Pokemon Sleep Cooking guide: All available recipes and their ingredients

Pokemon Sleep has been all the rage ever since its staggered release over the past week, with the game available in all major countries and regions. Centered around the sleeping Snorlax, the app allows you to measure the type and quality of your sleep while awarding based on the sleep type and its duration. The title utilizes many interesting mechanics to enrich the player experience in-game. This includes the art of cooking and feeding the Snorlax.
Each of these gentle giants has its own preferences, and players should know them beforehand for the week. Three meals can be cooked during the day (breakfast from 6 am to 12 pm, lunch from 12 pm to 6 pm, and dinner from 6 pm to 6 am) made from various ingredients.
While it will initially be a random automatic assortment turned into a dish, players can choose recipes once they have unlocked 12 sleep styles.
Courtesy of Serebii, we have a list of all the recipes that can be prepared in Pokemon Sleep. This guide jots them down for interested readers.
All available Pokemon Sleep recipes
In the beginning, Pokemon Sleep players can only have 15 ingredients at most in the pot to make a dish. This can be increased to accommodate more ingredients with the help of Dream Shards after players have unlocked 35 different sleep styles.
Here is the list of available Pokemon Sleep recipes:
Pokemon Sleep Curry recipes
- Beanburger Curry - 7x Bean Sausage
- Bulk Up Bean Curry - 12x Greengrass Soybeans + 6x Bean Sausage + 4x Fiery Herb + 4x Fancy Egg
- Dream Eater Butter Curry - 18x Soft Potato + 15x Snoozy Tomato + 12x Soothing Cacao + 10x Moomoo Milk
- Drought Katsu Curry - 10x Bean Sausage + 5x Pure Oil
- Egg Bomb Curry - 12x Honey + 11x Fancy Apple + 8x Fancy Egg + 4x Soft Potato
- Fancy Apple Curry - 7x Fancy Apple
- Grilled Tail Curry - 8x Slowpoke Tail + 25x Fiery Herb
- Hearty Cheeseburger Curry - 8x Moomoo Milk + 8x Bean Sausage
- Melty Omelette Curry - 10x Fancy Egg + 6x Snoozy Tomato
- Mild Honey Curry - 7x Honey
- Mixed Curry - Any assortment of ingredients that are not similar to any other recipe
- Ninja Curry - 15x Greengrass Soybeans + 9x Bean Sausage + 9x Large Leek + 5x Tasty Mushroom
- Simple Chowder - 7x Moomoo Milk
- Soft Potato Chowder - 10x Moomoo Milk + 8x Soft Potato + 4x Tasty Mushroom
- Solar Power Tomato Curry - 10x Snoozy Tomato + 5x Fiery Herb
- Spice Leek Curry - 14x Large Leek + 10x Warming Giner + 8x Fiery Herb
- Spore Mushroom Curry - 14x Tasty Mushroom + 9x Soft Potato
Pokemon Sleep Salad recipes
- Bean Ham Salad - 8x Bean Sausage
- Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad - 14x Soothing Cacao + 9x Bean Sausage
- Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad - 15x Fancy Apple + 5x Moomoo Milk + 3x Pure Oil
- Fancy Apple Salad - 8x Fancy Apple
- Gluttony Potato Salad - 14x Soft Potato + 9x Fancy Egg + 7x Bean Sausage + 6x Fancy Apple
- Heat Wave Tofu Salad - 10x Greengrass Soybeans + 6x Fiery Herb
- Immunity Leek Salad - 10x Large Leek + 5x Warming Ginger
- Mixed Salad - Any assortment of ingredients that are not similar to any other recipe
- Moomoo Caprese Salad - 12x Moomoo Milk + 6x SNoozy Tomato + 5x Pure Oil
- Ninja Salad - 15x Large Leek + 15x Greengrass Soybeans + 12x Tasty Mushroom + 11x Warming Ginger
- Overheat Ginger Salad - 17x Fiery Herb + 10x Warming Ginger + 8x Snoozy Tomato
- Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad - 10x Slowpoke Tail + 10x Fiery Herb + 15x Pure Oil
- Snoozy TOmato Salad - 8x Snoozy Tomato
- Snow Cloak Caesar Salad - 10x Moomoo Milk + 6x Bean Sausage
- Spore Mushroom Salad - 17x Tasty Mushroom + 8x Snoozy Tomato + 8x Pure Oil
- Superpower Extreme Salad - 9x Bean Sausage + 6x Warming Ginger + 5x Fancy Egg + 3x Soft Potato
- Water Veil Tofu Salad - 10x Greengrass Soybeans + 6x Snoozy Tomato
Pokemon Sleep Dessert recipes
- Big Malasada - 10x Pure Oil + 7x Moomoo Milk + 6x Honey
- Cloud Nine Soy Cake - 8x Fancy Egg + 7x Greengrass Soybeans
- Craft Soda Pop - 9x Honey
- Ember Ginger Team - 9x Warming Ginger + 7x Fancy Apple
- Fancy Apple Juice - 8x Fancy Apple
- Fluffy Sweet Potatoes - 9x Soft Potato + 5x Moomoo Milk
- Huge Power Soy Donuts - 9x Pure Oil + 6x Greengrass Soybeans + 7x Soothing Cacao
- Hustle Protein Smoothie - 15x Greengrass Soybeans + 8x Soothing Cacao
- Jigglypuff's Fruity Flan - 20x Honey + 15x Fancy + 10x Moomoo Milk + 10x Fancy Apple
- Lovely Kiss Smoothing - 11x Fancy Apple + 9x Moomoo Milk + 7x Honey + 8x Soothing Cacao
- Lucky Chant Apple Pie - 12x Fancy Apple + 4x Moomoo Milk
- Mixed Juice - Any assortment of ingredients that are not similar to any other recipe
- Neroli's Restorative Tea - 11x Warming Ginger + 15x Fancy Apple + 9x Tasty Mushroom
- Stalwart Vegetable Juice - 9x Snoozy Tomato + 7x Fancy Apple
- Steadfast Ginger Cookies - 14x Honey + 12x Warming Ginger + 5x Soothing Cacao + 4x Fancy Egg
- Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake - 9x Honey + 8x Soothing Cacao + 7x Moomoo Milk
- Warm Moomoo Milk - 7x Moomoo Milk
In Pokemon Sleep, cooked dishes will significantly increase Snorlax's Drowsy Power.