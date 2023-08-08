Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get a free Mew: Here’s how

Getting a free Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now possible, but only for a limited time. There is a new Mystery Gift Code called GETY0URMEW. Use it to get this free Mythical. It will arrive at Level 5 and will have a random Tera Type. Note that this promotion only lasts until September 18, 2023. Each account can only use this Mystery Gift Code once.

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide will include how players can get this free Mew in case they're unfamiliar with how Mystery Gift Codes work. All this information was revealed in the latest Pokemon Presents, which included much new information tied to these two games. Such details will be provided at the end of this article.

How to get a free Mew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is how you can get your free Mew:

Bring up the in-game pause menu. Select Poké Portal. Pick Mystery Gift. Select 'Get With Code/Password.' Enter GETY0URMEW.

You can claim this free Mystery Gift Code if you have Internet access and can reach the Poké Portal. The Tera Type you get is random. You have until 14:59 UTC on September 18, 2023, to obtain this gift.

Keep in mind that Mew is Mythical and is usually very rare. Getting it is usually only possible by accepting it from specific giveaways or transferring one from a past generation to HOME. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers are strongly urged to take advantage of this freebie while still active.

It is worth noting that this particular Mythical has a good gimmick where it can learn every TM in the game. As a result, some Trainers might find this Pokemon to be incredibly valuable for its versatility. This giveaway came from the recent Pokemon Presents, so let's look at what else has been revealed in this broadcast.

Brief notes on the recent Pokemon Presents

The full livestream can be seen in the above video. Here are the essential parts for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers to know:

The Teal Mask DLC: Its release date is September 13, 2023. You will go on a trip to Kitakami and meet some new Pokemon.

Its release date is September 13, 2023. You will go on a trip to Kitakami and meet some new Pokemon. New Pokemon: Dipplin (a regional form for Applin) will be in The Teal Mask. Raging Bolt (Paradox Raikou), Iron Crown (Paradox Cobalion), and Archaludon (evolution of Duraludon) will be in The Indigo Disk.

Dipplin (a regional form for Applin) will be in The Teal Mask. Raging Bolt (Paradox Raikou), Iron Crown (Paradox Cobalion), and Archaludon (evolution of Duraludon) will be in The Indigo Disk. Several miscellaneous activities: One of the new features allows you to invite Gym Leaders to the academy and have a new way to fly on Koraidon/Miraidon.

One of the new features allows you to invite Gym Leaders to the academy and have a new way to fly on Koraidon/Miraidon. New 7-star Tera Raid: Mewtwo can be fought between September 1 to September 17, 2023. Interestingly, while fighting the Mewtwo Tera Raid, Mew gets a 50% buff to HP and 20% to all other stats.

Mewtwo can be fought between September 1 to September 17, 2023. Interestingly, while fighting the Mewtwo Tera Raid, Mew gets a 50% buff to HP and 20% to all other stats. Clefairy Outbreak: Clefairy will appear across Paldea from September 28 to October 1, 2023. If you don't have a Clefairy or Clefable, this will be your best opportunity to get one.

There is much to look forward to in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC and events.