Pokemon GO Snorlax raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The seventh anniversary of Pokemon GO is right around the corner, and Niantic has decided to celebrate it with a brand-new event. The new "Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party" will be live from July 6, 2023, 10 AM local time, to July 12, 2023, 8 PM local time. During this event, a lot of old Pocket Monsters are making a return as Raid Bosses. Snorlax, the sleeping Pokemon, is one of them.

Fans have been bouncing off the walls since they saw Snorlax returning to the game. People usually have difficulty defeating this massive beast, as it only has one weakness: creatures with Fighting-type moves. If you do not have a powerful Fighting-type critter, you can resort to Ghost-type ones, and we will elaborate on this shortly.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Snorlax as a Raid Boss. If you have had problems dealing with Snorlax in Pokemon GO boss raids in previous encounters, there is no need to fear the same this time.

How to defeat Snorlax as a three-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokemon, which means it will be:

Weak against Fighting-type beasts

Resistant to Ghost-type beasts

The best Pocket Monsters to include in your Snorlax Raid roster would be:

Lucario: It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Aura Sphere.

It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Aura Sphere. Conkeldurr: It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Dynamic Punch.

It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Dynamic Punch. Breloom: It is a Grass- and Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Dynamic Punch.

It is a Grass- and Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Dynamic Punch. Machamp: It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Dynamic Punch.

It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Dynamic Punch. Blaziken: It is a Fire- and Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Focus Blast. You can also mega-evolve Blaziken into Mega Blaziken.

It is a Fire- and Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Focus Blast. You can also mega-evolve Blaziken into Mega Blaziken. Sirfetch’d: It is a Fighting-type beast. Its best Quick move is Counter, and its best Charged move is Close Combat.

You can keep Gengar or its mega form for substitutes, as it is one of the best Ghost-type beasts in Pokemon GO.

Snorlax’s best defensive attacks are:

Zen Headbutt

Outrage

Since Fighting-type Pokemon are vulnerable to Psychic-type attacks, Zen Headbutt might cause some issues. However, it should not be of major concern when going up against Snorlax.

How to catch Snorlax in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned, Snorlax will return to the game in three-star raids in the seventh-anniversary event. As a three-star Raid Boss, Snorlax will have the following stats:

Boss CP: 16,684

16,684 Boss HP: 3,600

3,600 Caught CP: 1,760–1,834

1,760–1,834 Caught CP (under weather-boosted conditions): 2,201-2,304

2,201-2,304 IV Floor: 10/10/10

Since Snorlax is a three-star Raid Boss, you can easily take it down with another friend. While a team of two trainers is sufficient, you can solo this raid if you have a high-level Fighting-type beast.

That covers everything you need to know about Snorlax coming to Pokemon GO as a Raid Boss. Hopefully, you can catch one for yourself, and if you are lucky, you might get a shiny one too.

