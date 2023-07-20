5 Pokemon with unique sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep

The world of Pokemon Sleep offers creatures with three different sleep patterns, and it is about matching your sleep style with theirs. This sleep-tracking application helps players measure their sleep data while catching monsters with unique sleeping animation. Pocket monsters have their own sleeping habits, and researching them with Professor Neroli is the primary goal of this mobile game.

Trainers can find various sleepyheads on an island where they gather around near Snorlax, as it exerts a mysterious power. Using Pokemon Sleep, one can utilize their sleeping time to catch wild creatures with different sleep styles. A friendly Pikachu assists trainers in completing their motive. Here is the list of five monsters with unique sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Espeon and four other Pokemon with distinct sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep

1) Raichu

Raichu Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON)

Raichu is the evolved form of Pikachu and has one of the best sleeping animations in Pokemon Sleep. This Gen 1 creature has four sleep styles: Tail-Waving, Seated, Grounded-Tail, and Atop-Belly Sleep. Players who catch Raichu with Tail-Waving Sleep get two stars, whereas the Seated Sleep style grants three stars in the game.

Additionally, It's said that when this pocket monster takes a nap, it occasionally discharges electricity around it. Sometimes it is also seen planting its long tail like a grounding rod on the ground.

Players must take 50 hours of sleep and feed 20 Candy to Pichu to evolve it into Pikachu. Using the Thunder Stone and 80 Candy, they can evolve Pikachu into Raichu.

2) Typhlosion

Typhlosion Sleep Pattern (Image via SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

One of the Fire-type Pokemon from the Johto region with the most unique sleeping animation in Pokemon Sleep is Typhlosion. Its sleeping pattern falls under the Snoozing Sleep type. One may find this monster tossing and turning around while falling asleep and said that its fur rubs together and sometimes produces fire. That said, trainers can encounter this monster in four sleep styles: Arm-Pillow, Self-Grooming, Flame-Spouting, and Atop-Belly Sleep.

Catching Typhlosion in this sleep-measuring app is challenging, as one has to collect enough candies to evolve it. There are two stages of evolution, and players must collect 40 Candy for Cyndaquil to evolve into Quilava. Additionally, gathering 80 Candy allows players to evolve it into Typhlosion.

3) Absol

Absol Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

Absol is a Dark-type pocket monster in Pokemon Sleep. This third-generation fighter is known for its unique sleeping animation because of its four distinct ways of taking a nap. Unlike Snoozing, its sleep style is Dozing, which means it takes sleeping actively. One unique feature of its sleep style is its bow-like horn remains on the lookout even while Absol is asleep.

Approaching near Absol when it's sleeping is not easy as one of its sleep styles Danger-Sensing Sleep senses a threat. In this style, it stands tall but faces its head downward on the ground while sleeping. Conversely, in the Snug Sleep style, Absol's hands and legs are close-fitted, protecting it from harsh weather conditions.

4) Lucario

Lucario Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

Lucario is a Fighting-type wild monster from the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Sleep. This fighter's sleep pattern is Slumbering, and players taking Rem sleep have higher chances of encountering it. Since Lucario hardly lowers its ground even when taking a nap, it's a challenging task to attack it due to its attentiveness. Lucario has four sleep styles: Knee-Up, Mid-Training, Training-Break, and Atop-Belly Sleep in the title.

In addition to the sleep style, Lucario is said to read the aura emanating from others. Due to that fact, players can see it sleeping in Knee-Up and Mid-Training sleep styles. Taking 150 hours of sleep and accumulating 80 Candy helps evolve Riolu into Lucario. Notably, one must evolve it between 6 am to 6 pm.

5) Espeon

Espeon Sleep Style (Image via SELECT BUTTON/Serebii)

There are two variants of Espeon, Normal and Shiny, in Pokemon Sleep. This second-generation pocket monster sleep pattern is Snoozing, meaning it will take a short light sleep. It is said that coming across an Espeon deep in rest is rare because of its sleep style. This monster has four unique sleep styles: Foreseeing, Sitting, Belly-Up, and Atop-Belly Sleep.

With Foreseeing Sleep, Espeon naps by placing its head on its close-fitted hands. In the Sitting Sleep style, this Psychic-type critter falls asleep in a sitting position, making it one of the unique sleeping animations. Since catching these monsters is challenging, one can evolve Eevee into Espeon by sleeping 150 hours and collecting 80 Candy. But they must evolve it between 6 am to 6 pm time period.