5 major Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC reveals at Pokemon Presents August 2023

The Pokemon Presents posted on August 8, 2023, revealed much information that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans would love to know about the upcoming DLC. This article will include five notable things revealed in that livestream. While not everything about The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk has been fully revealed, Trainers still have plenty of information to digest.

Most of the new information provided below pertains to The Teal Mask, while a few aspects are exclusive to The Indigo Disk. Note that this article primarily focuses on content revealed in the Pokemon Presents from August 8, 2023, and not anything before or after.

Five things revealed about the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC from Pokemon Presents (August 2023)

1) The Teal Mask release date

Pokémon @Pokemon



Get ready to explore beyond Paldea's borders! 🗺️



#PokémonScarletViolet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask launches on September 13th!

Perhaps the most important Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC news for some Trainers is confirming The Teal Mask's release date. The August Pokemon Presents revealed that this DLC will launch on September 13, 2023. The Indigo Disk has an unknown release date (it's still planned for Winter 2023).

Note that neither DLC is free. Trainers must purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero to enjoy The Teal Mask's new content on September 13, 2023. The price varies from region to region, so check your eShop for more details.

2) New Paradox forms

Pokémon @Pokemon



Meet two newly discovered Paradox Pokémon—Raging Bolt and Iron Crown—in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Two new Paradox Pokemon will be present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC. They are:

Raging Bolt

Iron Crown

Raging Bolt appears to be a Paradox form of Raikou, while Iron Crown seems to be a Paradox form of Cobalion. Their types are currently unknown. Raging Bolt is known to have the Protosynthesis Ability, while Iron Crown has Quark Drive. Thus, Raging Bolt is likely an ancestor of Raikou, while Iron Crown is a likely future form of Cobalion.

3) Other new Pokemon

Archaludon and Dipplin (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers should already know Raging Bolt and Iron Crown are brand-new. Similarly, Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti were all revealed before the Pokemon Presents in August 2023. However, there are still a few other new additions planned for the upcoming DLCs:

Dipplin

Archaludon

Dipplin is stated to be an evolution of Applin. Archaludon is the evolution of Duraludon. On a similar note, Terapagos is known to have two forms, one with its shell and one without.

4) New minigame

This minigame is called Ogre Oustin' (Image via Game Freak)

One new minigame shown off in the August Pokemon Presents was Ogre Oustin'. It's a tradition in Kitakami where the player is supposed to ride a Pokemon (Kiraidon or Miraidon) and pop balloons to collect berries. There are multiple difficulties. It's also been confirmed on the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website that up to three players can join you in this minigame.

Some other Pokemon may try to come after your berries, like Munchlax. Bringing the berries to Berry Tables can give you mochi, which can be used to buff your Pokemon's stats. Likewise, Fresh-Start Mochi can reset those EVs.

Note that this feature and the next one will be available in The Teal Mask.

5) New way to take photos

The Roto-Stick in action (Image via Game Freak)

The Roto-Stick is worth pointing out from the August Pokemon Presents. It allows you to take snapshots from a distance than what's currently possible in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This feature could be helpful if you wish to take a selfie but not have your character take up too much space in the snapshot.

Another tremendously related feature is the ability to tell your walking Pokemon to stay in one spot, so they won't wander everywhere while you're taking a photo. Trainers who wish to preserve their memories with photos will love the new DLCs' ability to give them more control over the image they photograph.