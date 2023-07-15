How to catch multiple Shiny Snorlax with Nightcap in Pokemon GO with Pokemon GO Plus+?

Shiny Nightcap Snorlax has arrived in Pokemon GO, and there is a lot of speculation about the possibility of encountering multiple instances of this shiny beast in the game. There is also some confusion among the trainers regarding how you can catch this rare shiny critter in the game. If you want to know how to encounter them in Pokemon GO, you have come to the right place.

Snorlax is very viable in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame. So, grinding to get your hands on a shiny variant of this extremely exclusive critter does make sense. Unlike a few shiny beasts like Munna, you can make good use of Snorlax in the game. It is one of the best tanks in the Pokemon world and is no pushover regarding offensive capabilities.

Catching Shiny Snorlax with Nightcap in Pokemon GO with Pokémon GO Plus+

To catch the new costumed Snorlax wearing a Nightcap, you must have a Pokémon GO Plus+. This is the new and improved version of the decade (seven years to be precise) old Pokémon GO Plus device.

Once you connect your Plus+ device to your GO account, you will get the following Special Research Tasks (as mentioned in the game):

Catch 20 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon GO Plus+ (Reward: 25 Poke balls) Catch 10 Pokémon in Great Balls or Ultra Balls using Pokémon GO Plus+ (Reward: 15 Great balls) Spin 15 PokéStops using Pokémon GO Plus+ (Reward: 2,000 Stardust) Track sleep using Pokémon GO Plus+ for seven days (Reward: Encounter with an unknown critter, which could be the Nightcap Snorlax)

Special Research Tasks for the Catch Some Z's event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To activate this set of Special Research tasks, connect your GO Plus+ to your Pokemon GO account and visit a nearby PokeStop. You can pair the device with your account through the following steps:

Click on the Pokeball icon on your game screen and then go to “Settings.” In Settings, click on “Connected Devices and Services.” Then click on “Accessory Devices.” You will find Pokémon GO Plus+ on the list of “Available Devices.” Pair by clicking on the device.

Can you catch multiple Shiny Nightcap Snorlax using the Pokémon GO Plus+ in Pokemon GO?

Firstly, the encounter with Snorlax wearing a Nightcap after completing the tasks is not guaranteed to give you a shiny variant of the beast. If you are lucky, you will encounter Shiny Nightcap Snorlax.

However, pairing your Pokémon GO Plus+ device with multiple GO accounts and activating the Special Research Tasks on all those accounts is possible. This will potentially increase your chances of coming across the shiny variant, which you can later transfer to your main account.

One Reddit user shared that they tried out this technique, and it worked like a charm. It is important to keep in mind that you must use the GO Plus+ device while completing this research.

Shiny odds for Snorlax: Full odds of 1 in 512. Goodluck with that Shiny Nightcap Snorlax.