diamonds
- 4100 - 1x Recovery Incense
- 5290 - 10x Diamonds
- 5500 - 15x Diamonds
- 7000 - 1x Recovery Incense
- 9000 - 20x Diamonds
Number of candles used to level Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep
- 160 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S
- 1030 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S
- 2310 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S
- 4600 - 1x Ingredient Ticket S
- 7500 - 2x Ingredient Ticket S
- 11000 - 2x Ingredient Ticket S
- 15000 - 2x Ingredient Ticket S
- 21000 - 1x Ingredient Ticket M
- 27000 - 1x Ingredient Ticket M
- 34000 - 1x Ingredient Ticket M
Number of times a befriended Pokemon evolved in Pokemon Sleep
- 3 - 100x Dream Shard
- 21 - 400x Dream Shard
- 46 - 900x Dream Shard
- 90 - 2200x Dream Shard
- 150 - 3900x Dream Shard
- 220 - 6900x Dream Shard
- 300 - 12000x Dream Shard
- 420 - 21000x Dream Shard
- 540 - 37000x Dream Shard
- 680 - 63000x Dream Shard
Number of times Incenses used in Pokemon Sleep
- 6 - 1x Energy Pillow
- 30 - 1x Helper Whistle
- 70 - 1x Energy Pillow
- 140 - 1x Linking Cord
- 210 - 1x Helper Whistle
- 300 - 1x Dream Cluster M
- 410 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
- 540 - 1x Dream Cluster M
- 690 - 1x Handy Candy L
- 850 - 1x Main Skill Seed
Number of times gotten to bed on time and received a stamp in Pokemon Sleep
- 5 - 100x Dream Shard
- 29 - 400x Dream Shard
- 60 - 900x Dream Shard
- 120 - 2200x Dream Shard
- 180 - 3900x Dream Shard
- 260 - 6900x Dream Shard
- 350 - 12000x Dream Shard
- 460 - 21000x Dream Shard
- 580 - 37000x Dream Shard
- 720 - 63000x Dream Shard
Amount of time slept in Pokemon Sleep
- 55 hours - 10x Diamonds
- 250 hours - 10x Diamonds
- 527 hours - 10x Diamonds
- 1027 hours - 10x Diamonds
- 1583 hours - 15x Diamonds
- 2250 hours - 15x Diamonds
- 3083 hours - 15x Diamonds
- 4055 hours - 20x Diamonds
- 5138 hours - 20x Diamonds
- 6388 hours - 25x Diamonds
Number of times you have gotten a sleep score of 80 or above in Pokemon Sleep
- 6 - 10x Diamonds
- 30 - 10x Diamonds
- 60 - 10x Diamonds
- 120 - 10x Diamonds
- 180 - 15x Diamonds
- 260 - 15x Diamonds
- 350 - 15x Diamonds
- 460 - 20x Diamonds
- 580 - 20x Diamonds
- 720 - 25x Diamonds
Number of times went to bed within half an hour of last day's bedtime in Pokemon Sleep
- 6 - 10x Diamonds
- 30 - 10x Diamonds
- 50 - 10x Diamonds
- 100 - 10x Diamonds
- 160 - 15x Diamonds
- 230 - 15x Diamonds
- 310 - 15x Diamonds
- 400 - 20x Diamonds
- 510 - 20x Diamonds
- 640 - 25x Diamonds
Number of times got up within half an hour of waking up the previous day in Pokemon Sleep
- 6 - 10x Diamonds
- 30 - 10x Diamonds
- 50 - 10x Diamonds
- 100 - 10x Diamonds
- 160 - 15x Diamonds
- 230 - 15x Diamonds
- 310 - 15x Diamonds
- 400 - 20x Diamonds
- 510 - 20x Diamonds
- 640 - 25x Diamonds
Number of times raised 10 Pokemon to certain levels in Pokemon Sleep
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 5 - 1x Ice Stone
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 10 - 1x Main Skill Seed
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 15 - 1x Linking Cord
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 20 - 1x Handy Candy M
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 25 - 1x Fire Stone
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 30 - 1x Main Skill Seed
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 35 - 1x Water Stone
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 40 - 1x Handy Candy M
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 45 - 1x Thunder Stone
- Raised 10 Pokemon to level 50 - 1x Main Skill Seed
Team's RP in Pokemon Sleep
- 1900 - 1x Leaf Stone
- 3200 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
- 4700 - 1x Moon Stone
- 7500 - 1x Handy Candy M
- 11400 - 1x Shiny Stone
- 17000 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
- 25000 - 1x Linking Cord
- 34000 - 1x Handy Candy M
- 46000 - 1x King's Rock
- 63000 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
Snorlax rating reached on Greengrass Isle
- Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M
- Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M
- Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S
- Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Master 1 - 10x Diamonds
- Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 10 - 20x Diamonds
- Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
Snorlax rating reached on Cyan Beach
- Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M
- Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M
- Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S
- Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Master 1 - 10x Diamonds
- Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 10 - 20x Diamonds
- Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
Snorlax rating reached on Taupe Hollow
- Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M
- Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M
- Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S
- Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Master 1 - 10x Diamonds
- Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 10 - 20x Diamonds
- Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
Snorlax rating reached on Snowdrop Tundra
- Basic 3 - 1x Handy Candy M
- Great 1 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Great 4 - 1x Dream Cluster M
- Ultra 1 - 1x Handy Candy S
- Ultra 4 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- Master 1 - 10x Diamonds
- Master 5 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 10 - 20x Diamonds
- Master 15 - 2x Handy Candy S
- Master 20 - 1x Sub Skill Seed
The following achievements are based on specific types (Normal, Fire, Water, Grass, Flying, Electric, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, Steel, and Fairy). Studying specific numbers of each type in Pokemon Sleep will fetch them achievement for that type.
- 5 - 1x Poke Biscuit
- 15 - 1x Energy Pillow
- 30 - 10x Diamonds
- 50 - 1x Handy Candy M
- 70 - 15x Diamonds
- 100 - 1x Dream Cluster S
- 140 - 20x Diamonds
- 180 - 1x Energy Pillow
- 240 - 20x Diamonds
- 300 - 1x Handy Candy L
Interested Pokemon Sleep players can check out our guide on all available cooking recipes in-game to create delicious offerings for their beloved pocket monsters.
While there have been a few concerns from the community regarding the safety of Pokemon Sleep, the overall feeling has been positive towards the latest addition to the Pokemon family of games.
With various sleeping patterns, animations, Shiny Pokemon, and more in-game, players will not get tired of it any time soon.