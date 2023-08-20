5 ways to prepare for Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mighty Mewtwo could shape up to be one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's toughest Tera Raid Battles thus far. Past 7-stars focused on starters, and they still proved to be difficult for some players. Having a legendary with much higher base stats could be nightmarish by comparison. This list will focus on five ways that Trainers can prepare themselves for this upcoming fight.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should know that Mighty Mewtwo's Tera Raid Battle event runs from September 1, 2023, to September 17, 2023. There is plenty of time to prepare one's self beforehand. Not to mention, there would still be over two weeks for players to try and catch this Legendary once the event is active.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five ways to get ready for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid

1) Get your free Mew

Expand Tweet

Mighty Mewtwo's Tera Raid begins on September 1, 2023, at 0:00 UTC. Thankfully, there is plenty of time beforehand to get a free Mew by entering GETY0URMEW in the Mystery Gift Code menu. This code expires on September 18, 2023, so use it beforehand.

The reason to bring Mew to this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event is because of the following passage from the August Pokemon Presents:

"Something special might happen if you send Mew into a Tera Raid Battle against Mewtwo..."

Mew supposedly gets a +50% buff to its HP and +20% to all other stats, making it quite formidable against its cloned copy in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event.

2) Prepare the Offense Tera Raid

Expand Tweet

If you don't want to use Mew for whatever reason, then another option is available to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players. There was a Tera Raid event featuring 5-star Scizor, Hydreigon, and Blissey. The former two had powerful STAB against Mewtwo, while Blissey could wall it and act as a support for your friends.

Another Tera Raid that is now active features Grimmsnarl, Hatterene, and Blissey. One important part of these Tera Raids is that they drop valuable items, such as Vitamins, Tera Shards, and Ability Capsules. It is currently unknown what Mighty Mewtwo's set will be, so there is a possibility it could have a move that makes the aforementioned Pokemon become less effective than how they seem at first glance.

3) EV Train your Pokemon

Good EVs vs. bad EVs is a night and day difference (Image via Game Freak)

Whether you wish to go for Mew or something else is one thing, but making sure that what you choose is as strong as possible is another. EV Training anything in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crucial for bringing the best out of your Pokemon.

For example, some players' EV Training Mew may wish to max out its HP and Sp. Def (since Mighty Mewtwo is likely a Sp. Attacker). Some moves you could go for would be Nasty Plot + Amnesia + Acid Spray + Dark Pulse. Any attacker you use will likely want to have good Sp. Def, since you're fighting something with a Base Sp. Atk stat of 154.

4) Unlock 6-star Tera Raids beforehand

Most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should have already beaten the game and unlocked 6-star Tera Raids by this point since the two titles are several months old now. However, some might have just gotten one of the two games recently. In that case, you need to:

Beat the main storyline.

Complete the Academy Ace Tournament in the post-game.

Beat 15 5-star Tera Raids.

After all that's done, you should get a call from Jacq. This small tip should help new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players get excited to fight a Level 100 Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid.

5) Know when the Tera Raid Battle event comes out

The above countdown shows how long Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have until the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle event goes live. This embed counts down to 0:00 UTC on September 1, 2023. That way, you can try to prepare yourself and your friends as you will now know how much time remains.

Poll : Is Mewtwo your favorite Legendary? Yes No 0 votes