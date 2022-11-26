Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All TM recipes

TM001 Take Down South Province (Area 5) A reckless, full-body charge attack for slamming into the target. This also damages the user a little. 400 LP, 3 Lechonk Hair, 3 Yungoos Fur

TM002 Charm Casseroya Lake The user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target's Attack stat. 400 LP, 3 Azurill Fur, 3 Teddiursa Claw

TM003 Fake Tears Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user feigns crying to fluster the target. This harshly lowers the target's Sp. Def. stat. 400 LP, 3 Bonsly Tears, 3 Teddiursa Claw

TM004 Agility Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user relaxes and lightens its body to move faster. This sharply boosts its Speed stat. 800 LP, 3 Fletchling Feather, 3 Oricorio Feather

TM005 Mud-Slap South Province (Area 2), Northern area The user hurls mud in the target's face to inflict damage and lower its accuracy. 200 LP, 3 Wooper Slime

TM006 Scary Face West Province (Area 1) Central, South of Pokemon Center The user frightens the target with a scary face to harshly lower its Speed stat. 400 LP, 3 Stantler Hair, 3 Sandile Claw

TM007 Protect Alfornada Cavern This move enables the user to protect itself from all attacks. Its chance of failing rises if it is used in succession. 400 LP, 3 Lechon Hair, 3 Scatterbug Powder

TM008 Fire Fang West Province (Area 1) The user bites with flame-cloaked fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with a burn. 800 LP, 3 Houndour Fang

TM009 Thunder Fang West Province (Area 3), edge of Glaseado Mountain The user bites with electrified fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with paralysis. 800 LP, 3 Shinx Fang

TM010 Ice Fang South Province Area Four The user bites with cold-infused fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it frozen. 800 LP, 3 Cubchoo Fur

TM011 Water Pulse Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user attacks the target with a pulsing blast of water. This may also confuse the target. 1,500 LP, 3 Buizel Fur, 3 Magikarp Scales

TM012 Low Kick South Province (Area 2) A powerful low kick that makes the target fall over. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power. 400 LP, 3 Mankey Fur

TM013 Acid Spray South Province (Area 1) The user attacks by spitting fluid that works to melt the target. This also harshly lowers the target's Sp. Def. stat. 800 LP, 3 Toxel Sparks, 3 Wooper Slime

TM014 Acrobatics Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user nimbly strikes the target. This attack does massive damage if the user isn't holding an item. 3,000 LP, 3 Wattrel Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather

TM015 Struggle Bug Levincia The user attacks the target with an electric charge. The residual electricity may also boost the user's Sp. Atk stat. 400 LP, 3 Tarountula Thread

TM016 Psybeam South Province Area One The target is attacked with a peculiar ray. This may also confuse the target. 800 LP, 3 Psyduck Down

TM017 Endure West Province (Area 1) Central, Southeast of Pokemon Center The target is exposed to a sinister ray that causes confusion. 400 LP, 3 Gastly Gas, 3 Mareep Wool

TM018 Thief Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user attacks and steals the target's held item simultaneously. The user can't steal anything if it already holds an item. 3,000 LP, 3 Houndour Fang, 3 Shroodle Ink

TM019 Disarming Voice Mesagoza Letting out a charming cry, the user does emotional damage to opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses. 200 LP, 3 Ralts Dust

TM020 Trailblaze Artazon Gym reward The user attacks suddenly as if leaping out from tall grass. The user's nimble footwork boosts its Speed stat. 800 LP, 3 Petilil Leaf, 3 Hoppip Leaf

TM021 Pounce Cortando Gym reward The user attacks by pouncing on the target. This also lowers the target's Speed Stat. 800 LP, 3 Nymble Claw, 3 Tarountula Thread

TM022 Chilling Water Cascarrafa Gym reward The user attacks the target by showering it with water that's so cold it saps the target's power. This also lowers the target's Attack stat. 3,000 LP, 3 Psyduck Down, 3 Surskit Syrup

TM023 Charge Beam West Province (Area 1) The user attacks the target with an electric charge. The residual electricity may also boost the user's Sp. Atk. stat. 800 LP, 3 Mareep Wool, 3 Dedenne Fur

TM024 Fire Spin Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The target becomes trapped within a fierce vortex of fire that rages for four to five turns. 800 LP, 3 Gorwlithe Fur, 3 Torkoal Coal

TM025 Facade Medali Gym reward This attack move doubles its power if the user is poisoned, burned, or paralyzed. 5,000 LP, 3 Komala Claw, 3 Tinkatink Hair, 3 Stantler Hair

TM026 Poison Tail Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user hits the target with its tail. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit and may also poison the target. 800 LP, 3 Seviper Fang, 3 Shroodle Ink

TM027 Aerial Ace Cortando East Pokemon League rep The user confounds the target with speed, then slashes. This attack never misses. 800 LP, 3 Starly Feather, 3 Fletchling Feather

TM028 Bulldoze Socarrat Trail The user strikes everything around it by stomping down on the ground. This lowers the Speed stats of those hit. 1,500 LP, 3 Mudbray Mud, 3 Sandygast Sand

TM029 Hex Defeat Team Star Boss Mela This relentless attack does massive damage to a target affected by status conditions. 3,000 LP, 3 Mimikyu Scrap, 3 Greavard Wax

TM030 Snarl West Province (Area 6) The user yells as if it's ranting about something, which lowers the Sp. Atk stats of opposing Pokémon. 800 LP, 3 Maschiff Fang, 3 Squawkabilly Feather

TM031 Metal Claw West Province (Area 1) The target is raked with steel claws. This may also boost the user's Attack stat. 400 LP, 3 Teddiursa Claw

TM032 Swift South Province (Area 1) Star-shaped rays are shot at opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses. 200 LP, 3 Fletchling Feather

TM033 Magical Leaf South Province (Area 4) The user scatters curious leaves that chase the target. This attack never misses. 1,500 LP, Smoliv Oil, 3 Petitil Leaf

TM034 Icy Wind Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user attacks with a gust of chilled air. This also lowers opposing Pokémon's Speed stats. 800 LP, 3 Snom Thread, 3 Snover Berries

TM035 Mud Shot Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user attacks by hurling a blob of mud at the target. This also lowers the target's Speed stat. 800 LP, 3 Sandile Claw, 3 Whooper Slime

TM036 Rock Tomb Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo Boulders are hurled at the target. This also lowers the target's Speed stat by preventing its movement. 1,500 LP, 3 Rockruff Rock, 3 Klawf Claw

TM037 Draining Kiss South Province (Area 4) East of Alornada Gym, on river bank The user steals the target's HP with a kiss. The user's HP is restored by over half of the damage taken by the target. 800 LP, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, 3 Flabébé Pollen

TM038 Flame Charge Defeat Team Star Boss Mela Cloaking itself in flame, the user attacks the target. Then, building up momentum, the user boosts its Speed stat. 800 LP, 3 Fletchling Feather, 3 Torkoal Coal

TM039 Low Sweep Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user makes a swift attack on the target's legs, which lowers the target's Speed stat. 3,000 LP, 3 Croagunk Poison, 3 Mankey Fur

TM040 Air Cutter South Province Area Two The user launches razor-like wind to slash opposing Pokémon. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. 400 LP, 3 Combee Honey

TM041 Stored Power South Province (Area 2) west of Pokemon Center, in olive field The user attacks the target with stored power. The more the user's stats are boosted, the greater the move's power. 800 LP, 3 Gothita Eyelash, 3 Ralts Dust

TM042 Night Shade South Province (Area 2) North, in ruins The user makes the target see a frightening mirage. It inflicts damage equal to the user's level. 400 LP, 3 Gastly Gas, 3 Murkrow Bauble

TM043 Fling Artazon The user flings its held item at the target to attack. This move's power and effects depend on the item. 3,000 LP, 3 Sneasel Claw, 3 Happiny Dust

TM044 Dragon Tail Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The target is knocked away, and a different Pokémon is dragged out. In the wild, this ends a battle against a single Pokémon. 1,500 LP, Dratini Scales, 3 Sandile Claw

TM045 Venoshock Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user drenches the target in a special poisonous liquid. This move's power is doubled if the target is poisoned. 3,000 LP, 3 Toxel Sparks, 3 Salandit Gas

TM046 Avalanche Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The power of this attack move is doubled if the user has been hurt by the target in the same turn. 1,500 LP, 3 Bergmite Ice, 3 Snorunt Fur

TM047 Endure Beating Team Star base The user endures any attack with at least 1 HP. This move's chance of failing rises if used in succession. 200 LP, 3 Scatterbug Powder

TM048 Volt Switch Levincia Gym reward After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting. 3,000 LP, Dedenne Fur, Shinx Fang

TM049 Sunny Day West Province Area One The user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type moves. It lowers the power of Water-type moves. 3,000 LP, 3 Sunkern Leaf, 3 Torkoal Coal, 3 Litleo Tuft

TM050 Rain Dance South Province (Area 1) The user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type moves. It lowers the power of Fire-type moves. 3,000 LP, 3 Shellos Mucus, 3 Azurill Fur, 3 Wattrel Feather

TM051 Sandstorm East Province (Area 3) Watchtower A five-turn sandstorm is summoned to hurt all combatants except Rock, Ground, and Steel types. It raises the Sp. Def stat of Rock types. 3,000 LP, 3 Hippopotas Sand, 3 Silicobra Sand, 3 Sandygast Sand

TM052 Snowscape Glaseado Mountain The user summons a snowstorm lasting five turns. This boosts the Defense stats of Ice types. 3,000 LP, 3 Snover Berries, 3 Delibird Parcel, 3 Snom Thread

TM053 Smart Strike Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses. 3,000 LP, 3 Chewtle Claw, 3 Heracross Claw

TM054 Psyshock Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user materializes an odd psychic wave to attack the target. This move deals physical damage. 5,000 LP, 3 Meditite Sweet, 3 Spoink Pearl, 3 Drowzee Fur

TM055 Dig Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user burrows into the ground, then attacks on the next turn. 5,000 LP, 3 Diglett Dirt, 3 Greavard Wax, 3 Orthworm Tarnish

TM056 Bullet Seed Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user forcefully shoots seeds at the target two to five times in a row. 3,000 LP, 3 Sunkern Leaf, 3 Hoppip Leaf

TM057 False Swipe Naranja Academy, Uva Academy A restrained attack that prevents the target from fainting. The target is left with at least 1 HP. 400 LP, 3 Kricketot Shell, 3 Chewtle Claw

TM058 Brick Break Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user attacks with a swift chop. This move can also break barriers, such as Light Screen and Reflect. 5,000 LP, 3 Makuhita Sweat, 3 Hawlucha Down, 3 Crabrawler Shell

TM059 Zen Headbutt Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user focuses its willpower to its head and attacks the target. This may also make the target flinch. 5,000 LP, 3 Veluza Fillet, 3 Girafarig Fur, 3 Dunsparce Scales

TM060 U-turn Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting. 3,000 LP, 3 Nymble Claw, 3 Scyther Claw

TM061 Shadow Claw Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user slashes with a sharp claw made from shadows. Critical hits land more easily. 3,000 LP, 3 Mimikyu Scrap, 3 Komala Claw

TM062 Foul Play Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user turns the target's strength against it. The higher the target's Attack stat, the greater the damage this move inflicts. 3,000 LP, 3 Murkrow Bauble, 3 Sandile Claw

TM063 Psychic Fangs Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user attacks by biting the target with its psychic capabilities. This move can also break barriers, such as Light Screen and Reflect. 10,000 LP, 5 Bruxish Tooth, 3 Basculin Fang, 3 Veluza Fillet

TM064 Bulk Up Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user tenses its muscles to bulk up its body, boosting its Attack and Defense stats. 3,000 LP, 3 Makuhita Sweat, 3 Axew Scales

TM065 Air Slash Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user attacks with a blade of air that slices even the sky. This may also make the target flinch. 5,000 LP, 3 Noibat Fur, 3 Wingull Feather, 3 Flamigo Down

TM066 Body Slam Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user attacks by dropping onto the target with its full body weight. This may also leave the target with paralysis. 5,000 LP, 3 Skwovet Fur, 3 Alomomola Mucus, 3 Chewtle Claw

TM067 Fire Punch Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The target is punched with a fiery fist. This may also leave the target with a burn. 5,000 LP, 3 Meditite Sweat, 3 Charcadet Soot

TM068 Thunder Punch Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The target is punched with an electrified fist. This may also leave the target with paralysis. 5,000 LP, 3 Toxel Sparks, 3 Meditite Sweat

TM069 Ice Punch Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The target is punched with an icy fist. This may also leave the target frozen. 5,000 LP, 3 Cubchoo Fur, 3 Meditite Sweat

TM070 Sleep Talk Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user randomly uses one of the moves it knows. This move can only be used while the user is asleep. 400 LP, 3 Hippopotas Sand, 3 Slowpoke Claw

TM071 Seed Bomb Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user attacks by slamming a barrage of hard-shelled seeds down on the target from above. 8,000 LP, 5 Shroomish Spores, 3 Bramblin Twig, 3 Smoliv Oil

TM072 Electro Ball Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user hurls an electric orb at the target. The faster the user is than the target, the greater the move's power. 5,000 LP, 3 Pachirisu Fur, 3 Voltorb Sparks, 3 Tadbulb Mucus

TM073 Drain Punch Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega An energy-draining punch. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target. 8,000 LP, 5 Croagunk Poison, 3 Mankey Fur, 3 Crabrawler Shell

TM074 Reflect Defeat Team Star Boss Mela A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from physical attacks for five turns. 800 LP, 3 Drowzee Fur, 3 Flittle Down

TM075 Light Screen Northeast of Artazon A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from special attacks for five turns. 800 LP, 3 Magnemite Screw, 3 Voltorb Sparks

TM076 Rock Blast South Province (Area 1) The user hurls hard rocks at the target. Two to five rocks are launched in a row. 3,000 LP, 3 Nacli Salt, 3 Chewtle Claw

TM077 Waterfall North Province (Area 1) The user charges at the target and may make it flinch. 8,000 LP, 5 Magikarp Scales, 3 Basculin Fang, 3 Arrokuda Scales

TM078 Dragon Claw South Province (Area 6) East of Alornada, middle of Casseroya Lake The user slashes the target with huge, sharp claws to inflict damage. 8,000 LP, 5 Axew Scales, 3 Noibat Fur, 3 Gible Scales

TM079 Dazzling Gleam Team Star Fairy Base reward The user damages opposing Pokémon by emitting a powerful flash. 8,000 LP, 3 Hatenna Dust, 3 Swablu Fluff, 3 Fidough Fur

TM080 Metronome South Province (Area 3) Watchtower The user waggles a finger and stimulates its brain into randomly using nearly any move. 400 LP, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, 3 Happiny Dust

TM081 Grass Knot West Province (Area 1) The user snares the target with grass and trips it. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power. 3,000 LP, 3 Cacnea Needle, 3 Shroomish Spores

TM082 Thunder Wave Mesagoza (South) Pokemon League rep The user launches a weak jolt of electricity that paralyzes the target. 400 LP, 3 Mareep Wool, 3 Pawmi Fur

TM083 Poison Jab Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The target is stabbed with a tentacle, an arm, or the like steeped in poison. This may also poison the target. 5,000 LP, 3 Shroodle Ink, 3 Seviper Fang, 3 Mareanie Spike

TM084 Stomping Tantrum Levincia Pokemon League rep Driven by frustration, the user attacks the target. If the user's previous move has failed, the power of this move doubles. 5,000 LP, 3 Mudbray Mud, 3 Phanpy Nail

TM085 Rest Artazon The user goes to sleep for two turns. This fully restores the user's HP and heals any status conditions. 400 LP, 3 Drowzee Fur

TM086 Rock Slide Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus Large boulders are hurled at opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch. 5,000 LP, 3 Nacli Salt, 3 Rockruff Rock, 3 Bonsly Tears

TM087 Taunt Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The target is taunted into a rage that allows it to use only attack moves for three turns. 3,000 LP, 3 Meowth Fur, 3 Sableye Gem, 3 Sneasel Claw

TM088 Swords Dance Defeat Team Star Boss Eri A frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply boosts the user's Attack stat. 5,000 LP, 3 Zangoose Claw, 3 Gible Scales, 3 Scyther Claw

TM089 Body Press Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user attacks by slamming its body into the target. The higher the user's Defense stat, the greater the damage this move deals. 8,000 LP, 5 Cetoddle Grease, 3 Hawlucha Down, 3 Pawniard Blade

TM090 Spikes Between West Province (Area 1) Central and Alfornada The user lays a trap of spikes at the feet of the opposing team. The spikes will damage the opposing Pokémon that switch into battle. 3,000 LP, 3 Pincurchin Spines, 3 Qwilfish Spines

TM091 Toxic Spikes Tagtree Thicket The user lays a trap of poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team. The spikes will poison opposing Pokémon that switch into battle. 3,000 LP, 3 Mareanie Spike, 3 Pineco Husk

TM092 Imprison North Province Area Two If opposing Pokémon know any move also known by the user, they are prevented from using it. 3,000 LP, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Zorua Fur

TM093 Flash Cannon Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user gathers all its light energy and releases it at once. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat. 8,000 LP, 3 Varoom Fume, 3 Kelfki Key, 3 Tinkatink Hair

TM094 Dark Pulse Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user releases a horrible aura imbued with ill intent. This may make the target flinch. 8,000 LP, 3 Zorua Fur, 3 Impidimp Hair, 3 Spiritomb Fragment

TM095 Leech Life Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user drains the target's blood. The user's HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target. 8,000 LP, 3 Suskit Syrup, 3 Venonat Fang, 3 Kricketot Shell

TM096 Eerie Impulse Defeat Team Star Boss Giacomo The user's body generates an eerie impulse. Exposing the target to it harshly lowers the target's Sp. Atk stat. 400 LP, 3 Voltorb Sparks, 3 Shinx Fang

TM097 Fly Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user flies up into the sky and then strikes its target on the next turn. 5,000 LP, 3 Squawkabilly Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather, 3 Rufflet Feather

TM098 Skill Swap Artazon The user employs its psychic power to exchange Abilities with the target. 3,000 LP, 3 Girafarig Fur, 3 Flittle Down

TM099 Iron Head Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user slams the target with its steel-hard head. This may also make the target flinch. 8,000 LP, 5 Cufant Tarnish, 3 Pawniard Blade, 3 Rookidee Feather

TM100 Dragon Dance Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user vigorously performs a mystic, powerful dance that boosts its Attack and Speed stat. 5,000 LP, 3 Tatsugiri Scales, 3 Gible Scales, 3 Noibat Fur

TM101 Power Gem Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user attacks with a ray of light that sparkles as if it were made of gemstones. 8,000 LP, 3 Spoink Pearl, 3 Sableye Gem, 3 Mareep Wool

TM102 Gunk Shot Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user shoots filthy garbage at the target to attack. This may also poison the target. 5,000 LP, 3 Grimer Toxin, 3 Croagunk Poison, 3 Varoom Fume

TM103 Substitute Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user creates a substitute for itself using some of its own HP. The substitute serves as the user's decoy. 5,000 LP, 3 Mimikyu Scrap, 3 Azurill Fur, 3 Falinks Sweat

TM104 Iron Defense Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user hardens its body's surface like iron, sharply boosting its Defense stat. 1,500 LP, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Pineco Husk

TM105 X-Scissor Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user slashes at the target by crossing its scythes, claws, or the like as if they were a pair of scissors. 5,000 LP, 3 Fomantis Leaf, 3 Tarountula Thread, 3 Kricketot Shell

TM106 Drill Run Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user crashes into the target while rotating its body like a drill. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. 8,000 LP, 5 Pineco Husk, 3 Dunsparce Scales, 3 Arrokuda Scales

TM107 Will-O-Wisp Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user shoots a sinister flame at the target to inflict a burn. 3,000 LP, 3 Salandit Gas, 3 Shuppet Scrap

TM108 Crunch Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user crunches up the target with sharp fangs. This may also lower the target's Defense stat. 8,000 LP, 5 Maschiff Fang, 3 Bruxish Tooth, 3 Yungoos Fur

TM109 Trick Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user catches the target off guard and swaps the target's held item with its own. 5,000 LP, 3 Shuppet Scrap, 3 Sableye Gem, 3 Sinistea Chip

TM110 Liquidation Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This may also lower the target's Defense stat. 10,000 LP, 5 Arrokuda Scales, 3 Wiglett Sand, 3 Buizel Fur

TM111 Giga Drain Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega A nutrient-draining attack. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target. 8,000 LP, 5 Capsakid Seed, 3 Hoppip Leaf, 3 Skiddo Leaf

TM112 Aura Sphere Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user lets loose a pulse of aura power from deep within its body at the target. This attack never misses. 8,000 LP, 5 Ralts Dust, 3 Riolu Fur, 3 Charcadet Soot

TM113 Tailwind West Province (Area 1) on river The user whips up a turbulent whirlwind that boosts the Speed stats of itself and its allies for four turns. 5,000 LP, 3 Rufflet Feather, 3 Rookidee Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather

TM114 Shadow Ball Montenevera The user attacks by hurling a shadowy blob at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat. 8,000 LP, 5 Gastly Gas, 3 Sandygast Sand, 3 Sinistea Chip

TM115 Dragon Pulse Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The target is attacked with a shock wave generated by the user's gaping mouth. 8,000 LP, 5 Goomy Goo, 3 Swablu Fluff, 3 Tatsugiri Scales

TM116 Stealth Rock South Province Area Five The user lays a trap of levitating stones around the opposing team. The trap damages opposing Pokémon that switch into battle. 5,000 LP, 3 Rolycoly Coal, 3 Rockruff Rock

TM117 Hyper Voice Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user attacks by letting loose a horribly loud, resounding cry. 8,000 LP, 5 Litleo Tuft, 3 Tandemaus Fur, 3 Skwovet Fur

TM118 Heat Wave Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user attacks by exhaling hot breath on opposing Pokémon. This may also leave them with a burn. 10,000 LP, 5 Growlithe Fur, 3 Torkoal Coal, 3 Larvesta Fur

TM119 Energy Ball Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user draws power from nature and fires it at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat. 10,000 LP, 5 Deerling Hair, 3 Applin Juice, 3 Bramblin Twig

TM120 Psychic Alfornada Gym Reward The target is hit with a strong telekinetic force to inflict damage. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat. 10,000 LP, 5 Rellor Mud, 3 Indeedee Fur, 3 Ralts Dust

TM121 Heavy Slam Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user slams into the target with its heavy body. The more the user outweighs the target, the greater the move's power. 5,000 LP, 3 Cufant Tarnish, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Dondozo Whisker

TM122 Encore South Province Area Four The user compels the target to keep using the move it encored for three turns. 3,000 LP, 3 Hawlucha Down, 3 Slakoth Fur

TM123 Surf South Paldean Sea The user attacks everything around it by swamping its surroundings with a giant wave. 10,000 LP, 5 Finneon Scales, 3 Finizen Mucus, 3 Wiglett Sand

TM124 Ice Spinner Glaseado Gym reward The user covers its feet in thin ice and twirls around, slamming into the target. This move's spinning motion also destroys the terrain. 8,000 LP, 5 Cetoddle Grease, 3 Bergmite Ice, 3 Frigibax Scales

TM125 Flamethrower Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The target is scorched with an intense blast of fire. This may also leave the target with a burn. 10,000 LP, 5 Litleo Tuft, 3 Houndour Fang, 3 Numel Lava

TM126 Thunderbolt Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user attacks the target with a strong electric blast. This may also leave the target with paralysis. 10,000 LP, 5 Pachirisu Fur, 3 Tadbulb Mucus, 3 Pichu Fur

TM127 Play Rough Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user attacks by playing rough with the target. This may also lower the target's Attack stat. 10,000 LP, 5 Fidough Fur, 3 Tandemaus Fur, 3 Tinkatink Hair

TM128 Amnesia Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user temporarily empties its mind to forget its concerns. This sharply boosts the user's Sp. Def. stat. 1,500 LP, 3 Slowpoke Claw, 3 Slakoth Fur

TM129 Calm Mind Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus The user focuses its mind and calms the spirit to boost its Sp. Atk and Sp. Def. 3,000 LP, 3 Stantler Hair, 3 Indeedee Fur

TM130 Helping Hand South Province Area Three The user assists an ally by boosting the power of that ally's attack. 400 LP, 1 Eevee Fur

TM131 Pollen Puff Defeat Team Star Boss Ortega The user attacks the enemy with a pollen puff that explodes. If the target is an ally, it gives the ally a pollen puff that restores its HP instead. 10,000 LP, 5 Rellor Mud, 3 Petilil Leaf, 3 Kricketot Shell

TM132 Baton Pass Defeat Team Star Boss Mela The user switches places with a party Pokémon in waiting and passes along any stat changes. 3,000 LP, 3 Girafarig Fur, 3 Eevee Fur

TM133 Earth Power Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user makes the ground under the target erupt with power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat. 10,000 LP, 5 Silicobra Sand, 3 Shellos Mucus, 3 Barboach Slime

TM134 Reversal Socarrat Trail An all-out attack that becomes more powerful the less HP the user has. 3,000 LP, 3 Falinks Sweat, 3 Heracross Claw, 3 Mankey Fur

TM135 Ice Beam Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The target is struck with an icy-cold beam of energy. This may also leave the target frozen. 10,000 LP, 5 Cryogonal Ice, 3 Shellder Pearl, 3 Delibird Parcel

TM136 Electric Terrain South Province (Area 3) The user electrifies the ground for five turns, powering up Electric-type moves. Pokémon on the ground no longer fall asleep. 3,000 LP, 3 Pincurchin Spines, 3 Tadbulb Mucus, 3 Pawmi Fur

TM137 Grassy Terrain West Province (Area 2) The user turns the ground to grass for five turns. This restores the HP of Pokémon on the ground a little every turn and powers up Grass-type moves. 3,000 LP, 3 Flabébé Pollen, 3 Sunkern Leaf, 3 Fomantis Leaf

TM138 Psychic Terrain East Province (Area 3) This protects Pokémon on the ground from priority moves and powers up Psychic-type moves for five turns. 3,000 LP, 3 Slowpoke Claw, 3 Indeedee Fur, 3 Drowzee Fur

TM139 Misty Terrain South Province Area Four This protects Pokémon on the ground from status conditions and halves damage from Dragon-type moves for five turns. 3,000 LP, 3 Klefki Key, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, 3 Flabébé Pollen

TM140 Nasty Plot Naranja Academy, Uva Academy The user stimulated its brain by thinking bad thoughts. This sharply boosts the user's Sp. Atk stat. 5,000 LP, 3 Meowth Fur, 3 Spiritomb Fragment, 3 Tatsugiri Scales

TM141 Fire Blast North Province (Area 2) The target is attacked with an intense blast of all-consuming fire. This may also leave the target with a burn. 12,000 LP, 5 Numel Lava, 3 Sandalit Gas, 3 Torkoal Coal

TM142 Hydro Pump Casseroya Lake The target is blasted by a huge volume of water launched under great pressure. 12,0000 LP, 5 Finizen Mucus, 3 Finneon Scales, 3 Luvdisc Scales

TM143 Blizzard Glaseado Mountain A howling blizzard is summoned to strike opposing Pokémon. This may also leave the opposing Pokémon frozen. 12,000 LP, 5 Snorunt Fur, 3 Snover Berries, 3 Cryogonal Ice

TM144 Fire Pledge Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus A column of fire hits the target. When used with its grass counterpart, this move's power is boosted and a vast sea of fire appears. 8,000 LP, 3 Salandit Gas, 3 Numel Lava, 3 Capsakid Seed

TM145 Water Pledge Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus A column of water hits the target. When used with its fire counterpart, this move's power is boosted and a rainbow appears. 8,000 LP, 3 Luvdisc Scales, 3 Alomomola Mucus, 3 Shellder Pearl

TM146 Grass Pledge Defeat Team Star Boss Atticus A column of grass hits the target. When used with its water counterpart, this move's power is boosted and a vast swamp appears. 8,000 LP, 3 Applin Juice, Toedscool Flaps, 3 Deerling Hair

TM147 Wild Charge Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user shrouds itself in electricity and smashes into the target. This also damages the user a little. 10,000 LP, 5 Shinx Fang, 3 Pichu Fur, 3 Tynamo Slime

TM148 Sludge Bomb Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user hurls unsanitary sludge at the target to inflict damage. This may also poison the target. 10,000 LP, 5 Croagunk Poison, 3 Grimer Toxin, 3 Foongus Spore

TM149 Earthquake Cascarrafa The user sets off an earthquake that strikes every Pokémon around it. 12,000 LP, 5 Phanpy Nail, 3 Diglett Dirt, 3 Barboach Slime

TM150 Stone Edge North Province Area One The user stabs the target with sharpened stones. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. 12,000 LP, 3 Rockruff Rock, 5 Rolycoly Coal, 3 Klawf Claw

TM151 Phantom Force Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user vanishes somewhere, then strikes the target on the next turn. This move hits even if the target protects itself. 10,000 LP, 5 Sinistea Chip, 3 Shuppet Scrap, 3 Greavard Wax

TM152 Giga Impact East Paldean Sea island The user charges at the target using every bit of its power. The user can't move on the next turn. 14,000 LP, 8 Tauros Hair, 5 Zangoose Claw, 3 Slakoth Fur

TM153 Blast Burn North Province Area One The target is razed by a fiery explosion. The user can't move on the next turn. 14,000 LP, 8 Houndour Fang, 5 Charcadet Soot, 3 Growlithe Fur

TM154 Hyrdo Cannon North Province Area One The target is hit with a watery blast. The user can't move on the next turn. 14,000 LP, 8 Qwilfish Spines, 5 Dondozo Whisker, 3 Luvdisc

TM155 Frenzy Plant North Province Area One The user slams the target with the roots of enormous tree. The user can't move on the next turn. 14,000 LP, 8 Tropius Leaf, 5 Skiddo Leaf, 3 Cacnea Needle

TM156 Outrage North Province Area Two The user rampages and attacks for two to three turns. The user then becomes confused. 12,000 LP, 5 Axew Scales, 3 Dratini Scales, 3 Frgibax Scales

TM157 Overheat Alfornada Cavern The user attacks the target with all its might. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user's Sp. Stk stat. 12,000 LP, 5 Litleto Tuft, 3 Numel Lava, 3 Capsakid Seed

TM158 Focus Blast Alfornada The user heightens its mental focus and unleashes its power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat. 12,000 LP, 5 Flamigo Down, 3 Meditite Sweat, 3 Impidimp Hair

TM159 Leaf Storm North Province Area Three The user whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat. 12,000 LP, 5 Bounsweet Sweat, 3 Tropius Leaf, 3 Toedscool Flaps

TM160 Hurricane Casseroya Lake Watchtower (South) The user attacks by wrapping the target in a fierce wind. This may also confuse the target. 12,000 LP, 5 Swablu Fluff, 3 Oricorio Feather, 3 Wingull Feather

TM161 Trick Room Levincia The user creates a bizarre area in which slower Pokémon get to move first for five turns. 5,000 LP, 3 Hatenna Dust, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Gothita Eyelash

TM162 Bug Buzz Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user vibrates to generate a damaging sound wave. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat. 10,000 LP, 5 Kricketot Shell, 3 Combee Honey, 3 Venonat Fang

TM163 Hyper Beam East Paldean Sea island, Porto Marinada lighthouse The target is attacked with a powerful beam. The user can't move on the next turn. 14,000 LP, 8 Dratini Scales, 5 Goomy Goo, 3 Tauros Hair

TM164 Brave Bird Socarrat Trail The user tucks in its wings and charges at a low altitude. This also damages the user quite a lot. 12,000 LP, 5 Starly Feather, 3 Rufflet Feather, 3 Rookidee Feather

TM165 Flare Blitz Alfornada The user cloaks itself in fire and charges the target to inflict damage. This also damages the user quite a lot and may leave the target with a burn. 12,000 LP, 5 Growlithe Fur, 3 Fletchling Feather, 3 Charcadet Soot

TM166 Thunder South Province Area Three A wicked thunderbolt is dropped on the target to inflict damage. This may also leave the target with paralysis. 12,000 LP, 5 Dedenne Fur, 3 Pichu Fur, 3 Tynamo Slime

TM167 Close Combat Defeat Team Star Boss Eri The user fights the target up close, inflicting damage without guarding itself. This also lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def stats. 12,000 LP, 5 Riolu Fur, 3 Crawbrawler Shell, 3 Makuhita Sweat

TM168 Solar Beam East Province (Area 3), near coastline In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light, then blasts a bundled beam on the next turn. 12,000 LP, 5 Bounsweet Sweat, 3 Tropius Leaf, 3 Foongus Spores

TM169 Draco Meteor Mesagoza Comets are summoned down from the sky onto the target. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat. 14,000 LP, 8 Goomy Goo, 5 Frigibax Scales, 3 Applin Juice

TM170 Steel Beam North Province Area Three The user fires a beam of steel that it collected from its entire body. This also damages the user. 14,000 LP 8 Magnemite Screw, 5 Orthworm Tarnish, 3 Cufant Tarnish