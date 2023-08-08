Generation 9 Paldea ‘mons arriving in Pokemon GO from September 2023

Pokemon GO is in its seventh anniversary, and if you felt you had discovered all there is to the wonderful world of these magical creatures, think again. Pokemon Presents just announced that all the Pokemon belonging to the region of Paldea will be debuting in Pokemon GO at the beginning of September. It is safe to say that everyone will have a reason to feel revitalized while playing this game.

If you are someone who took a long hiatus from GO, now is a good time to return to the game. Not only is Niantic pushing new updates to improve the quality of life of trainers, you will now get a truckload of new critters to catch, evolve, and master.

In this article, we will take a look at all the new Pokemon from the Paldea region that can potentially make a confirmed appearance in Pokemon GO.

All Generation 9 Pocket Monsters from Paldea coming to Pokemon GO

You can expect the following creatures to make their debut in the game come September:

Spirigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk

Oinkologne (Male and Female)

Tarountula

Spidops

Nymble

Lokix

Pawmi

Pawmo

Pawmot

Rookidee

Corvisquire

Corviknight

Chewtle

Drednaw

Tandemaus

Maushold

Fidough

Dachsbun

Smoliv

Dolliv

Arboliva

These are a few among the many that will come in the September update of Pokemon. Stay tuned, as we will keep you updated on what new things you can expect from Paldea. And do not forget to mention your favorite starter from the Paldea region in the comments below.