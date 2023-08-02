Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks GO Fest texts and details

As Pokemon GO trainers gear up for another iteration of the fan-favorite GO Fest, @poke_miners on X (erstwhile Twitter) has released datamined information regarding the upcoming celebrations. The well-known dataminer often dives into the murky depths of the game to fish out stats and information pertaining to future events, Pokemon, abilities, and more.

GO Fest 2023 will have both real-world physical and global online events. Details for the same were revealed in a staggered fashion over the past few months. The highlights include the debuts of Mega Rayquaza and Mega Diancie.

The latest batch of datamines leaks a bunch of GO Fest texts and information. These provide trainers with clues regarding the different kinds of offerings that will be available during the celebrations.

Pokemon GO latest datamine discusses details of GO Fest 2023

The latest set of Pokemon GO datamine was revealed by PokeMiners on their website.

TEXT: What a quaint little {0}.



RESOURCE ID: authentication_retry_account_hint

TEXT: You've previously used the following account to sign into Pokémon GO:

TEXT: You've previously used the following account to sign in to Pokémon GO:



RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_snorlaxnightcap_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Snorlax Pattern

RESOURCE ID: badge_aa_2023_jeju_day_03_title

TEXT: Pokémon Air Adventures

RESOURCE ID: badge_gofest2023_global

TEXT: August 26–27, 2023

RESOURCE ID: badge_gofest2023_global_title

TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023



RESOURCE ID: badge_gofest_2023_london_addon_hatch

TEXT: London, August 4–6, 2023

RESOURCE ID: badge_gofest_2023_osaka_vip_title

TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023



RESOURCE ID: badge_gofest_2023_test

TEXT: August 26–27, 2023

RESOURCE ID: badge_gofest_2023_test_title

TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023

RESOURCE ID: badge_today_view_header

TEXT: You have chosen:



RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_poliwag_politoed

TEXT: Evolve Poliwhirl to get a Politoed that knows the Charged Attack Ice Beam!

RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_poliwag_poliwrath

TEXT: Evolve Poliwhirl to get a Poliwrath that knows the Fast Attack Counter!

RESOURCE ID: bonus_cd_move_squirtle

TEXT: Evolve Wartortle to get a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon!



RESOURCE ID: bonus_farfetchd_kanto_spawn

TEXT: Large numbers of Farfetch'd are appearing in the area!



RESOURCE ID: bonus_friendship_raid_double

TEXT: 2× friendship bonus damage in raids

RESOURCE ID: bonus_hatch_day_hatch_2x

TEXT: 2× Hatch Stardust

RESOURCE ID: bonus_implicit_social_poliwag_raid

TEXT: If Trainers work together to win a Poliwhirl raid, large numbers of Poliwag will appear in the area for 30 minutes

+

RESOURCE ID: bonus_increased_raid_capture

TEXT: Increased chance of catching Raid Bosses



RESOURCE ID: bonus_jeju_balloon_pikachu

TEXT: Flying Pikachu with orange balloons are appearing in the area

RESOURCE ID: bonus_pelipper_delibird_pikachu_photobomb

TEXT: One surprise encounter per day with either Pikachu, Pelipper, or Delibird in GO Snapshot



RESOURCE ID: bonus_raid_3_xl_candy

TEXT: Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in five-star, Mega, and Primal Raids

+

RESOURCE ID: bonus_raid_6_candy

TEXT: Six additional Candy from catching Pokémon in five-star, Mega, and Primal Raids

+

RESOURCE ID: bonus_total_6_special_trades

TEXT: Six total Special Trades per day

+

RESOURCE ID: breakfast_tappable_tutorial_body

TEXT: You can find Zygarde Cells while you're following a Route. You can assemble Zygarde Cells to create different Zygarde forms.



RESOURCE ID: collection_aa2023_jeju_day_03

TEXT: Pokémon Air Adventures Collection Challenge

RESOURCE ID: community_day_poliwag_event_name

TEXT: Community Day: Poliwag



RESOURCE ID: complete_route_travel_error_toast

TEXT: Error completing Route

RESOURCE ID: error_need_more_player_to_ready

TEXT: You need to wait for another Trainer before starting the raid.



RESOURCE ID: event_live_city_active_generic

TEXT: Your City Experience is active! You can take part in the event throughout the city. Enjoy!

+

RESOURCE ID: event_live_park_active_generic

TEXT: Your Park Experience is active! Head to the park to take part in the event. Enjoy!

+

RESOURCE ID: event_name_routes

TEXT: Blaze New Trails



Details can be found in the in-game News.



You must play during the specified time to receive all the special event bonuses.

+

RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.2_julycd2023_title

TEXT: Slippery Swirls



RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.2_julycdc2023_description

TEXT: A ticket to access the Community Day Classic: Squirtle Special Research on July 9, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: go_tour_live_sr_dialog_04_cliff_04

TEXT: So long, "partner"!



RESOURCE ID: gofest2023

TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_aquamarine_shores

TEXT: Aquamarine Shores Collection Challenge

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_aquamarine_shores_description

TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Aquamarine Shores habitat!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_1

TEXT: It's great to see you, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_2

TEXT: I've received reports of strange meteorites falling around the city. And where there's unusual activity, unusual Pokémon usually aren't far behind!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_3

TEXT: In this case, that Pokémon is Mega Rayquaza. You've probably seen glimpses of it already today!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_4

TEXT: You know, I've recently heard theories from other researchers that that upon seeing particular meteorites, Rayquaza will remember how to use Dragon Ascent.

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_5

TEXT: But there's something even more impressive about Dragon Ascent: it allows Rayquaza to Mega Evolve!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_6

TEXT: Isn't that fascinating? It makes you wonder what makes some meteorites so unique—which is precisely why I've asked the team leaders to help me collect samples from around here!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_7

TEXT: Now that you're here too, why don't you join their search? You might even learn something about Mega Rayquaza along the way!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_0_8

TEXT: Preparation is key to any adventure, so I recommend you and your Buddy Pokémon grab a snack before setting out. You've got quite a day ahead of you, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_1

TEXT: Hey hey, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_2

TEXT: There're so many Trainers here. All the hustle and bustle's really firing me up!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_3

TEXT: But you know what's firing me up the most? Two words: Mega. Rayquaza! Pokémon battles are my thing, and Mega Rayquaza's got red-hot strength in spades!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_4

TEXT: In fact, Mega Rayquaza's so powerful that some folks from the Hoenn region say it's strong enough to repel both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre.

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_5

TEXT: I'm burning to see a Pokémon like that in action. Aren't you?

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_6

TEXT: Yeah? Then now's our chance! It looks like Mega Rayquaza's landed at that Gym over there!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_7

TEXT: My team's raring to go. How about yours? Think they're ready to test their mettle against a Mega-Evolved Legendary Pokémon?

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_8

TEXT: One tip before you go: using a supereffective Charged Attack will help you turn up the heat in battle!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_1_9

TEXT: Right. Let's do this thing, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_1

TEXT: Heyyy, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_2

TEXT: Are you helping Professor Willow find meteorites?

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_3

TEXT: Same! And just between you and me, I'm taking a tour of the best food joints in town along the way.

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_4

TEXT: I passed by what looked like a FIRE boba tea spot a minute ago. We'll have to grab a sip once we're done here!

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_5

TEXT: But first, meteorites. I saw a couple fall around the streets here earlier. I'll scoop up the ones back there, so how about you keep searching up ahead?

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_6

TEXT: And don't forget to pop an Egg in an Incubator before you go! No reason not to hatch while you, uh...catch? Meteorites, I mean. Just...pretend that made sense.

+

RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_2_

+TEXT: Now, I gotta run—boba’s on me later, bestie!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_1

+TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_10

+TEXT: I have every confidence in you, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_2

+TEXT: I’ve arrived here by calculating where the next meteorite is most likely to land, taking into account radar data...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_3

+TEXT: ...the planet’s trajectory, present atmospheric conditions, current Pidgey migration patterns, and so forth.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_4

+TEXT: I assume you employed the same methodology?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_5

+TEXT: No? You “just felt like coming here”?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_6

+TEXT: Ah. I...suppose that works as well.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_7

+TEXT: However you found your way, it’s fortuitous you’re here.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_8

+TEXT: Mega Rayquaza has been seen dipping through the clouds nearby.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_3_9

+TEXT: Since I have my hands full collecting meteorites around here, I recommend you spend your time observing Mega Rayquaza—perhaps even challenge it to battle, if you feel up to the task.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_1

+TEXT: %PLAYERNAME%! Welcome back!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_2

+TEXT: I see you’ve collected a couple meteorites. Stellar work! Haha.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_3

+TEXT: Did you happen to encounter Mega Rayquaza while you were exploring?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_4

+TEXT: Wonderful! As you might know, Mega Evolution isn’t just about channeling strength—it’s also about your bond with Pokémon.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_5

+TEXT: You’ve worked hard learning more about Rayquaza and collecting those peculiar meteorites.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_6

+TEXT: I’m sure Rayquaza is as impressed with your perseverance as I am! In fact, if you had the opportunity, I’m sure you’d have no trouble Mega Evolving Rayquaza yourself.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_4_7

+TEXT: Now, that’s enough from me. Thanks for all your help with my research! Enjoy the rest of the day!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_city_session

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: City Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_content_hashtag

+TEXT: Post photos with #PokemonGOFest2023, and we’ll share our favorites!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_extended_bonus_session

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Extended Hours

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_0_1

+TEXT: Welcome to another exciting day of Pokémon GO Fest, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_0_2

+TEXT: As if today weren’t already thrilling, I have an exciting bit of intel for you. Mega Rayquaza sightings are skyrocketing all over the world!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_0_3

+TEXT: Can you believe it? Rayquaza usually inhabits the stratosphere, so seeing it is a real treat.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_0_4

+TEXT: I wonder if it has anything to do with the meteor shower I saw earlier. Have you seen any of the meteorites that landed nearby?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_0_5

+TEXT: I recently learned that if Rayquaza sees one of these meteorites, something mysterious happens. Oho—I’ll bet that piqued your interest!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_0_6

+TEXT: I’ll tell you more after you’ve had a chance to see Mega Rayquaza—or one of those meteorites—yourself!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_1

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_2

+TEXT: Did you encounter Mega Rayquaza? Or come across one of the unusual meteorites? I do believe I promised you a juicy tidbit about those strange space rocks!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_3

+TEXT: As you may know, Mega Evolution is a transformation strengthened by your relationship with a Pokémon. But Mega Rayquaza is special—to Mega Evolve, it also needs to know the move Dragon Ascent.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_4

+TEXT: And—get this—Rayquaza can only remember how to use Dragon Ascent after it sees certain meteorites. Amazing, right?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_5

+TEXT: Now, there’s already plenty to do today, but if you find one of those inspiring meteorites and you’re confident in your bond with Rayquaza...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_6

+TEXT: you may even be able to see this Mega Evolution for yourself!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_7

+TEXT: Well, I’ve kept you long enough. Go ahead and jump into today’s festivities.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_free_rayquaza_1_8

+TEXT: I hope your day is as incredible as you are, %PLAYERNAME%! Now let’s GO!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_1

+TEXT: Hello, %PLAYERNAME%, and welcome to Pokémon GO Fest 2023!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_2

+TEXT: You’ll never guess what I’ve found—another treasure map! This one looks like it leads to...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_3

+TEXT: ...a pile of Pikachu-shaped Poffins?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_4

+TEXT: Whoops. Wrong map. Here—this one! It says it leads to “a treasure so beautiful, it surpasses all others.”

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_5

+TEXT: What do you think it could be, %PLAYERNAME%? A Pokémon? A sparkling gem? A giant lake full of ice-cold Pinap Juice?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_6

+TEXT: There’s only one way to find out: by following this map!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_0_7

+TEXT: The first step leads us to the PokéStops over there. Let’s GO!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_1_1

+TEXT: Phew! Nothing like a brisk walk to get the blood flowing, eh, %PLAYERNAME%?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_1_2

+TEXT: I saw you even caught a few Pokémon on the way here. I hope you let me have a look at them later!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_1_3

+TEXT: Now, the map isn’t too clear on where to go next. Instead, there are drawings depicting some of the Pokémon found in the area.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_1_4

+TEXT: If we follow one of them, maybe that’ll point us in the right direction!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_1_5

+TEXT: And look—there’s a whole bunch of Pokémon just ahead. Let’s see if we can make a few new friends, shall we?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_2_1

+TEXT: That’s quite the group of Pokémon you’ve caught, %PLAYERNAME%! So lively.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_2_2

+TEXT: They’re really putting the “fest” in Pokémon GO Fest!

+...And the “Pokémon,” now that I think about it. Haha.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_2_3

+TEXT: Seeing where they’ve led us, I’ve got a feeling we’re getting close to that treasure! Now, for the next leg...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_2_4

+TEXT: Hm. I might’ve spoken too soon. This next stop looks pretty far away.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_2_5

+TEXT: But isn’t that wonderful? We’ll be able to hatch some Eggs on the way there!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_2_6

+TEXT: Your Buddy Pokémon might enjoy the chance to “stretch its legs,” so to speak. I know Meltan will. Er, even though it doesn’t technically have legs.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_3_1

+TEXT: *huff* *huff* That was some distance we covered, huh, %PLAYERNAME%?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_3_2

+TEXT: Need a little break? To be honest, I do—which is why I’m relieved our next step doesn’t appear to require movement at all!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_3_3

+TEXT: Look here. The map has a drawing of an Eevee surrounded by its Evolutions.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_3_4

+TEXT: I don't see any Eevee around, but one of its most unique traits is its ability to evolve into more than one Pokémon!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_3_5

+TEXT: Maybe it means we should evolve some Pokémon of our own. It can’t hurt to try, right?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_1

+TEXT: Wh-whoa, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_2

+TEXT: Look at all those pretty pink jewels! It’s enough to make my eyes gleam. That can only be the Mythical Pokémon Diancie!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_3

+TEXT: I’ve heard other researchers say it’s the loveliest sight in the world—and now seeing Diancie for myself, I concur with their evaluation!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_4

+TEXT: Some have even said that Diancie can instantly create many diamonds by compressing the carbon in the air between its hands.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_5

+TEXT: Picture it: Diancie sparkling in a shower of glittering diamonds! What a spectacle that would be.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_6

+TEXT: All our work’s paid off. This Pokémon really is the most beautiful treasure of all!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_7

+TEXT: But guess what? We haven’t even reached the end of the trail! There’s one step left.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_8

+TEXT: Hmm... Here’s what it says.

+“If you would polish your gem to its most brilliant sheen, take a whetstone to whimsy and build boulders to bulwarks.”

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_4_9

+TEXT: Sounds a bit like it’s describing Diancie’s types, doesn’t it? I know—let’s power up some Rock- and Fairy-type Pokémon!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_5_1

+TEXT: Is that another jewel, %PLAYERNAME%? No...it looks to be Mega Energy for Diancie!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_5_2

+TEXT: Amazing! I can’t wait to see how Diancie changes when it Mega Evolves. I can only imagine it’ll grow even more beautiful!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_5_3

+TEXT: Now, I’ve already spent a dazzling day with you, so I won’t ask you to continue our research right this second.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_5_4

+TEXT: Instead, feel free to spend some time getting to know your new Pokémon friend—and if it does Mega Evolve, be sure to let me know what you learn!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_5_5

+TEXT: Sound good? Good! You’re as much of a gem as Diancie, %PLAYERNAME%.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_global_diancie_5_6

+TEXT: Until next time...let’s GO!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_athletic_field

+TEXT: Athletic Field

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_athletic_field_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Athletic Field habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_cursed_treasures

+TEXT: Cursed Treasures

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_cursed_treasures_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Cursed Treasures habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_dark_jungle

+TEXT: Dark Jungle

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_dark_jungle_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Dark Jungle habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_fairy_garden

+TEXT: Fairy Garden

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_fairy_garden_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Fairy Garden habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_hypnotic_glacier

+TEXT: Hypnotic Glacier

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_hypnotic_glacier_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Hypnotic Glacier habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_poison_swamp

+TEXT: Poison Swamp

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_poison_swamp_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Poison Swamp habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_prehistoric_volcano

+TEXT: Prehistoric Volcano

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_prehistoric_volcano_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Prehistoric Volcano habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_volcanic_island

+TEXT: Volcanic Island

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_habitat_volcanic_island_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Volcanic Island habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_hatch_add_on

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Egg-thusiast

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_hour_habitat1

+TEXT: Now: Quartz Terrarium habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_hour_habitat2

+TEXT: Now: Pyrite Sands habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_hour_habitat3

+TEXT: Now: Malachite Wilderness habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_hour_habitat4

+TEXT: Now: Aquamarine Shores habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_city_active_london

+TEXT: Your GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is active! Head to Brockwell Park to play!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_city_active_newyork

+TEXT: Your GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is active! Head to Randall’s Island Park to play!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_city_active_osaka

+TEXT: Your GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is active! Head to Expo ’70 Commemorative Park to play!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_athletic_field

+TEXT: Current habitat: Athletic Field

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_cursed_treasures

+TEXT: Current habitat: Cursed Treasures

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_dark_jungle

+TEXT: Current habitat: Dark Jungle

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_fairy_garden

+TEXT: Current habitat: Fairy Garden

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_hypnotic_glacier

+TEXT: Current habitat: Hypnotic Glacier

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_poison_swamp

+TEXT: Current habitat: Poison Swamp

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_prehistoric_volcano

+TEXT: Current habitat: Prehistoric Volcano

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_habitat_volcanic_island

+TEXT: Current habitat: Volcanic Island

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_london_city

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London – City Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_london_park

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London – Park Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_newyork_city

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City – City Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_newyork_park

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City – Park Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_osaka_city

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka – City Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_osaka_park

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka – Park Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_park_active_london

+TEXT: Your GO Fest 2023 City Experience is active! You can play throughout London!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_park_active_newyork

+TEXT: Your GO Fest 2023 City Experience is active! You can play throughout New York City!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_park_active_osaka

+TEXT: Your GO Fest 2023 City Experience is active! You can play throughout Osaka!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_city_0804

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 City Experience is this Friday, August 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_city_0805

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 City Experience is this Saturday, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_city_0806

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 City Experience is this Sunday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_city_0818

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 City Experience is this Friday, August 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_city_0819

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 City Experience is this Saturday, August 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_city_0820

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 City Experience is this Sunday, August 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_afternoon_0804

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Friday afternoon, August 4, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_afternoon_0805

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Saturday afternoon, August 5, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_afternoon_0806

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Sunday afternoon, August 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_afternoon_0818

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Friday afternoon, August 18, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_afternoon_0819

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Saturday afternoon, August 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_afternoon_0820

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Sunday afternoon, August 20, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_morning_0804

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Friday morning, August 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_morning_0805

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Saturday morning, August 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_morning_0806

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Sunday morning, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_morning_0818

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Friday morning, August 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_morning_0819

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Saturday morning, August 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_live_preview_park_morning_0820

+TEXT: Reminder: Your Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Park Experience is this Sunday morning, August 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_london

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_malachite_wilderness

+TEXT: Malachite Wilderness Collection Challenge

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_malachite_wilderness_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Malachite Wilderness habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_newyork

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: New York City

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_osaka

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_1

+TEXT: Great to see you, %PLAYERNAME%! I’m thrilled you can join me for Pokémon GO Fest!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_2

+TEXT: We have quite the exciting day ahead of us! I’ve found something special...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_3

+TEXT: a mysterious map of the park! It’s marked with a path of cryptic clues that look like they lead to something hidden—and sparkly!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_4

+TEXT: Let’s follow it and see what Pokémon and treasures we find along the way.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_5

+TEXT: Here’s the first clue: “Call companions out from under every rock and stone with citrine’s aroma.”

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_6

+TEXT: Hmm...citrine gems are orange. The same shade of orange as Incense, in fact!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_0_7

+TEXT: How about we use an Incense as we explore the park? The Pokémon we find might just lead us somewhere special!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_1

+TEXT: So this is where those Pokémon were leading us!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_2

+TEXT: But the only treasure I see is the joy on the shining faces of all these Trainers. Including yours, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_3

+TEXT: Maybe the next clue will give us more to go on.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_4

+TEXT: This one reads: “Crystallize memories more glittering than gold, more valuable than diamonds.”

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_5

+TEXT: And look—nearby locations are circled!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_6

+TEXT: I scouted the park before you arrived, and I remember those spots had some stunning geology. The Pokémon inhabiting them looked happy as can be!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_7

+TEXT: Even without this map, I was going to recommend that you see them for yourself! And as for crystallization, what better way to preserve a memory than with a snapshot?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_1_8

+TEXT: Why don’t we follow the map and take pictures with our Pokémon?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_2_1

+TEXT: Those snapshots you took are some real gems, %PLAYERNAME%! I’m planning to put this one I took of Meltan on my fridge.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_2_2

+TEXT: But alas—no treasure yet! Onto the next clue. I’ve got a good feeling about this one.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_2_3

+TEXT: “When searching for a glimmering jewel, keep your eyes sharp and your aim true.”

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_2_4

+TEXT: Now, I know you’d never let a Pokémon escape your notice...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_2_5

+TEXT: But keeping steady aim when catching Pokémon can be a challenge, even for the most experienced Trainers.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_2_6

+TEXT: Maybe this hint is testing our Poké Ball pitching prowess. Something tells me we’re close to discovering that “glimmering jewel”!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_1

+TEXT: Wow! Is that the Pokémon I think it is, %PLAYERNAME%—the Mythical Pokémon Diancie?!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_2

+TEXT: Amazing! Brilliant! Just look at those pink crystals shimmer!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_3

+TEXT: Some say that Diancie’s glimmering form is the loveliest sight in the whole world, and I’m inclined to agree!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_4

+TEXT: And the sparkles just keep coming! Diancie can instantly create diamonds by compressing the carbon in the air between its hands.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_5

+TEXT: Exceptional work, %PLAYERNAME%. But we’re not through yet!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_6

+TEXT: Here’s our next, and last, hint:

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_7

+TEXT: “A trail of shimmering stardust leads to beauty beyond measure.”

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_3_8

+TEXT: Sounds to me like we’d better hurry and start collecting Stardust!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_1

+TEXT: Oh? What did you uncover, %PLAYERNAME%?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_2

+TEXT: I’ve never seen this particular Mega Energy before, but I’ll bet it can be used to Mega Evolve Diancie!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_3

+TEXT: Diancie is breathtaking as it is, so I can’t wait to see what happens when it Mega Evolves. I can only imagine it’ll grow even more beautiful.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_4

+TEXT: If you do Mega Evolve Diancie, I’d better be first to know!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_5

+TEXT: But we’ve had a long adventure already, and I don’t want to tucker you out before you get to explore the area yourself.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_6

+TEXT: Thank you for spending the day with me, %PLAYERNAME%. I treasure all the time we spend together.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_4_7

+TEXT: I hope the rest of your day is as lovely as Mega Diancie! Let’s GO!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_park_session

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Park Experience

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_pyrite_sands

+TEXT: Pyrite Sands Collection Challenge

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_pyrite_sands_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Pyrite Sands habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_quartz_terrarium

+TEXT: Quartz Terrarium Collection Challenge

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_quartz_terrarium_description

+TEXT: Catch these Pokémon in the Quartz Terrarium habitat!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_raid_add_on

+TEXT: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Raid Lover

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_0_1

+TEXT: Hey there, %PLAYERNAME%! I was hoping I’d see you again today!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_0_2

+TEXT: Wow—just look at all these Pokémon. Do you think they’re here to celebrate Pokémon GO Fest too?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_0_3

+TEXT: You’re right, they probably don’t know about our human parties. But Spark has been teaching me about vibes, and I suspect these Pokémon can tell the vibes are good!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_0_4

+TEXT: At any rate, there’s no sense in staying still when there are so many Pokémon we could be learning about!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_0_5

+TEXT: So what are we waiting for? Let’s get catching!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_1_1

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_1_2

+TEXT: While you were away, I noticed an unusual number of both Flying-type and Dragon-type Pokémon roaming about!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_1_3

+TEXT: This is just conjecture, but I wonder if they’ve somehow sensed that Mega Rayquaza is in the area. As you might know, Rayquaza is a dual Dragon- and Flying-type Pokémon.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_1_4

+TEXT: You might also know that researchers from Hoenn have said that Mega Rayquaza can manifest sufficient power to repel both Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_1_5

+TEXT: In myths, Kyogre and Groudon are said to represent the land and seas, so keeping the peace between them is no small task!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_1_6

+TEXT: Let’s power up some Flying- and Dragon-type Pokémon of our own.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_1

+TEXT: Good work, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_2

+TEXT: After powering up those Pokémon, how do you feel? Dare I say...powerful? Why don’t you direct that energy toward challenging some Pokémon—maybe even Mega Rayquaza itself!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_3

+TEXT: A word of advice: Mega Rayquaza is weak to Ice-, Rock-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type moves. Keep that in mind as you plan your party!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_4

+TEXT: I’ve got a feeling Mega Rayquaza might appreciate the thought you put into showing it a good and honest challenge.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_5

+TEXT: After all, we can always learn something from a friendly battle—just ask Candela!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_6

+TEXT: Although what I usually learn after battling Candela is that I shouldn’t try to battle Candela anymore...

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_7

+TEXT: Well, I hope she’s learning something from the experience, at least.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_2_8

+TEXT: Now, get out there and show Mega Rayquaza everything you’ve got!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_3_1

+TEXT: Now that’s a job well done, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_3_2

+TEXT: Battling is a great way to learn more about both your own Pokémon and the ones you challenge.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_3_3

+TEXT: Maybe Mega Rayquaza’s learned a little something about you from that spar, eh?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_3_4

+TEXT: In fact, given all the time you’ve spent with Mega Rayquaza today, I have no doubt that you’d be able to Mega Evolve Rayquaza if the opportunity arises!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_3_5

+TEXT: But first, as fun as battling can be, I’m sure your team’s a little tuckered out.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_3_6

+TEXT: Let’s catch some Pokémon while your team catches their breath!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_1

+TEXT: Amazing, %PLAYERNAME%! I’m nearly tripping over all the Pokémon you’ve caught!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_2

+TEXT: And how are your Pokémon feeling? Ready to tackle the rest of the day?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_3

+TEXT: Great! That’s what I like to hear.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_4

+TEXT: So, what will you do next? Search for Mega Rayquaza? Track down an elusive Pokémon? Spend some time with your buddy?

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_5

+TEXT: All great options! Whatever you choose, thanks again for joining me for this year’s Pokémon GO Fest!

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_6

+TEXT: I hope we can celebrate together again next year, wherever our travels take us.

+

+RESOURCE ID: gofest2023_ticketed_rayquaza_4_7

+TEXT: Now, let’s GO!

+

RESOURCE ID: google_auth_failed

TEXT: This account has failed to authenticate. Please try again later or try a different linked account.



RESOURCE ID: guest_auth_failed

TEXT: This account has failed to authenticate. Please try again later or try a different linked account.



+RESOURCE ID: habitat_aquamarine_shores

+TEXT: Aquamarine Shores

+

+RESOURCE ID: habitat_malachite_wilderness

+TEXT: Malachite Wilderness

+

+RESOURCE ID: habitat_pyrite_sands

+TEXT: Pyrite Sands

+

+RESOURCE ID: habitat_quartz_terrarium

+TEXT: Quartz Terrarium

+

+RESOURCE ID: hatch_candy_1.5x

+TEXT: 1.5× Hatch Candy

+

RESOURCE ID: hatch_day_2k_riolu

TEXT: Riolu can hatch from 2 km Eggs



RESOURCE ID: hatch_day_riolu_limited_research

TEXT: Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research

+RESOURCE ID: hatch_stardust_1.5x

+TEXT: 1.5× Hatch Stardust



RESOURCE ID: iap_sale_discount

TEXT: {0}% OFF

RESOURCE ID: item_move_reroll_other_special_attack_a_name

TEXT: Meteorite



+RESOURCE ID: jeju_poliwag_bonus_tr_desc

+TEXT: Poliwag Community Day: Bonus Timed Research, Jeju Island

+

+RESOURCE ID: jeju_poliwag_bonus_tr_title

+TEXT: Poliwag Community Day: Bonus Timed Research

+

RESOURCE ID: journal_caught_dropped_item_plural

TEXT: {0} dropped items when caught!



TEXT: {0} is required to Mega Evolve



RESOURCE ID: metadata_patch

-TEXT: Built at 2023-07-25T20:14:57.599773

-at SHA 1e98ab1607f6fb88c913ae2742a24186833225b7

-Pipeline 1636031, job 19830739

-Patch from: 0.277.1-SHA-7160916f-RC3, 0.279.0-SHA-9d5263a8-RC1

+TEXT: Built at 2023-07-26T21:30:45.306229

+at SHA a6ddaf2fd993b1563da197cf39224f171322a8eb

+Pipeline 1638803, job 19865780

+Patch from: 0.277.3-SHA-31a56f75-RC2, 0.279.0-SHA-cb2ef3bc-RC3



RESOURCE ID: minicollect_help_desc_type_hatch

TEXT: Hatch Pokémon from an Egg.

RESOURCE ID: pause_route_travel_error_toast

TEXT: Error pausing Route



+RESOURCE ID: photobomb_five_poliwag

+TEXT: 5 surprise encounters with Poliwag in GO Snapshot

+

RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_upgrade_evolution_confirmation

TEXT: Do you want to change {0}’s form?



RESOURCE ID: ptc_auth_failed

TEXT: This account has failed to authenticate. Please try again later or try a different linked account.



+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_carbink_singular

+TEXT: Catch a Carbink

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_groudon_type

+TEXT: Catch {0} Fire-, Grass-, or Ground-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_kyogre_type

+TEXT: Catch {0} Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokémon

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_pokemon_routes_plural

TEXT: Catch {0} Pokémon while following Routes



RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_pokemon_routes_singular

TEXT: Catch a Pokémon while following a Route

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_rayquaza_type

+TEXT: Catch {0} Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon



TEXT: Catch {0} different species of Dragon-type Pokémon

@@ -1901,9 +1901,9 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_complete_zygarde

TEXT: From A to Zygarde



+RESOURCE ID: quest_explore_buddy_carbink

+TEXT: Earn a Candy exploring with Carbink as your buddy

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_explore_buddy_routes_plural

TEXT: Earn {0} Candies while exploring Routes with your buddy



@@ -1913,54 +1913,54 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_get_cell_singular

TEXT: Find a Zygarde Cell



+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_athletic_field

+TEXT: In the Athletic Field habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_cursed_treasures

+TEXT: In the Cursed Treasures habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_dark_jungle

+TEXT: In the Dark Jungle habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_fairy_garden

+TEXT: In the Fairy Garden habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_hypnotic_glacier

+TEXT: In the Hypnotic Glacier habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_poison_swamp

+TEXT: In the Poison Swamp habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_prehistoric_volcano

+TEXT: In the Prehistoric Volcano habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_photo_volcanic_island

+TEXT: In the Volcanic Island habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokémon you caught

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_athletic_field

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Athletic Field habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_cursed_treasures

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_dark_jungle

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Dark Jungle habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_fairy_garden

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Fairy Garden habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_hypnotic_glacier

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Hypnotic Glacier habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_poison_swamp

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_prehistoric_volcano

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano habitat

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_gofest2023_live_spin_volcanic_island

+TEXT: Spin {0} Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island habitat

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_hatch_egg_routes_plural

TEXT: Hatch {0} Eggs while following Routes



@@ -1973,39 +1973,39 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_incense_routes_singular

TEXT: Use an Incense while following a Route



+RESOURCE ID: quest_mega_evolve_diancie

+TEXT: Mega Evolve Diancie

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_mega_evolve_rayquaza

+TEXT: Mega Evolve Rayquaza

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_poliwag_catch_b

+TEXT: Catch {0} Poliwag

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_poliwag_evolve_b

+TEXT: Evolve {0} Poliwag

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_poliwag_snapshot_b

+TEXT: Take {0} snapshots of Poliwag

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_poliwhirl_evolve_b

+TEXT: Evolve {0} Poliwhirl

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_power_up_plural_dragon

+TEXT: Power up {0} Dragon-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_power_up_plural_fairy

+TEXT: Power up {0} Fairy-type Pokémon

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_power_up_plural_flying

TEXT: Power up {0} Flying-type Pokémon



+RESOURCE ID: quest_power_up_plural_ghost

+TEXT: Power up {0} Ghost-type Pokémon

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_power_up_plural_ice

+TEXT: Power up {0} Ice-type Pokémon

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_rocket_purify_dark_plural

TEXT: Purify {0} Dark-type Shadow Pokémon



@@ -2014,81 +2014,81 @@



RESOURCE ID: quest_snapshot_jeju

TEXT: Take a snapshot on Jeju Island

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_0_0

+TEXT: %PLAYERNAME%! You’ll never guess what I saw on my walk earlier. It was a pond full of Poliwag!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_0_1

+TEXT: Poliwag tend to stay in water because they’re unsteady on their newly grown legs.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_0_2

+TEXT: They seem to aspire to land-based locomotion, though, so they do their best to waddle along when they get out of the water.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_0_3

+TEXT: Isn’t that moving? Those little Pokémon, trying their best against the odds to improve themselves... *sniff*

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_0_4

+TEXT: We could all learn something from Poliwag about stepping out of our comfort zones. How about you take the chance to observe some now?

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_1_0

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%. How did your observations go? Did you see any Poliwag waddling around?

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_1_1

+TEXT: Some researchers recommend that Trainers bring their Poliwag on walks every day to strengthen its legs.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_1_2

+TEXT: Of course, such regimented training isn’t necessary for Poliwhirl, Poliwag’s Evolution. Its two legs are well developed, and it can be seen marching all over in search of bug Pokémon to eat.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_1_3

+TEXT: Why don’t you try evolving a Poliwag, %PLAYERNAME%? But be careful you don’t look at Poliwhirl’s swirl for too long. I’ll tell you about THAT when you get back!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_0

+TEXT: Nice Poliwhirl, %PLAYERNAME%!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_1

+TEXT: Do you see the distinctive swirl on its belly? Staring at it causes drowsiness.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_10

+TEXT: So, are you curious to see Poliwhirl’s Evolutions for yourself?

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_2

+TEXT: In fact, parents have been known to use it in place of lullabies to help their children go to sleep.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_3

+TEXT: It’s a great Pokémon to have around when you’re struggling with insomnia, but less so when you’re *yaaawn* in the middle of...

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_4

+TEXT: ... ... ...

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_5

+TEXT: ...Ack! Sorry, %PLAYERNAME%—looking at your Poliwhirl almost put me to sleep! Now, where was I? Ah, yes! Another special trait of Poliwhirl’s is that it can evolve into two different Pokémon!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_6

+TEXT: First, we have the brawny Poliwrath. Its body is solid muscle.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_7

+TEXT: When swimming through cold seas, Poliwrath uses its impressive arms to smash through drifting ice and plow forward.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_8

+TEXT: And second, we have the commanding Politoed! It’s the leader of Poliwag and Poliwhirl. When Politoed roars, they all cower in fear.

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_2_9

+TEXT: Its cries sound like screams, but they actually served as inspiration for a beautiful ballad. I’d sure love to hear it!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_3_0

+TEXT: Welcome back, %PLAYERNAME%! What Pokémon did you decide to evolve your Poliwhirl into?

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_3_1

+TEXT: Poliwrath? Politoed? One of each, perhaps?

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_3_2

+TEXT: Whatever the case, remember to approach your research like a Poliwag learning how to walk—one step at a time!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_3_3

+TEXT: Thanks for all your help today, %PLAYERNAME%. I’m feeling inspired after seeing your Poliwag’s journey, and I hope you are, too!

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_poliwag_3_4

+TEXT: Until next time—let’s GO!



RESOURCE ID: quest_special_dialogue_squirtle_0_0

TEXT: Great to see you, %PLAYERNAME%! I was walking through a forest earlier and saw something amazing—fountains of water, coming out of a river!

@@ -2303,21 +2303,21 @@

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_event_waina

TEXT: Catching Some Z’s



+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_poliwag

+TEXT: Slippery Swirls

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_poliwag_0

+TEXT: Slippery Swirls (1/4)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_poliwag_1

+TEXT: Slippery Swirls (2/4)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_poliwag_2

+TEXT: Slippery Swirls (3/4)

+

+RESOURCE ID: quest_title_poliwag_3

+TEXT: Slippery Swirls (4/4)

+

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_waina_0

TEXT: Catching Some Z’s (1/2)



RESOURCE ID: quest_walk_routes_singular

TEXT: Walk {0} km while following Routes

+RESOURCE ID: quest_win_raid_gofest2023

+TEXT: Win {0} raids with Rayquaza



RESOURCE ID: rating_submitted_toast

TEXT: Rating submitted.

RESOURCE ID: sleep_tips_2_description_1

TEXT: Do this by pressing the main button on your Pokémon GO Plus + until you see blue light flash once.



-<color=#E880B7>Your Pokémon GO Plus + must be paired to your device but disconnected from Pokémon GO for this to work.</color>

+Your Pokémon GO Plus + must be paired to Pokémon GO but not actively connected for this to work.



RESOURCE ID: sleep_tips_2_text_0

TEXT: Place your Pokémon GO Plus + on your bed or clip it to your pillow.

RESOURCE ID: sleep_tips_2_text_0

TEXT: Place your Pokémon GO Plus + on your bed or clip it to your pillow.



-RESOURCE ID: slippery swirls

-TEXT: Slippery Swirls

+RESOURCE ID: spawn_poliwag

+TEXT: More Poliwag are appearing in the wild!



RESOURCE ID: special_trade_daily_3

TEXT: Three Special Trades for the day

RESOURCE ID: special_trade_daily_3

TEXT: Three Special Trades for the day



+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets (1/6)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets (2/6)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets (3/6)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets (4/6)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets (5/6)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day1_6

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Fascinating Facets (6/6)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_extended

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Super Sky-High

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_extended_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Super Sky-High (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_extended_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Super Sky-High (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_extended_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Super Sky-High (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_extended_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Super Sky-High (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_extended_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Super Sky-High (5/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_intro

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Sky-High

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_intro_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Sky-High (1/2)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_global_day2_intro_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Sky-High (2/2)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_city

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London City Sights

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_city_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London City Sights (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_city_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London City Sights (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_city_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London City Sights (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_city_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London City Sights (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_city_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London City Sights (5/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_park

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London Park Adventure

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_park_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London Park Adventure (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_park_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London Park Adventure (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_park_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London Park Adventure (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_park_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London Park Adventure (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_london_park_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: London Park Adventure (5/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_city

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Sights

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_city_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Sights (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_city_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Sights (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_city_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Sights (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_city_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Sights (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_city_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Sights (5/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_park

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_park_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_park_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_park_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_park_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_newyork_park_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: New York City Park Adventure (5/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_city

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_city_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_city_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_city_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_city_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_city_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka City Sights (5/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_park

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_park_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure (1/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_park_2

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure (2/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_park_3

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure (3/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_park_4

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure (4/5)

+

+RESOURCE ID: sr_gofest2023_osaka_park_5

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: Osaka Park Adventure (5/5)

+

RESOURCE ID: stickers_v2_quantity_category

TEXT: Quantity



@@ -3052,12 +3052,12 @@



RESOURCE ID: suspension_rate_limit_desc

TEXT: <0>1st strike (24 hours):</0><1/>We have detected unusual activity from your account, and as a result, temporary limitations have been placed on your play.

+

+RESOURCE ID: ticket_active_location_reminder

+TEXT: Your ticket is active!

+

+RESOURCE ID: ticket_poliwag

+TEXT: Ticket for the Slippery Swirls Special Research story available in the shop

RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_0

TEXT: I’ve—*wheeze*—just been out for a run—*wheeze*—following one of those maps I found. How about you give it a go while I—*wheeze*—take a little rest?

@@ -72,17 +72,17 @@

RESOURCE ID: authentication_retry_account_hint

TEXT: You’ve previously used the following account to sign in to Pokémon GO:



+RESOURCE ID: authentication_retry_prompt

+TEXT: Failed to Sign In

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_diancie_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Diancie

+Headphones

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_megarayquaza_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Mega Rayquaza

+Helmet

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_hat_snorlaxnightcap_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Snorlax Pattern

Nightcap

@@ -95,58 +95,58 @@

TEXT: 7th Anniversary

Top Set



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_diancie_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Diancie T-shirt

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofest2023_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023 Tee

+(Black)

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_gofestglobal2023_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: GO Fest 2023 Tee



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_megarayquaza_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Mega Rayquaza

+Set

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_snorlaxonesie_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Snorlax Onesie



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_wcs2023promotshirt_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Tee (Gray)

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_wcs2023promotshirt_01_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Tee (Yellow)

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_wcs2023sukajan_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Jacket

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_wcs2023winnersitems_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Champion Set

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shirt_wcsyokohama_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Jersey

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shoes_carbink_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Carbink Shoes



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_f_shoes_wcs2023winnersitems_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Champion Boots

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_diancie_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Diancie

+Headphones

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_megarayquaza_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Mega Rayquaza

+Helmet

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_hat_snorlaxnightcap_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Snorlax Pattern

Nightcap

@@ -159,49 +159,49 @@

TEXT: 7th Anniversary

Top Set



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_diancie_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Diancie T-shirt

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofest2023_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023 Tee

+(Black)

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_gofestglobal2023_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: GO Fest 2023 Tee



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_megarayquaza_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: Mega Rayquaza

+Set

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_snorlaxonesie_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Snorlax Onesie



+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_wcs2023promotshirt_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Tee (Gray)

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_wcs2023promotshirt_01_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Tee (Yellow)

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_wcs2023sukajan_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Jacket

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_wcs2023winnersitems_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Champion Set

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shirt_wcsyokohama_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Jersey

+

RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shoes_carbink_00_bundle_icon

TEXT: Carbink Shoes

+

+RESOURCE ID: avatar_m_shoes_wcs2023winnersitems_00_bundle_icon

+TEXT: 2023 Worlds

+Champion Boots



RESOURCE ID: badge_aa_2023_jeju_day_00

TEXT: Jeju Island, 2023

@@ -758,10 +758,10 @@

RESOURCE ID: extra_three_candy_raids

TEXT: Three additional Candy from catching Pokémon in raids



+RESOURCE ID: f_avatar_poses_bundle_pose_53

+TEXT: Treasure Map

+Pose

+

RESOURCE ID: fb_auth_failed

TEXT: This account has failed to authenticate. Please try again later or try a different linked account.



@@ -855,19 +855,19 @@

TEXT: GO Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research



RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.gofest2023_alldetails

-TEXT: A ticket to access Special Research during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global on August 26 and 27, 2023, wherever you are. This Special Research leads to an exclusive encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Diancie! Bonuses and rewards also include: - Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon - Premium in-game items such as Charged Elite TM, Fast Elite TM, XL Rare Candy, and more - An exclusive avatar pose and shirt - Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms - A Meteorite that can be used to teach Rayquaza the exclusive move Dragon Ascent so it can Mega Evolve

-

-Details can be found in the in-game News.

-

+TEXT: A ticket to access Special Research during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global on August 26 and 27, 2023, wherever you are. This Special Research leads to an exclusive encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Diancie! Bonuses and rewards also include:

+- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon

+- Premium in-game items such as an Elite Charged TM, an Elite Fast TMs, a Rare Candy XL, and more

+- An exclusive avatar pose and avatar item

+- Up to 9 free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

+- A Meteorite that can be used to teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent, allowing it to Mega Evolve

+

+Details can be found in the in-game News.

+

<b>You must play during the specified time to receive all the event bonuses.</b>



RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.gofest2023_descriptioncarbinktr

@@ -925,8 +925,8 @@

TEXT: Submit



RESOURCE ID: general_submit_an_appeal

-TEXT: Submit An Appeal

+TEXT: Submit an Appeal



RESOURCE ID: go_tour_global_sr_dialog_03_02

TEXT: Only the Blue Orb remains. It is associated with Kyogre, if I am not mistaken.

@@ -1883,10 +1883,10 @@

RESOURCE ID: local_bonus_event_tag

TEXT: Local Bonus



+RESOURCE ID: m_avatar_poses_bundle_pose_53

+TEXT: Treasure Map

+Pose

+

RESOURCE ID: masterwork_shiny_jirachi_sr_dialog_04_06

TEXT: Although I hope you’ll be around to help me with my research for a lot longer than a week, %PLAYERNAME%!



@@ -1921,14 +1921,14 @@

TEXT: {0} is required to Mega Evolve



RESOURCE ID: metadata_patch

-TEXT: Built at 2023-07-28T22:22:25.091024

-at SHA 7c7bef6e182089c48dbbc0cc26f3a7cd6ddce1f0

-Pipeline 1644310, job 19935051

-Patch from: 0.277.3-SHA-31a56f75-RC2, 0.279.0-SHA-334348db-RC2

+TEXT: Built at 2023-08-01T00:20:18.297915

+at SHA b942516d49a18f67e96e8aebd7eff68aedc974d1

+Pipeline 1648010, job 19978568

+Patch from: 0.277.3-SHA-c30e1eec-RC1, 0.279.0-SHA-9d5263a8-RC1



RESOURCE ID: minicollect_help_desc_type_hatch

TEXT: Hatch Pokémon from an Egg.

@@ -1973,8 +1973,8 @@

TEXT: Do you want to change {0}’s form?



RESOURCE ID: pokemon_info_upgrade_evolve_button

-TEXT: Change Form

+TEXT: Upgrade



RESOURCE ID: primal_rumblings_sr_dialog_00_06

TEXT: Let’s check on how the weather’s affecting the local Pokémon. See if you can find any clues, will you?

@@ -3283,9 +3283,9 @@



RESOURCE ID: tr_gofest2023_earlybird2

TEXT: Timed Research: Shimmering Strides

+

+RESOURCE ID: tr_gofest2023_live_routes_1

+TEXT: GO Fest 2023: GO for Gold



RESOURCE ID: tutorial_route_bonus_0

TEXT: Buddy Candy earned more quickly

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



What must-have items are you planning to bring? Any tips for Trainers going to their first event? Trainers, how are you getting ready for this summer’s #PokemonGOFest2023 events?What must-have items are you planning to bring? Any tips for Trainers going to their first event? pic.twitter.com/WlHFGT4NsU

Keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the upcoming Pokemon GO events to remain abreast of every update and change.