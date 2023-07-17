5 tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Plus+

With Pokemon Sleep getting edging closer to a full release, players around the world have turned their attention to the new accessory coming with this game: The Pokemon GO Plus+. At first sight, this simple device does not seem like much, but The Pokemon Company is pushing hard for this to be the next big thing. So they are bound to add some qualities to make it worth the money.

Being an accessory that costs real money but is not required to play the game, many potential consumers will want to know more about the product and what it can offer to enrich one's gaming experience. So here are some fun tricks and tips that you should know about Pokemon GO Plus+ before they purchase it.

5 things to know about the Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory

5) It works for Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep

The new device was originally created to bridge the gap between Pokemon GO and Pokemon Sleep. As such, the device is made with both games in mind and has built-in features for each game. For Pokemon GO, it functions like any other auto-catcher on the market. For Pokemon Sleep, the device is used to set reminders for when to sleep as well as having an alarm clock built in as well.

However, as some may initially notice, the Pokemon GO Plus+ does not separate itself from the standard features provided by a regular mobile device. For its Pokemon GO functionality, there are many other devices that do the same thing while also being smaller and less cumbersome to travel with. This device is more for the consumer who wants to partake in both mobile games.

4) Special Research Ticket

Linking a Pokemon GO Plus+ accessory with one's Pokemon GO account unlocks a special research ticket that you can complete for the chance to add a special Sleep Cap Snorlax to your collection. To entice the shiny hunting audience even more, you can find these Sleep Cap Snorlaxes in their shiny variants.

However, there is no real need for you to have such a variation of the creature, as it has no tactical advantage in PvP, nor can it be transferred to the main series titles. Once again, it comes down to your preference if you want to purchase the accessory to find these special creatures for your collection.

3) Choose your Poke Balls

Unlike every auto-catcher released prior, the Pokemon GO Plus+ comes with the long-desired feature to change the Poke Balls the auto-catcher function uses. While most devices on the market are restricted to using only Poke Balls, the Plus+ is the first of its kind to allow you to use different types of balls with just a press of the button in the center.

However, this is a sort of double-edged sword, as the auto-catcher may waste high-value balls like Ultra Balls for less-than-desirable captures. As such, you will still need to monitor their app, making for a less passive gaming experience than what other auto-catchers offer.

2) Bring batteries

Lauren Bertoni @Lauren_lolly_ Lauren Bertoni @Lauren_lolly_ Well, it’s pretty cringe. Can’t turn off the vibrate or lights. Back to the days of wrapping it up in tissues and sticking it at the bottom of my bag while I’m working!!!!!!! This thing is literally so cringe 🤣🤣🤣🤣 took it with me for dinner with @RoneRackal and it’s lighting up like a friggin disco at every stop and spawn. I had it in my pocket and it was still lighting up. It’s a good thing I love cringe. Gosh. twitter.com/lauren_lolly_/…

Trainers who have already used the device have commented on the lack of options to turn off or down the lights and vibrations on the device. Though this light show can be cool for the first couple of rounds, it can quickly become quite annoying and drain the device's battery power.

As such, for those looking for extended periods of play, keeping an extra pack of watch batteries on hand can be incredibly helpful in a pinch. Since the batteries are small, they should not be too bulky to carry in a purse, pocket, or any traveling bag.

1) You don't need one

The simple truth is that you really do not need to buy a Pokemon GO Plus+ even if you want to play Pokemon Sleep. In reality, the Plus+ does nothing a standard Pokemon GO Plus can do with the exception of changing the balls trainers can use for the auto-catch feature.

A much better use of money would be to purchase a Poke Ball Plus instead. Not only does this device allow you to do everything a Pokemon GO Plus does, but it also connects to the Pokemon: Let's GO! games, allowing you to put your console companions into the ball to take them for walks, complete with noises for each creature available. Rather than paying $55 for the Pokemon GO Plus+, you can buy a Poke Ball Plus for $35 used and get double the value.