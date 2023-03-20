Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey

When Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were officially released, the Paldean Pokedex featured 400 Pokemon, both new and old alike. Although several popular pocket monsters from previous generations failed to make the cut, there are many that did, including Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will see trainers dropping into the vast wilderness of Paldea. Across its various biomes and terrains, players can encounter a wide variety of pocket monsters, including the new Titan Pokemon and Paradox Pokemon. Additionally, the developers have added new Pokemon to the latest Gen IX titles with unique Tera Raid Battle events.

This article will guide players on how they can get their hands on Blissey, Chansey, and Happiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers will also have the opportunity to catch a Blissey when a special Tera Raid Battle event commences later this week.

Where to find Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Interestingly, the evolution family of Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey has been added over the generations. Chansey was introduced in Generation I and always accompanied the Nurse Joy characters. Generation II saw the addition of Blissey, which evolved from its Generation I counterpart. Happiny was finally added in Generation IV and evolves into Chansey.

All of them sport a pink hue, with Chansey and Blissey having an egg in their characteristic 'pouch.' Each of these Pokemon are rare wild encounters in Paldea and players are advised to consume a required sandwich to boost their Normal-type encounter rates and have an easier time finding these Pokemon.

Happiny can primarily be found in the Grass and the Flower biomes, with its usual spawn locations listed as follows:

Los Platos

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One)

Chansey's habitat has a much larger spread across Paldea than both Happiny and Blissey. Much like its evolution family, Chansey is a rare wild encounter as well, with its Pokedex entry stating that it's quick to run away from combat. It can be found in the Grass, the Flower, and the Mountain biomes.

Its usual spawn locations are as follows:

Dalizapa Passage

Glaseado Mountain

Asado Desert

East Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area Two)

Los Platos

South Province (Area Six)

The Great Crater of Paldea

West Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area Two)

Being the final stage of this evolution family, Blissey's Pokedex entry states that it likes being near flowers, is very rarely seen, and is quick to run away as well. Those who wish to try their luck at encountering the Happiness Pokemon should try visiting the Flower biome in the following locations:

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Given that these are rare encounters, the best bet for players is to catch a Happiny and then evolve it. Although most Pokemon evolutions simply require leveling them up, these three pocket monsters require a special evolution process. Trainers can evolve Happiny into Chansey by leveling it up during the day while the pocket monster is holding an Oval Stone.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players cannot purchase the Oval Stone from a shop. They can come across wild Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey holding the item. Once they have evolved Happiny into Chansey using the aforementioned method, they can further evolve the latter into Blissey by leveling up while they share High Friendship with Chansey.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Blissey with increased Exp. Candy rewards. Runs from March 24th though 26thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Blissey with increased Exp. Candy rewards. Runs from March 24th though 26thDetails @ serebii.net/index2.shtml https://t.co/8KLRmGTZLT

Blissy is a formidable tank to have in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a HP stat of 255 and a Special Defense stat of 135. Furthermore, the pocket monster will soon be available in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles in Paldea when the Happy with Blissey event begins in Paldea on March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes