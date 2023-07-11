How to join Pokemon Sleep beta test: Available countries, dates, and more

With the release of Pokemon Sleep on the horizon, fans from select countries around the world can now quietly participate in the app's beta test, which is currently online. The Pokemon Company recently announced that interested participants can sign up for beta testing the Pokemon Sleep app. There are quite a few restrictions to keep in mind, though.

Developed by Select Button and Niantic and published by The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Sleep was first announced in 2019, with an initial release date set in 2020. Nothing was heard after that, and many speculated that the app was canceled. However, it was finally showcased on February 27 this year and was officially announced to arrive in Summer 2023.

Pokemon Sleep beta test: How to join, available countries, and more

The Pokemon Sleep open beta test is online now and will continue till Thursday, July 13, at 12 am UTC. That gives players two days to try the app out. Furthermore, the open beta test is only available for Android users, with iPhone users having to wait.

The open beta test will also be available for Android users of select countries. The countries are as follows - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, Panama, and Peru.

Android users from these countries can simply go to the official listing page for the application on Google Play Store to join the beta test: Pokémon Sleep - Apps on Google Play. Others can choose to pre-register for the app there too.

The upcoming app revolves around tracking its users' sleep. It provides a higher score the longer they sleep. Depending on their sleeping style, a variety of Pocket Monsters will appear around the asleep Snorlax.

Recent leaks have divulged that a wide variety of Pocket Monsters will be available once the app goes live. They are as follows:

Apart from the Pocket Monsters in this list, shiny variants will also reportedly spawn in the app.

