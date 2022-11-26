Create

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All TM recipes

An official screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
An official screenshot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's TM Crafting Interface

One of the many new features introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the ability to craft every possible TM using a machine at a Pokemon Center. This machine can be used to make any number of TMs through materials collected after defeating wild Pokemon.

Trainers can no longer use TMs as many times as they want. However, the fact that they cannot be purchased with money, and each one can be replicated, compensates for this loss.

This brings up the question of how trainers can make every possible move in the games to fully customize their companions' movesets.

In order to craft a TM, trainers must first find it in the world. They then need to use a new form of currency, called League Points, to construct more of these attacks using a Pokemon Center machine.

How to unlock and replicate every TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A screenshot showing the machine trainers can use to craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet
TMMove NameLocationMove DescriptionRequired Resources
TM001Take DownSouth Province (Area 5)A reckless, full-body charge attack for slamming into the target. This also damages the user a little.400 LP, 3 Lechonk Hair, 3 Yungoos Fur
TM002CharmCasseroya LakeThe user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target's Attack stat.400 LP, 3 Azurill Fur, 3 Teddiursa Claw
TM003Fake TearsDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user feigns crying to fluster the target. This harshly lowers the target's Sp. Def. stat.400 LP, 3 Bonsly Tears, 3 Teddiursa Claw
TM004AgilityDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user relaxes and lightens its body to move faster. This sharply boosts its Speed stat.800 LP, 3 Fletchling Feather, 3 Oricorio Feather
TM005Mud-SlapSouth Province (Area 2), Northern areaThe user hurls mud in the target's face to inflict damage and lower its accuracy.200 LP, 3 Wooper Slime
TM006Scary FaceWest Province (Area 1) Central, South of Pokemon CenterThe user frightens the target with a scary face to harshly lower its Speed stat.400 LP, 3 Stantler Hair, 3 Sandile Claw
TM007ProtectAlfornada CavernThis move enables the user to protect itself from all attacks. Its chance of failing rises if it is used in succession.400 LP, 3 Lechon Hair, 3 Scatterbug Powder
TM008Fire FangWest Province (Area 1)The user bites with flame-cloaked fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with a burn.800 LP, 3 Houndour Fang
TM009Thunder FangWest Province (Area 3), edge of Glaseado MountainThe user bites with electrified fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with paralysis.800 LP, 3 Shinx Fang
TM010Ice FangSouth Province Area FourThe user bites with cold-infused fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it frozen.800 LP, 3 Cubchoo Fur
TM011Water PulseDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user attacks the target with a pulsing blast of water. This may also confuse the target.1,500 LP, 3 Buizel Fur, 3 Magikarp Scales
TM012Low KickSouth Province (Area 2)A powerful low kick that makes the target fall over. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power.400 LP, 3 Mankey Fur
TM013Acid SpraySouth Province (Area 1)The user attacks by spitting fluid that works to melt the target. This also harshly lowers the target's Sp. Def. stat.800 LP, 3 Toxel Sparks, 3 Wooper Slime
TM014AcrobaticsDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user nimbly strikes the target. This attack does massive damage if the user isn't holding an item.3,000 LP, 3 Wattrel Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather
TM015Struggle BugLevinciaThe user attacks the target with an electric charge. The residual electricity may also boost the user's Sp. Atk stat.400 LP, 3 Tarountula Thread
TM016PsybeamSouth Province Area OneThe target is attacked with a peculiar ray. This may also confuse the target.800 LP, 3 Psyduck Down
TM017EndureWest Province (Area 1) Central, Southeast of Pokemon CenterThe target is exposed to a sinister ray that causes confusion.400 LP, 3 Gastly Gas, 3 Mareep Wool
TM018ThiefDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user attacks and steals the target's held item simultaneously. The user can't steal anything if it already holds an item.3,000 LP, 3 Houndour Fang, 3 Shroodle Ink
TM019Disarming VoiceMesagozaLetting out a charming cry, the user does emotional damage to opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses.200 LP, 3 Ralts Dust
TM020TrailblazeArtazon Gym rewardThe user attacks suddenly as if leaping out from tall grass. The user's nimble footwork boosts its Speed stat.800 LP, 3 Petilil Leaf, 3 Hoppip Leaf
TM021PounceCortando Gym rewardThe user attacks by pouncing on the target. This also lowers the target's Speed Stat.800 LP, 3 Nymble Claw, 3 Tarountula Thread
TM022Chilling WaterCascarrafa Gym rewardThe user attacks the target by showering it with water that's so cold it saps the target's power. This also lowers the target's Attack stat.3,000 LP, 3 Psyduck Down, 3 Surskit Syrup
TM023Charge BeamWest Province (Area 1)The user attacks the target with an electric charge. The residual electricity may also boost the user's Sp. Atk. stat.800 LP, 3 Mareep Wool, 3 Dedenne Fur
TM024Fire SpinDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe target becomes trapped within a fierce vortex of fire that rages for four to five turns.800 LP, 3 Gorwlithe Fur, 3 Torkoal Coal
TM025FacadeMedali Gym rewardThis attack move doubles its power if the user is poisoned, burned, or paralyzed.5,000 LP, 3 Komala Claw, 3 Tinkatink Hair, 3 Stantler Hair
TM026Poison TailDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user hits the target with its tail. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit and may also poison the target.800 LP, 3 Seviper Fang, 3 Shroodle Ink
TM027Aerial AceCortando East Pokemon League repThe user confounds the target with speed, then slashes. This attack never misses.800 LP, 3 Starly Feather, 3 Fletchling Feather
TM028BulldozeSocarrat TrailThe user strikes everything around it by stomping down on the ground. This lowers the Speed stats of those hit.1,500 LP, 3 Mudbray Mud, 3 Sandygast Sand
TM029HexDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThis relentless attack does massive damage to a target affected by status conditions.3,000 LP, 3 Mimikyu Scrap, 3 Greavard Wax
TM030SnarlWest Province (Area 6)The user yells as if it's ranting about something, which lowers the Sp. Atk stats of opposing Pokémon.800 LP, 3 Maschiff Fang, 3 Squawkabilly Feather
TM031Metal ClawWest Province (Area 1)The target is raked with steel claws. This may also boost the user's Attack stat.400 LP, 3 Teddiursa Claw
TM032SwiftSouth Province (Area 1)Star-shaped rays are shot at opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses.200 LP, 3 Fletchling Feather
TM033Magical LeafSouth Province (Area 4)The user scatters curious leaves that chase the target. This attack never misses.1,500 LP, Smoliv Oil, 3 Petitil Leaf
TM034Icy WindDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user attacks with a gust of chilled air. This also lowers opposing Pokémon's Speed stats.800 LP, 3 Snom Thread, 3 Snover Berries
TM035Mud ShotDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user attacks by hurling a blob of mud at the target. This also lowers the target's Speed stat.800 LP, 3 Sandile Claw, 3 Whooper Slime
TM036Rock TombDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoBoulders are hurled at the target. This also lowers the target's Speed stat by preventing its movement.1,500 LP, 3 Rockruff Rock, 3 Klawf Claw
TM037Draining KissSouth Province (Area 4) East of Alornada Gym, on river bankThe user steals the target's HP with a kiss. The user's HP is restored by over half of the damage taken by the target.800 LP, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, 3 Flabébé Pollen
TM038Flame ChargeDefeat Team Star Boss MelaCloaking itself in flame, the user attacks the target. Then, building up momentum, the user boosts its Speed stat.800 LP, 3 Fletchling Feather, 3 Torkoal Coal
TM039Low SweepDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user makes a swift attack on the target's legs, which lowers the target's Speed stat.3,000 LP, 3 Croagunk Poison, 3 Mankey Fur
TM040Air CutterSouth Province Area TwoThe user launches razor-like wind to slash opposing Pokémon. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit.400 LP, 3 Combee Honey
TM041Stored PowerSouth Province (Area 2) west of Pokemon Center, in olive fieldThe user attacks the target with stored power. The more the user's stats are boosted, the greater the move's power.800 LP, 3 Gothita Eyelash, 3 Ralts Dust
TM042Night ShadeSouth Province (Area 2) North, in ruinsThe user makes the target see a frightening mirage. It inflicts damage equal to the user's level.400 LP, 3 Gastly Gas, 3 Murkrow Bauble
TM043FlingArtazonThe user flings its held item at the target to attack. This move's power and effects depend on the item.3,000 LP, 3 Sneasel Claw, 3 Happiny Dust
TM044Dragon TailDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe target is knocked away, and a different Pokémon is dragged out. In the wild, this ends a battle against a single Pokémon.1,500 LP, Dratini Scales, 3 Sandile Claw
TM045VenoshockDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user drenches the target in a special poisonous liquid. This move's power is doubled if the target is poisoned.3,000 LP, 3 Toxel Sparks, 3 Salandit Gas
TM046AvalancheDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe power of this attack move is doubled if the user has been hurt by the target in the same turn.1,500 LP, 3 Bergmite Ice, 3 Snorunt Fur
TM047EndureBeating Team Star baseThe user endures any attack with at least 1 HP. This move's chance of failing rises if used in succession.200 LP, 3 Scatterbug Powder
TM048Volt SwitchLevincia Gym rewardAfter making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.3,000 LP, Dedenne Fur, Shinx Fang
TM049Sunny DayWest Province Area OneThe user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type moves. It lowers the power of Water-type moves.3,000 LP, 3 Sunkern Leaf, 3 Torkoal Coal, 3 Litleo Tuft
TM050Rain DanceSouth Province (Area 1)The user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type moves. It lowers the power of Fire-type moves.3,000 LP, 3 Shellos Mucus, 3 Azurill Fur, 3 Wattrel Feather
TM051SandstormEast Province (Area 3) WatchtowerA five-turn sandstorm is summoned to hurt all combatants except Rock, Ground, and Steel types. It raises the Sp. Def stat of Rock types.3,000 LP, 3 Hippopotas Sand, 3 Silicobra Sand, 3 Sandygast Sand
TM052SnowscapeGlaseado MountainThe user summons a snowstorm lasting five turns. This boosts the Defense stats of Ice types.3,000 LP, 3 Snover Berries, 3 Delibird Parcel, 3 Snom Thread
TM053Smart StrikeDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses.3,000 LP, 3 Chewtle Claw, 3 Heracross Claw
TM054PsyshockDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user materializes an odd psychic wave to attack the target. This move deals physical damage.5,000 LP, 3 Meditite Sweet, 3 Spoink Pearl, 3 Drowzee Fur
TM055DigDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user burrows into the ground, then attacks on the next turn.5,000 LP, 3 Diglett Dirt, 3 Greavard Wax, 3 Orthworm Tarnish
TM056Bullet SeedDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user forcefully shoots seeds at the target two to five times in a row.3,000 LP, 3 Sunkern Leaf, 3 Hoppip Leaf
TM057False SwipeNaranja Academy, Uva AcademyA restrained attack that prevents the target from fainting. The target is left with at least 1 HP.400 LP, 3 Kricketot Shell, 3 Chewtle Claw
TM058Brick BreakDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user attacks with a swift chop. This move can also break barriers, such as Light Screen and Reflect.5,000 LP, 3 Makuhita Sweat, 3 Hawlucha Down, 3 Crabrawler Shell
TM059Zen HeadbuttDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user focuses its willpower to its head and attacks the target. This may also make the target flinch.5,000 LP, 3 Veluza Fillet, 3 Girafarig Fur, 3 Dunsparce Scales
TM060U-turnDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusAfter making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.3,000 LP, 3 Nymble Claw, 3 Scyther Claw
TM061Shadow ClawDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user slashes with a sharp claw made from shadows. Critical hits land more easily.3,000 LP, 3 Mimikyu Scrap, 3 Komala Claw
TM062Foul PlayDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user turns the target's strength against it. The higher the target's Attack stat, the greater the damage this move inflicts.3,000 LP, 3 Murkrow Bauble, 3 Sandile Claw
TM063Psychic FangsDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user attacks by biting the target with its psychic capabilities. This move can also break barriers, such as Light Screen and Reflect.10,000 LP, 5 Bruxish Tooth, 3 Basculin Fang, 3 Veluza Fillet
TM064Bulk UpDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user tenses its muscles to bulk up its body, boosting its Attack and Defense stats.3,000 LP, 3 Makuhita Sweat, 3 Axew Scales
TM065Air SlashDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user attacks with a blade of air that slices even the sky. This may also make the target flinch.5,000 LP, 3 Noibat Fur, 3 Wingull Feather, 3 Flamigo Down
TM066Body SlamDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user attacks by dropping onto the target with its full body weight. This may also leave the target with paralysis.5,000 LP, 3 Skwovet Fur, 3 Alomomola Mucus, 3 Chewtle Claw
TM067Fire PunchDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe target is punched with a fiery fist. This may also leave the target with a burn.5,000 LP, 3 Meditite Sweat, 3 Charcadet Soot
TM068Thunder PunchDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe target is punched with an electrified fist. This may also leave the target with paralysis.5,000 LP, 3 Toxel Sparks, 3 Meditite Sweat
TM069Ice PunchDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe target is punched with an icy fist. This may also leave the target frozen.5,000 LP, 3 Cubchoo Fur, 3 Meditite Sweat
TM070Sleep TalkDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user randomly uses one of the moves it knows. This move can only be used while the user is asleep.400 LP, 3 Hippopotas Sand, 3 Slowpoke Claw
TM071Seed BombDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user attacks by slamming a barrage of hard-shelled seeds down on the target from above.8,000 LP, 5 Shroomish Spores, 3 Bramblin Twig, 3 Smoliv Oil
TM072Electro BallDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user hurls an electric orb at the target. The faster the user is than the target, the greater the move's power.5,000 LP, 3 Pachirisu Fur, 3 Voltorb Sparks, 3 Tadbulb Mucus
TM073Drain PunchDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaAn energy-draining punch. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.8,000 LP, 5 Croagunk Poison, 3 Mankey Fur, 3 Crabrawler Shell
TM074ReflectDefeat Team Star Boss MelaA wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from physical attacks for five turns.800 LP, 3 Drowzee Fur, 3 Flittle Down
TM075Light ScreenNortheast of ArtazonA wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from special attacks for five turns.800 LP, 3 Magnemite Screw, 3 Voltorb Sparks
TM076Rock BlastSouth Province (Area 1)The user hurls hard rocks at the target. Two to five rocks are launched in a row.3,000 LP, 3 Nacli Salt, 3 Chewtle Claw
TM077WaterfallNorth Province (Area 1)The user charges at the target and may make it flinch.8,000 LP, 5 Magikarp Scales, 3 Basculin Fang, 3 Arrokuda Scales
TM078Dragon ClawSouth Province (Area 6) East of Alornada, middle of Casseroya LakeThe user slashes the target with huge, sharp claws to inflict damage.8,000 LP, 5 Axew Scales, 3 Noibat Fur, 3 Gible Scales
TM079Dazzling GleamTeam Star Fairy Base rewardThe user damages opposing Pokémon by emitting a powerful flash.8,000 LP, 3 Hatenna Dust, 3 Swablu Fluff, 3 Fidough Fur
TM080MetronomeSouth Province (Area 3) WatchtowerThe user waggles a finger and stimulates its brain into randomly using nearly any move.400 LP, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, 3 Happiny Dust
TM081Grass KnotWest Province (Area 1)The user snares the target with grass and trips it. The heavier the target, the greater the move's power.3,000 LP, 3 Cacnea Needle, 3 Shroomish Spores
TM082Thunder WaveMesagoza (South) Pokemon League repThe user launches a weak jolt of electricity that paralyzes the target.400 LP, 3 Mareep Wool, 3 Pawmi Fur
TM083Poison JabDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe target is stabbed with a tentacle, an arm, or the like steeped in poison. This may also poison the target.5,000 LP, 3 Shroodle Ink, 3 Seviper Fang, 3 Mareanie Spike
TM084Stomping TantrumLevincia Pokemon League repDriven by frustration, the user attacks the target. If the user's previous move has failed, the power of this move doubles.5,000 LP, 3 Mudbray Mud, 3 Phanpy Nail
TM085RestArtazonThe user goes to sleep for two turns. This fully restores the user's HP and heals any status conditions.400 LP, 3 Drowzee Fur
TM086Rock SlideDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusLarge boulders are hurled at opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch.5,000 LP, 3 Nacli Salt, 3 Rockruff Rock, 3 Bonsly Tears
TM087TauntDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe target is taunted into a rage that allows it to use only attack moves for three turns.3,000 LP, 3 Meowth Fur, 3 Sableye Gem, 3 Sneasel Claw
TM088Swords DanceDefeat Team Star Boss EriA frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply boosts the user's Attack stat.5,000 LP, 3 Zangoose Claw, 3 Gible Scales, 3 Scyther Claw
TM089Body PressDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user attacks by slamming its body into the target. The higher the user's Defense stat, the greater the damage this move deals.8,000 LP, 5 Cetoddle Grease, 3 Hawlucha Down, 3 Pawniard Blade
TM090SpikesBetween West Province (Area 1) Central and AlfornadaThe user lays a trap of spikes at the feet of the opposing team. The spikes will damage the opposing Pokémon that switch into battle.3,000 LP, 3 Pincurchin Spines, 3 Qwilfish Spines
TM091Toxic SpikesTagtree ThicketThe user lays a trap of poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team. The spikes will poison opposing Pokémon that switch into battle.3,000 LP, 3 Mareanie Spike, 3 Pineco Husk
TM092ImprisonNorth Province Area TwoIf opposing Pokémon know any move also known by the user, they are prevented from using it.3,000 LP, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Zorua Fur
TM093Flash CannonDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user gathers all its light energy and releases it at once. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def stat.8,000 LP, 3 Varoom Fume, 3 Kelfki Key, 3 Tinkatink Hair
TM094Dark PulseDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user releases a horrible aura imbued with ill intent. This may make the target flinch.8,000 LP, 3 Zorua Fur, 3 Impidimp Hair, 3 Spiritomb Fragment
TM095Leech LifeDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user drains the target's blood. The user's HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target.8,000 LP, 3 Suskit Syrup, 3 Venonat Fang, 3 Kricketot Shell
TM096Eerie ImpulseDefeat Team Star Boss GiacomoThe user's body generates an eerie impulse. Exposing the target to it harshly lowers the target's Sp. Atk stat.400 LP, 3 Voltorb Sparks, 3 Shinx Fang
TM097FlyDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user flies up into the sky and then strikes its target on the next turn.5,000 LP, 3 Squawkabilly Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather, 3 Rufflet Feather
TM098Skill SwapArtazonThe user employs its psychic power to exchange Abilities with the target.3,000 LP, 3 Girafarig Fur, 3 Flittle Down
TM099Iron HeadDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user slams the target with its steel-hard head. This may also make the target flinch.8,000 LP, 5 Cufant Tarnish, 3 Pawniard Blade, 3 Rookidee Feather
TM100Dragon DanceDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user vigorously performs a mystic, powerful dance that boosts its Attack and Speed stat.5,000 LP, 3 Tatsugiri Scales, 3 Gible Scales, 3 Noibat Fur
TM101Power GemDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user attacks with a ray of light that sparkles as if it were made of gemstones.8,000 LP, 3 Spoink Pearl, 3 Sableye Gem, 3 Mareep Wool
TM102Gunk ShotDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user shoots filthy garbage at the target to attack. This may also poison the target.5,000 LP, 3 Grimer Toxin, 3 Croagunk Poison, 3 Varoom Fume
TM103SubstituteDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user creates a substitute for itself using some of its own HP. The substitute serves as the user's decoy.5,000 LP, 3 Mimikyu Scrap, 3 Azurill Fur, 3 Falinks Sweat
TM104Iron DefenseDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user hardens its body's surface like iron, sharply boosting its Defense stat.1,500 LP, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Pineco Husk
TM105X-ScissorDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user slashes at the target by crossing its scythes, claws, or the like as if they were a pair of scissors.5,000 LP, 3 Fomantis Leaf, 3 Tarountula Thread, 3 Kricketot Shell
TM106Drill RunDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user crashes into the target while rotating its body like a drill. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit.8,000 LP, 5 Pineco Husk, 3 Dunsparce Scales, 3 Arrokuda Scales
TM107Will-O-WispDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user shoots a sinister flame at the target to inflict a burn.3,000 LP, 3 Salandit Gas, 3 Shuppet Scrap
TM108CrunchDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user crunches up the target with sharp fangs. This may also lower the target's Defense stat.8,000 LP, 5 Maschiff Fang, 3 Bruxish Tooth, 3 Yungoos Fur
TM109TrickDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user catches the target off guard and swaps the target's held item with its own.5,000 LP, 3 Shuppet Scrap, 3 Sableye Gem, 3 Sinistea Chip
TM110LiquidationDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This may also lower the target's Defense stat.10,000 LP, 5 Arrokuda Scales, 3 Wiglett Sand, 3 Buizel Fur
TM111Giga DrainDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaA nutrient-draining attack. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.8,000 LP, 5 Capsakid Seed, 3 Hoppip Leaf, 3 Skiddo Leaf
TM112Aura SphereDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user lets loose a pulse of aura power from deep within its body at the target. This attack never misses.8,000 LP, 5 Ralts Dust, 3 Riolu Fur, 3 Charcadet Soot
TM113TailwindWest Province (Area 1) on riverThe user whips up a turbulent whirlwind that boosts the Speed stats of itself and its allies for four turns.5,000 LP, 3 Rufflet Feather, 3 Rookidee Feather, 3 Bombirdier Feather
TM114Shadow BallMonteneveraThe user attacks by hurling a shadowy blob at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat.8,000 LP, 5 Gastly Gas, 3 Sandygast Sand, 3 Sinistea Chip
TM115Dragon PulseDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe target is attacked with a shock wave generated by the user's gaping mouth.8,000 LP, 5 Goomy Goo, 3 Swablu Fluff, 3 Tatsugiri Scales
TM116Stealth RockSouth Province Area FiveThe user lays a trap of levitating stones around the opposing team. The trap damages opposing Pokémon that switch into battle.5,000 LP, 3 Rolycoly Coal, 3 Rockruff Rock
TM117Hyper VoiceDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user attacks by letting loose a horribly loud, resounding cry.8,000 LP, 5 Litleo Tuft, 3 Tandemaus Fur, 3 Skwovet Fur
TM118Heat WaveDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user attacks by exhaling hot breath on opposing Pokémon. This may also leave them with a burn.10,000 LP, 5 Growlithe Fur, 3 Torkoal Coal, 3 Larvesta Fur
TM119Energy BallDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user draws power from nature and fires it at the target. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat.10,000 LP, 5 Deerling Hair, 3 Applin Juice, 3 Bramblin Twig
TM120PsychicAlfornada Gym RewardThe target is hit with a strong telekinetic force to inflict damage. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat.10,000 LP, 5 Rellor Mud, 3 Indeedee Fur, 3 Ralts Dust
TM121Heavy SlamDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user slams into the target with its heavy body. The more the user outweighs the target, the greater the move's power.5,000 LP, 3 Cufant Tarnish, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Dondozo Whisker
TM122EncoreSouth Province Area FourThe user compels the target to keep using the move it encored for three turns.3,000 LP, 3 Hawlucha Down, 3 Slakoth Fur
TM123SurfSouth Paldean SeaThe user attacks everything around it by swamping its surroundings with a giant wave.10,000 LP, 5 Finneon Scales, 3 Finizen Mucus, 3 Wiglett Sand
TM124Ice SpinnerGlaseado Gym rewardThe user covers its feet in thin ice and twirls around, slamming into the target. This move's spinning motion also destroys the terrain.8,000 LP, 5 Cetoddle Grease, 3 Bergmite Ice, 3 Frigibax Scales
TM125FlamethrowerDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe target is scorched with an intense blast of fire. This may also leave the target with a burn.10,000 LP, 5 Litleo Tuft, 3 Houndour Fang, 3 Numel Lava
TM126ThunderboltDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user attacks the target with a strong electric blast. This may also leave the target with paralysis.10,000 LP, 5 Pachirisu Fur, 3 Tadbulb Mucus, 3 Pichu Fur
TM127Play RoughDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user attacks by playing rough with the target. This may also lower the target's Attack stat.10,000 LP, 5 Fidough Fur, 3 Tandemaus Fur, 3 Tinkatink Hair
TM128AmnesiaDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user temporarily empties its mind to forget its concerns. This sharply boosts the user's Sp. Def. stat.1,500 LP, 3 Slowpoke Claw, 3 Slakoth Fur
TM129Calm MindDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusThe user focuses its mind and calms the spirit to boost its Sp. Atk and Sp. Def.3,000 LP, 3 Stantler Hair, 3 Indeedee Fur
TM130Helping HandSouth Province Area ThreeThe user assists an ally by boosting the power of that ally's attack.400 LP, 1 Eevee Fur
TM131Pollen PuffDefeat Team Star Boss OrtegaThe user attacks the enemy with a pollen puff that explodes. If the target is an ally, it gives the ally a pollen puff that restores its HP instead.10,000 LP, 5 Rellor Mud, 3 Petilil Leaf, 3 Kricketot Shell
TM132Baton PassDefeat Team Star Boss MelaThe user switches places with a party Pokémon in waiting and passes along any stat changes.3,000 LP, 3 Girafarig Fur, 3 Eevee Fur
TM133Earth PowerDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user makes the ground under the target erupt with power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat.10,000 LP, 5 Silicobra Sand, 3 Shellos Mucus, 3 Barboach Slime
TM134ReversalSocarrat TrailAn all-out attack that becomes more powerful the less HP the user has.3,000 LP, 3 Falinks Sweat, 3 Heracross Claw, 3 Mankey Fur
TM135Ice BeamDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe target is struck with an icy-cold beam of energy. This may also leave the target frozen.10,000 LP, 5 Cryogonal Ice, 3 Shellder Pearl, 3 Delibird Parcel
TM136Electric TerrainSouth Province (Area 3)The user electrifies the ground for five turns, powering up Electric-type moves. Pokémon on the ground no longer fall asleep.3,000 LP, 3 Pincurchin Spines, 3 Tadbulb Mucus, 3 Pawmi Fur
TM137Grassy TerrainWest Province (Area 2)The user turns the ground to grass for five turns. This restores the HP of Pokémon on the ground a little every turn and powers up Grass-type moves.3,000 LP, 3 Flabébé Pollen, 3 Sunkern Leaf, 3 Fomantis Leaf
TM138Psychic TerrainEast Province (Area 3)This protects Pokémon on the ground from priority moves and powers up Psychic-type moves for five turns.3,000 LP, 3 Slowpoke Claw, 3 Indeedee Fur, 3 Drowzee Fur
TM139Misty TerrainSouth Province Area FourThis protects Pokémon on the ground from status conditions and halves damage from Dragon-type moves for five turns.3,000 LP, 3 Klefki Key, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, 3 Flabébé Pollen
TM140Nasty PlotNaranja Academy, Uva AcademyThe user stimulated its brain by thinking bad thoughts. This sharply boosts the user's Sp. Atk stat.5,000 LP, 3 Meowth Fur, 3 Spiritomb Fragment, 3 Tatsugiri Scales
TM141Fire BlastNorth Province (Area 2)The target is attacked with an intense blast of all-consuming fire. This may also leave the target with a burn.12,000 LP, 5 Numel Lava, 3 Sandalit Gas, 3 Torkoal Coal
TM142Hydro PumpCasseroya LakeThe target is blasted by a huge volume of water launched under great pressure.12,0000 LP, 5 Finizen Mucus, 3 Finneon Scales, 3 Luvdisc Scales
TM143BlizzardGlaseado MountainA howling blizzard is summoned to strike opposing Pokémon. This may also leave the opposing Pokémon frozen.12,000 LP, 5 Snorunt Fur, 3 Snover Berries, 3 Cryogonal Ice
TM144Fire PledgeDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusA column of fire hits the target. When used with its grass counterpart, this move's power is boosted and a vast sea of fire appears.8,000 LP, 3 Salandit Gas, 3 Numel Lava, 3 Capsakid Seed
TM145Water PledgeDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusA column of water hits the target. When used with its fire counterpart, this move's power is boosted and a rainbow appears.8,000 LP, 3 Luvdisc Scales, 3 Alomomola Mucus, 3 Shellder Pearl
TM146Grass PledgeDefeat Team Star Boss AtticusA column of grass hits the target. When used with its water counterpart, this move's power is boosted and a vast swamp appears.8,000 LP, 3 Applin Juice, Toedscool Flaps, 3 Deerling Hair
TM147Wild ChargeDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user shrouds itself in electricity and smashes into the target. This also damages the user a little.10,000 LP, 5 Shinx Fang, 3 Pichu Fur, 3 Tynamo Slime
TM148Sludge BombDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user hurls unsanitary sludge at the target to inflict damage. This may also poison the target.10,000 LP, 5 Croagunk Poison, 3 Grimer Toxin, 3 Foongus Spore
TM149EarthquakeCascarrafaThe user sets off an earthquake that strikes every Pokémon around it.12,000 LP, 5 Phanpy Nail, 3 Diglett Dirt, 3 Barboach Slime
TM150Stone EdgeNorth Province Area OneThe user stabs the target with sharpened stones. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit.12,000 LP, 3 Rockruff Rock, 5 Rolycoly Coal, 3 Klawf Claw
TM151Phantom ForceDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user vanishes somewhere, then strikes the target on the next turn. This move hits even if the target protects itself.10,000 LP, 5 Sinistea Chip, 3 Shuppet Scrap, 3 Greavard Wax
TM152Giga ImpactEast Paldean Sea islandThe user charges at the target using every bit of its power. The user can't move on the next turn.14,000 LP, 8 Tauros Hair, 5 Zangoose Claw, 3 Slakoth Fur
TM153Blast BurnNorth Province Area OneThe target is razed by a fiery explosion. The user can't move on the next turn.14,000 LP, 8 Houndour Fang, 5 Charcadet Soot, 3 Growlithe Fur
TM154Hyrdo CannonNorth Province Area OneThe target is hit with a watery blast. The user can't move on the next turn.14,000 LP, 8 Qwilfish Spines, 5 Dondozo Whisker, 3 Luvdisc
TM155Frenzy PlantNorth Province Area OneThe user slams the target with the roots of enormous tree. The user can't move on the next turn.14,000 LP, 8 Tropius Leaf, 5 Skiddo Leaf, 3 Cacnea Needle
TM156OutrageNorth Province Area TwoThe user rampages and attacks for two to three turns. The user then becomes confused.12,000 LP, 5 Axew Scales, 3 Dratini Scales, 3 Frgibax Scales
TM157OverheatAlfornada CavernThe user attacks the target with all its might. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user's Sp. Stk stat.12,000 LP, 5 Litleto Tuft, 3 Numel Lava, 3 Capsakid Seed
TM158Focus BlastAlfornadaThe user heightens its mental focus and unleashes its power. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat.12,000 LP, 5 Flamigo Down, 3 Meditite Sweat, 3 Impidimp Hair
TM159Leaf StormNorth Province Area ThreeThe user whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat.12,000 LP, 5 Bounsweet Sweat, 3 Tropius Leaf, 3 Toedscool Flaps
TM160HurricaneCasseroya Lake Watchtower (South)The user attacks by wrapping the target in a fierce wind. This may also confuse the target.12,000 LP, 5 Swablu Fluff, 3 Oricorio Feather, 3 Wingull Feather
TM161Trick RoomLevinciaThe user creates a bizarre area in which slower Pokémon get to move first for five turns.5,000 LP, 3 Hatenna Dust, 3 Bronzor Fragment, 3 Gothita Eyelash
TM162Bug BuzzDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user vibrates to generate a damaging sound wave. This may also lower the target's Sp. Def. stat.10,000 LP, 5 Kricketot Shell, 3 Combee Honey, 3 Venonat Fang
TM163Hyper BeamEast Paldean Sea island, Porto Marinada lighthouseThe target is attacked with a powerful beam. The user can't move on the next turn.14,000 LP, 8 Dratini Scales, 5 Goomy Goo, 3 Tauros Hair
TM164Brave BirdSocarrat TrailThe user tucks in its wings and charges at a low altitude. This also damages the user quite a lot.12,000 LP, 5 Starly Feather, 3 Rufflet Feather, 3 Rookidee Feather
TM165Flare BlitzAlfornadaThe user cloaks itself in fire and charges the target to inflict damage. This also damages the user quite a lot and may leave the target with a burn.12,000 LP, 5 Growlithe Fur, 3 Fletchling Feather, 3 Charcadet Soot
TM166ThunderSouth Province Area ThreeA wicked thunderbolt is dropped on the target to inflict damage. This may also leave the target with paralysis.12,000 LP, 5 Dedenne Fur, 3 Pichu Fur, 3 Tynamo Slime
TM167Close CombatDefeat Team Star Boss EriThe user fights the target up close, inflicting damage without guarding itself. This also lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def stats.12,000 LP, 5 Riolu Fur, 3 Crawbrawler Shell, 3 Makuhita Sweat
TM168Solar BeamEast Province (Area 3), near coastlineIn this two-turn attack, the user gathers light, then blasts a bundled beam on the next turn.12,000 LP, 5 Bounsweet Sweat, 3 Tropius Leaf, 3 Foongus Spores
TM169Draco MeteorMesagozaComets are summoned down from the sky onto the target. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user's Sp. Atk stat.14,000 LP, 8 Goomy Goo, 5 Frigibax Scales, 3 Applin Juice
TM170Steel BeamNorth Province Area ThreeThe user fires a beam of steel that it collected from its entire body. This also damages the user.14,000 LP 8 Magnemite Screw, 5 Orthworm Tarnish, 3 Cufant Tarnish
TM171Tera BlastAfter Medali Gym battle and Nemona fightIf the user has Terastallized, it unleashes energy of its Tera Type. The move inflicts damage using the Attack or Sp. Atk stat — whichever is higher for the user.8,000 LP, 8 Glimmet Crystal

One of the many things to keep in mind before pursuing these crafting recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that TMs can be found in a multitude of places.

Once trainers get their hands on a TM by any means, they will be able to replicate it at any Pokemon Center. This could be great for those who want to get their hands on overpowered moves as soon as possible.

This is why exploration is the key to any playthrough of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; trainers will always be rewarded for it.

youtube-cover

When it comes to making these attacks, another new feature introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, called Auto Battles, helps make everything much easier.

By pressing the R Button on the controller, trainers can send out the first Pokemon in their party to have a quick, automatic fight with a wild Pokemon. Once their Pokemon defeats the wild one, they will receive a small amount of experience and any crafting material that was left behind. This is a great way to grind crafting materials.

As those who have played Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may have noticed, there are times when wild Pokemon can spawn in groups of five. Not only is this a great chance for EV training, but it also makes for huge bursts of crafting materials. Players should always keep an eye out for herds of wild Pokemon in the world.

While it is unfortunate that TMs are no longer permanent, Game Freak has given us a way to safely grind for TMs while also EV training and leveling up our Pokemon. Luckily, finding these teachable moves will no longer break players' wallets like it did in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

