How to get Shiny Cake Hat Pikachu and Party Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is celebrating its 7th anniversary, and they have introduced a new event in the game. This event called the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party, started on July 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and will be available until July 12, 2023, till 8 pm local time. Many OG beasts like the legendary Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno have returned, and you can encounter them in five-star raids.

Besides these Kanto legendary birds, you will also encounter the following:

First partner beasts from the Kanto region: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. They are the only starter creatures that will have a costume variant.

First partner beasts from the Johto region: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile

First partner beasts from the Hoenn region: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip

First partner beasts from the Sinnoh region: Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup

First partner beasts from the Unova region: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott

First partner beasts from the Kalos region: Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie

First partner beasts from the Kanto region: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio

You will also have boosted encounters with Cake Hat Pikachu, Rapidash and its Galarian form, Absol, Togedemaru, and Meowth. All of these beasts have the possibility of being shiny. Galarian Rapidash and Absol will enjoy Permaboosted shiny odds of 1 in 64 encounters.

Pikachu, being the franchise's mascot, is one of the most desired Pocket Monsters, and catching a shiny costume version of this critter seems to be a big priority for many trainers. In this article, you will learn how to catch a Shiny Cake Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

How to catch a Shiny Striped Cake Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO?

The shiny odds of a beast in Pokemon GO vary depending on the rarity of its spawn. The odds are as follows:

Pokemon Spawn Rate Shiny Odds Normal spawns in the wild 1/500 Medium-rate (Rare) spawns 1/125 Permaboost spawns 1/64 Community Day spawns 1/25 Legendary beasts in five-star raids 1/20

Since Pikachu has a relatively average spawn rate in the game, it will have full odds, which means you will have a 1 out of 500 chance of encountering a Shiny Pikachu. It is the same for all other beasts that have normal spawn rates.

If you are not lucky when encountering shiny critters in the game, you must grind a lot to catch the Shiny Cake Hat Pikachu.

How to catch a Shiny Striped Party Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO?

If you purchase a ticket for the paid Timed Research "7th Anniversary Party Time Research", you will have the chance to encounter a Pikachu wearing a Striped Party Hat.

However, if you are fortunate, it can be a shiny version. Given that the odds of that happening are similar to those of Cake Hat Pikachu (1 in about 500), you would have one of the rarest beasts in all of Pokemon GO.

That brings us to the end of this guide, and we hope you manage to catch a Shiny Pikachu in either of the costumes. Feel free to share your thoughts, if any, in the comments below.

