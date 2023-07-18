Can you get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep is slowly being rolled out worldwide by Niantic and Select Button, with details about the hotly anticipated application arriving thick and fast. There's a variety of pocket monsters slated to be available in-game, along with the titular sleepy Snorlax. It is no surprise that Pokemon trainers are eager to know whether shiny variants will also be available in Pokemon Sleep.
While the app was announced back in 2019, players received no further official updates regarding the same until Pokemon Day 2023 Pokemon Presents. It also ties in with the recent release of the Pokemon GO Plus+, the accessory working in tandem with the application.
As of July 17, 2023, Pokemon Sleep was available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Latin American Countries.
How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?
Pokemon Sleep contains Shiny Pokemon for users to encounter and capture. These unique variants are a beloved part of the global franchise. Pokefans are always eager to encounter a Shiny Pokemon in whatever Pokemon title they play, provided they are available.
In essence, Shiny Pokemon are random, and there is no surefire way or guarantee to come across one in-game. In the mainline series, these chances can be boosted through various methods and items. In Pokemon GO, the developers often boost the chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon for specific events.
Users need to go to sleep, wake up, and check whether a Shiny Pokemon has arrived overnight in-game. If they are lucky and encounter one, they should keep a stack of Pokemon Cookies ready just in case.
Players must click on the Shiny Pokemon and feed them the biscuits until they are Level 1 to ensure the unique variant is caught.
All available Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep
The list of all available Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Slowpoke
- Slowbrow
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Kangaskhan
- Pinsir
- Ditto
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Sudowoodo
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Slowking
- Wobbuffet
- Heracross
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Sableye
- Gulppin
- Swalot
- Swablue
- Altaria
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Bonsly
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Magnezone
- Togekiss
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
For now, the app is available only in the aforementioned countries. The official release period was set to Summer 2023. We will likely see its global release in a staggered fashion soon. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more.