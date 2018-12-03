Pokemon Go News: Poke Ball Plus Pack + PokeCoins Giveaway Ends Soon

Image Courtesy: The Pokemon Company

What's the story?

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee Poke Ball Plus + PokeCoins giveaway started a while ago, and it will come to a close before 5 December 2018. As the name says, the winners of the competition stand a chance to win the Poke Ball Plus Pack for Nintendo Switch.

In case you didn't know...

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee! hit the stores on 16 November 2018 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, which are enhanced re-imaginations of the 1998 original Pokemon Yellow. The game follows one's adventure in the Kanto region alongside the familiar faces of Brock and Misty.

Joy-Con controller is all that is required for experiencing the complete Pokemon game. However, one could also get a hold of Poke Ball Plus accessory for added realism.

Sold separately, the Poke Ball Plus accessory will vibrate, make sounds and will include a mythical Pokemon Mew to add an extra dimension to your Pokemon adventure.

Additionally, the Poke Ball Plus performs a host of other tasks as well. It could be used level up Pokemon and receive in-game rewards. One could also connect the Poké Bal Plus to the Pokémon GO app to catch Pokemon and gather items from Poke Stops without ever finding the need to view the smartphone.

The heart of the matter

To win the Poke Ball Plus Pack for Nintendo Switch, one must first log in to the gleam website and perform simple tasks such as retweeting a twitter handle, watching a YouTube video and visiting Facebook and Instagram pages. Performing these tasks equals a specific set of entries, and one must look complete as many as possible to maximise their chances of claiming the Grand Prize of the Poke Ball Plus Pack.

Enter the giveaway contest here.

The Grand Prize Winner of the contest will receive Pokémon: Let’s Go (Eevee or Pikachu) Poke Ball Plus Pack for Nintendo Switch.

The two runners-up will receive $20 for PokeCoins.

What's next?

With less than 48 hours to go, Pokemon enthusiasts will have to quicken it up and perform all the tasks listed on the website to maximise their chances of winning the Grand Prize.

