How to use auto catchers in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Sometimes, Pokemon GO players run into other tasks that keep them from catching Pokemon in the app. Fortunately, the Pokemon Company and many third-party manufacturers sell auto catchers, which can catch Pokemon while you're busy with other things.

Many auto catchers, including the official Pokemon GO Plus and Pokeball Plus devices, are capable of spinning Pokestops and collecting items. Since these small and portable devices are so helpful, they've grown in popularity among members of the game's community.

Life gets in the way sometimes, and an auto catcher can help you stay busy in-game while you're busy in the real world.

Each auto catcher for Pokemon GO works a little differently, but they operate on the same principle. If you find that you're a new owner of one, it doesn't hurt to familiarize yourself with how they work.

Each auto catcher in Pokemon GO works a little differently

The Dual Catchmon is a popular auto catcher for Pokemon GO (Image via MEGACOM)

Like many mobile devices, auto catchers can connect to your phone through Bluetooth and interact with the game even if it isn't open. Whenever you pass a Pokestop, the catcher will spin it automatically and usually notify you that it has done so.

Wild Pokemon that come in contact with you will also be caught automatically using available Pokeballs (most catchers won't utilize Great/Ultra Balls) in your inventory. The device will typically light up or send a notification when a Pokemon has been caught.

Here are the steps you can follow to connect your Auto Catcher to your device:

Power on your auto catcher. If this is the first time you've done so, the device will typically enter pairing mode to connect with a compatible receiver. Enable Bluetooth on your phone or tablet. If your device doesn't automatically connect to the auto catcher, you may need to enter your device settings, navigate to the Bluetooth category, and select the auto catcher from the list of connectable devices. Open Pokemon GO and press the gear icon to open your settings. Go to the bottom of the settings menu and select "Pokemon GO Plus." A list of compatible auto catchers should appear. Select your auto catcher (i.e. Pokemon GO Plus, Dual Catchmon, etc.) from the list. After a brief moment, the catcher should pair with your game. You can now close the game, and your auto catcher should perform its intended functions. Your catcher may light up with a certain LED color to signify it has connected and is working normally.

Each auto catcher works a little differently, so it's important to reference your user manual for the device to determine how it operates. It's also important to note that most auto catchers can only capture one Pokemon at a time. You'll need to check back with the device every so often to make sure you haven't missed out on any wild Pokemon in the area.

Auto catchers operate off their own independent batteries, so make sure your devices are charged before heading out for the day.

Auto catchers also require the game to remain connected to the internet. If you're in a location with no WiFi and a spotty cellular reception, keep an eye on your auto catcher, as it may disconnect.

