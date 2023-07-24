Pokemon Sleep Cooking guide: All available recipes and their ingredients

Pokemon Sleep has been all the rage ever since its staggered release over the past week, with the game available in all major countries and regions. Centered around the sleeping Snorlax, the app allows you to measure the type and quality of your sleep while awarding based on the sleep type and its duration. The title utilizes many interesting mechanics to enrich the player experience in-game. This includes the art of cooking and feeding the Snorlax.

Each of these gentle giants has its own preferences, and players should know them beforehand for the week. Three meals can be cooked during the day (breakfast from 6 am to 12 pm, lunch from 12 pm to 6 pm, and dinner from 6 pm to 6 am) made from various ingredients.

While it will initially be a random automatic assortment turned into a dish, players can choose recipes once they have unlocked 12 sleep styles.

Courtesy of Serebii, we have a list of all the recipes that can be prepared in Pokemon Sleep. This guide jots them down for interested readers.

All available Pokemon Sleep recipes

In the beginning, Pokemon Sleep players can only have 15 ingredients at most in the pot to make a dish. This can be increased to accommodate more ingredients with the help of Dream Shards after players have unlocked 35 different sleep styles.

Here is the list of available Pokemon Sleep recipes:

Pokemon Sleep Curry recipes

Beanburger Curry - 7x Bean Sausage

Bulk Up Bean Curry - 12x Greengrass Soybeans + 6x Bean Sausage + 4x Fiery Herb + 4x Fancy Egg

Dream Eater Butter Curry - 18x Soft Potato + 15x Snoozy Tomato + 12x Soothing Cacao + 10x Moomoo Milk

Drought Katsu Curry - 10x Bean Sausage + 5x Pure Oil

Egg Bomb Curry - 12x Honey + 11x Fancy Apple + 8x Fancy Egg + 4x Soft Potato

Fancy Apple Curry - 7x Fancy Apple

Grilled Tail Curry - 8x Slowpoke Tail + 25x Fiery Herb

Hearty Cheeseburger Curry - 8x Moomoo Milk + 8x Bean Sausage

Melty Omelette Curry - 10x Fancy Egg + 6x Snoozy Tomato

Mild Honey Curry - 7x Honey

Mixed Curry - Any assortment of ingredients that are not similar to any other recipe

Ninja Curry - 15x Greengrass Soybeans + 9x Bean Sausage + 9x Large Leek + 5x Tasty Mushroom

Simple Chowder - 7x Moomoo Milk

Soft Potato Chowder - 10x Moomoo Milk + 8x Soft Potato + 4x Tasty Mushroom

Solar Power Tomato Curry - 10x Snoozy Tomato + 5x Fiery Herb

Spice Leek Curry - 14x Large Leek + 10x Warming Giner + 8x Fiery Herb

Spore Mushroom Curry - 14x Tasty Mushroom + 9x Soft Potato

Pokemon Sleep Salad recipes

Bean Ham Salad - 8x Bean Sausage

Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad - 14x Soothing Cacao + 9x Bean Sausage

Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad - 15x Fancy Apple + 5x Moomoo Milk + 3x Pure Oil

Fancy Apple Salad - 8x Fancy Apple

Gluttony Potato Salad - 14x Soft Potato + 9x Fancy Egg + 7x Bean Sausage + 6x Fancy Apple

Heat Wave Tofu Salad - 10x Greengrass Soybeans + 6x Fiery Herb

Immunity Leek Salad - 10x Large Leek + 5x Warming Ginger

Mixed Salad - Any assortment of ingredients that are not similar to any other recipe

Moomoo Caprese Salad - 12x Moomoo Milk + 6x SNoozy Tomato + 5x Pure Oil

Ninja Salad - 15x Large Leek + 15x Greengrass Soybeans + 12x Tasty Mushroom + 11x Warming Ginger

Overheat Ginger Salad - 17x Fiery Herb + 10x Warming Ginger + 8x Snoozy Tomato

Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad - 10x Slowpoke Tail + 10x Fiery Herb + 15x Pure Oil

Snoozy TOmato Salad - 8x Snoozy Tomato

Snow Cloak Caesar Salad - 10x Moomoo Milk + 6x Bean Sausage

Spore Mushroom Salad - 17x Tasty Mushroom + 8x Snoozy Tomato + 8x Pure Oil

Superpower Extreme Salad - 9x Bean Sausage + 6x Warming Ginger + 5x Fancy Egg + 3x Soft Potato

Water Veil Tofu Salad - 10x Greengrass Soybeans + 6x Snoozy Tomato

Pokemon Sleep Dessert recipes

Big Malasada - 10x Pure Oil + 7x Moomoo Milk + 6x Honey

Cloud Nine Soy Cake - 8x Fancy Egg + 7x Greengrass Soybeans

Craft Soda Pop - 9x Honey

Ember Ginger Team - 9x Warming Ginger + 7x Fancy Apple

Fancy Apple Juice - 8x Fancy Apple

Fluffy Sweet Potatoes - 9x Soft Potato + 5x Moomoo Milk

Huge Power Soy Donuts - 9x Pure Oil + 6x Greengrass Soybeans + 7x Soothing Cacao

Hustle Protein Smoothie - 15x Greengrass Soybeans + 8x Soothing Cacao

Jigglypuff's Fruity Flan - 20x Honey + 15x Fancy + 10x Moomoo Milk + 10x Fancy Apple

Lovely Kiss Smoothing - 11x Fancy Apple + 9x Moomoo Milk + 7x Honey + 8x Soothing Cacao

Lucky Chant Apple Pie - 12x Fancy Apple + 4x Moomoo Milk

Mixed Juice - Any assortment of ingredients that are not similar to any other recipe

Neroli's Restorative Tea - 11x Warming Ginger + 15x Fancy Apple + 9x Tasty Mushroom

Stalwart Vegetable Juice - 9x Snoozy Tomato + 7x Fancy Apple

Steadfast Ginger Cookies - 14x Honey + 12x Warming Ginger + 5x Soothing Cacao + 4x Fancy Egg

Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake - 9x Honey + 8x Soothing Cacao + 7x Moomoo Milk

Warm Moomoo Milk - 7x Moomoo Milk

In Pokemon Sleep, cooked dishes will significantly increase Snorlax's Drowsy Power.