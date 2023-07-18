Can you get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep is slowly being rolled out worldwide by Niantic and Select Button, with details about the hotly anticipated application arriving thick and fast. There's a variety of pocket monsters slated to be available in-game, along with the titular sleepy Snorlax. It is no surprise that Pokemon trainers are eager to know whether shiny variants will also be available in Pokemon Sleep.

While the app was announced back in 2019, players received no further official updates regarding the same until Pokemon Day 2023 Pokemon Presents. It also ties in with the recent release of the Pokemon GO Plus+, the accessory working in tandem with the application.

As of July 17, 2023, Pokemon Sleep was available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Latin American Countries.

How to get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep?

Pokemon Sleep contains Shiny Pokemon for users to encounter and capture. These unique variants are a beloved part of the global franchise. Pokefans are always eager to encounter a Shiny Pokemon in whatever Pokemon title they play, provided they are available.

In essence, Shiny Pokemon are random, and there is no surefire way or guarantee to come across one in-game. In the mainline series, these chances can be boosted through various methods and items. In Pokemon GO, the developers often boost the chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon for specific events.

Users need to go to sleep, wake up, and check whether a Shiny Pokemon has arrived overnight in-game. If they are lucky and encounter one, they should keep a stack of Pokemon Cookies ready just in case.

Players must click on the Shiny Pokemon and feed them the biscuits until they are Level 1 to ensure the unique variant is caught.

All available Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

The list of all available Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep is as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu

Raichu

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbrow

Magnemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Cubone

Marowak

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Ditto

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Pichu

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Sudowoodo

Espeon

Umbreon

Slowking

Wobbuffet

Heracross

Houndour

Houndoom

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Sableye

Gulppin

Swalot

Swablue

Altaria

Absol

Wynaut

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Bonsly

Riolu

Lucario

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Magnezone

Togekiss

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

For now, the app is available only in the aforementioned countries. The official release period was set to Summer 2023.