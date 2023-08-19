Pokemon Scarlet and Violet  Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Blissey rewards: All item drops from A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battle event

A Show of Supporters event is in full swing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with trainers encountering Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Blissey in 5-star Tera Raid battles in the vast expanse of Paldea. This particular event prepares players for Mewtwo's upcoming debut with the Mightiest Mark. Defeating any of the above three will let trainers catch them and net some exciting item drops.

Featuring Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Blissey, A Show of Supporters event will take place in two phases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are as follows:

First phase - The event began on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

Second phase - The event will resume on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and end on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

So what in-game items can trainers expect from completing these 5-star Tera Raid battles?

Possible item drops from Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Blissey's A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The possible item drops that players may receive from the ongoing event and aforementioned 5-star Tera Raid encounters are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Hatterene and Grimmsnarl 5-star Tera Raid battle

Base item drops:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

HP Up

Zinc

Iron

Random Tera Shards

Current type Tera Shards

Random item drops:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Zinc

Iron

HP Up

Bottle Cap

Pearl String

Rare Candy

Hasty Mint

Gentle Mint

Timid Mint

Ability Capsule

Random Tera Shard

Current Type Tera Shard

TM074 Reflect

TM075 Light Screen

TM015 Struggle Bug

TM030 Snarl

Blissey 5-star Tera Raid Battle item drops

Base item drops:

Random Tera Shards combination (Fire, Grass, Water OR Ice, Poison, Rock OR Dark, Bug, Psychic OR Ground, Flying, Electric OR Ghost, Fighting, Normal OR Steel, Fairy, Dragon)

Random item drops:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Random Tera Shard

Current Type Tera Shard

Interested players will need the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The process should happen automatically if the Nintendo Switch is connected to the internet.

Players can do it manually by going to the Poke Portal from the X menu, selecting Mystery Gift, and finally clicking on Check Poke Portal News. Players will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in these Tera Raid Battles with other trainers over the internet.

As mentioned above, A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battle event is in preparation for the upcoming Legendary debut. Mighty Mewtwo will appear in 7-star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC.