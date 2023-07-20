How to use Pokemon Sleep to track your sleep with Pokemon GO Plus+

With the release of Pokemon Sleep in select countries, consumers have had the chance to try out the new Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory released alongside the title. However, some players are unsure about how this new device can track their sleep. Whether it be a question about the device itself or how they can connect it to the application, many players want to learn more.

Thankfully, a lot of information has come out regarding the Pokemon GO Plus+, as well as how the device claims to work. What many may be wondering in the first place is if this device is truly required to track their sleep, as it was heavily marketed as being the optimal way to play the game.

How does the Pokemon GO Plus+ work with Pokemon Sleep?

Promotional imagery for the Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many consumers who have used a device that tracks sleep before will notice right away that the Pokemon GO Plus+ is not a device that can be worn. Devices like the Apple Watch and the Fitbit family are worn on the wrist of the user and can accurately track the sleep patterns of said user. This is not how Pokemon GO Plus+ works with Pokemon Sleep.

This device "tracks" sleep by the user holding the center button once they begin sleeping and then pressing it again when they wake up. From everything seen, this device cannot truly track sleep quality like the previously mentioned devices. With the quality of sleep being one of the main focuses of Pokemon Sleep, this puts the Plus+ in a very awkward spot.

At best, the accelerometer in the Plus+ can tell if someone is a restless sleeper or not. The accelerometer is a small component typically seen in mobile phones that tracks vibrations from all sources. This is how step-counting applications can track movement, but it has never been used to consistently track the parameters of sleep.

How to connect the Pokemon GO Plus+ to Pokemon Sleep

To connect Pokemon Sleep to the Pokemon GO Plus+, you need to turn on your Plus+ device and open the Sleep application. Once opened, enter the main menu, select the "Settings and more" option, then tap the "Pair a device" selection. Once the device is connected to the app, it is ready to be used.

Simply hold down the middle button in the center until it glows, and Pikachu can be heard singing. This will indicate that the device has started recording sleep. Do this again upon waking, and the tracking for the night will conclude. The results of the sleep session can then be viewed in the Sleep application.

Is the Pokemon GO Plus+ worth it?

landoralpha @landoralpha ‍ pic.twitter.com/JT0ja5mTxr The Pokemon GO Plus + lights as seen at night. This thing is BRIGHT

The short answer to this question: not really. The Pokemon GO Plus+ gets its value from being the only device currently on the market that can connect to both Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon GO. However, the device at its core is a sleep tracker and an auto-catcher.

There are much better auto-catchers and sleep trackers that you can buy. It would be best to put that money into purchasing a Poke Ball Plus or a used Fitbit instead, depending on what aspect you value more.