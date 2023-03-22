Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Blissey: Best moveset, item, and nature

Building Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is quite simple. However, there have been several nerfs to its viability compared to past generations. The first big loss is Teleport no longer being in its moveset. That means players cannot use Blissey's massive HP and Sp. Def to easily switch in its allies to gain momentum.

The next big nerf was Soft-Boiled's PP being cut in half. Nonetheless, it is still possible to use Blissey in a competitive setting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since there isn't anything else that can quite replicate its ability to withstand Special Attacks.

How to build Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Just keep in mind that the following builds are pre-DLC (Image via Game Freak)

According to Pikalytics data (a compilation of high ladder Trainers' sets), the most popular build for Blissey in high-tier Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Single Battles is:

Ability: Natural Cure

Natural Cure Nature: Calm

Calm EVs: 252 HP / 252 Sp. Def / 4 Defense

252 HP / 252 Sp. Def / 4 Defense IVs: 31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 0~31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Seismic Toss + Soft-Boiled + Stealth Rock + Shadow Ball

Seismic Toss + Soft-Boiled + Stealth Rock + Shadow Ball Item: Heavy-Duty Boots or Leftovers

Heavy-Duty Boots or Leftovers Tera Type: Ghost or Ground or Fairy or Steel or Fire

This set takes full advantage of Blissey's colossal 255 Base HP and 135 Base Sp. Def. Most Special Attackers won't be able to do anything to this set, which allows the player to easily check a good deal of the metagame.

This usage rate data is for Blissey in 1825+ OU on Showdown (Image via Pikalytics)

As far as alternate moves go, you can use:

Ice Beam

Thunder Wave

Calm Mind

Heavy-Duty Boots is her best item in standard six vs. six Single Battles since entry hazards are incredibly popular there. If you plan on using this Normal-type in a three vs. three setting, then Leftovers is the better item since you're unlikely to see Stealth Rock, Spikes, etc.

If you use Blissey in Double Battles, replace Stealth Rock with one of the alternate moves listed above and use Healer instead of Natural Cure. Leftovers is also the ideal item to use in Double Battles.

More physically defensive builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Another popular build to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patches up her pathetic Defense stat. She uses the same moves and everything as shown above in this article, except for two notable differences:

Nature: Bold

Bold EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Sp. Def

It might seem odd to some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players since this Pocket Monster only has a Base Defense stat of 10. However, it is vital to mention that proper EV investment goes a long way in ensuring that Blissey isn't always threatened by nearly every single Physical Attacker in the metagame.

The previous build is still good for tanking Special Attacks since sky-high HP and a solid uninvested Sp. Defense is still tankier than almost everything else in these two games. Alternatively, some players might try the following Nature and EVs instead:

Nature: Bold or Calm

Bold or Calm EVs: 252 Defense / 252 Sp. Def / 4 HP

The EVs you use depend on what you want to check or counter. If you go all-in on bulking it up on the special side, then Special Attackers won't be a threat. Alternatively, a full Defense build helps make this Pokemon deceptively bulky on the physical side while still being hard to defeat with Special Attacks.

Going mixed could be good for teams in need of checking multiple threats without being too specialized.

