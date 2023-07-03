Pokemon GO Tank tier list: Which Pokemon to have on your team? (July 2023)

Pocket Monsters classified as tanks in Pokemon GO primarily excel in their ability to defend themselves from oncoming attacks from enemies. Whether in PvP or PvE, a good tank is determined by how well it can withstand attacks from enemy beasts. There are hundreds of critters in Pokemon GO, but which ones are good as tanks?

In this article, we will look at the best tanks you can include in your roster in Pokemon GO. The following Pokemon are ranked from best to worst based on their bulk and ability to defend in Pokemon GO PvP or PvE.

Tier list for the best tanks available in Pokemon GO for July 2023

This list will follow the standard format that players are accustomed to. The tier list for July is as follows:

S-tier tanks: The critters that fall under the S-tier are supreme in their class. They have the best defensive stats and also have a lot of utility as damage dealers. They have good typing coverage and a decent moveset, which can frustrate the enemies. The S-tier tanks are as follows:

Blissey

Metagross

A-tier tanks: The beasts that fall in the A-tier are almost as good as those in the previous entry but lack certain aspects. They lack damage stats or have less utility than the S-tier monsters outside the defense requirement. The A-tier tanks are as follows:

Snorlax

Drifblim

Togekiss

Milotic

Registeel

B-tier tanks: The creatures in this tier are very viable in the current meta, but their stats are not as impressive as those in the S- and A-tier lists. The B-tier tanks are as follows:

Gyarados

Garchomp

Dragonite

Tyranitar

Gardevoir

Just because they do not perform well as tanks does not mean they are not good in other fields. For instance, Garchomp is one of the most potent attackers in the game.

C-tier tanks: The beasts included in this list can be magnificent if used in situations that favor their typing and movesets. But they do not perform as well in a broader Pokemon GO PvP or PvE spectrum. The C-tier tanks are as follows:

Conkeldurr

Magnezone

Venusaur

Azumarill

Escavalier

Salamence

Swampert

Melmetal

Chansey

D-tier tanks: You should only consider the D-tier tanks if you do not have any decent options from the previous entries. The D-tier tanks are as follows:

Blastoise

Steelix

Bastiodon

Alolan Muk

Rhyperior

Slaking

That brings us to the end of this tier list. A few honorable mentions would be Alolan Exeggutor, Ferrothorn, Hippowdon, Reuniclus, and Ampharos. If you feel we missed something, please mention it in the comments below.

