Pokemon Sleep: All sleep type patterns

With Pokemon Sleep already out for many different countries, the quest to befriend every creature has begun. With over 100 creatures for players to catch, it will take quite a while for trainers to meet every type of pocket monster. Things get a bit more complicated with the introduction of the game's many sleep styles. These catagorizations aim to give every player a different set of encounters depending on the quality of their sleep.

Not only does Pokemon Sleep host three main sleep type patterns, it also possesses a variety of different sub-styles based on the creature that appears on the island. With every critter being tied to these three main sleep types, it can be a great resource to know which ones belong to each type of sleeping pattern.

Every sleep type in Pokemon Sleep

The three main Sleep Types in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given Pokemon Sleep's launch happened just hours ago as of writing, not much is known about all the different types of creatures that players can encounter. However, what is known is that a majority of the cast is from the first four generations of the franchise is present, and that they are all tied to one of three sleep types.

These three sleep types are bound to the schedule of the player's sleep. Using the accelerometer of the mobile device, Pokemon Sleep tracks the activity of the player while they record their sleep, determining the sleep type of the recently reported sleep on the application itself. These three sleep types are: Dozing, Snoozing, and Slumbering.

These different types can be obtained by sleeping for differing lengths of time. For example, an afternoon nap will grant players the Dozing sleep type, while a night of uninterrupted rest will grant trainers the Slumbering sleep type. Fittingly, these grant players rarer creatures the longer they sleep.

What are sleep styles in Pokemon Sleep?

Commonly confused with sleep types, sleep styles come in three different variants for every available creature. These forms are merely slight alterations to a species' appearance as it would be seen from the island view. From what has been seen so far, these sleep styles do not have their own special rarity like Shiny Pokemon. Rather, sleep styles each have an equal chance of being seen when a given creature spawns.

However, there are some styles that have been shown that use special requirements for appearing. The blinking tail style for Mareep can only be seen by players who leave the screen on their mobile device on while they sleep as an example. Different styles also exist for situations like leaving one's phone on the charger, or keeping it by one's bed while they sleep.

It was confirmed in a recent trailer that the Pokedex's progress will keep track of the different styles of sleeping Pokemon the player encounters. With this in mind, they will have to pay close attention to their sleep schedule if they want to complete their Pokedex.