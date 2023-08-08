Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC new trailer showcased at Pokemon Presents August 2023

The Pokemon Presents broadcast on August 8, 2023, revealed interesting new information about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLCs. It was earlier confirmed that the latest main series titles will be getting new downloadable content with storyline expansions in 2023. Incidentally, the release date for the first DLC was also revealed during the presentation.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Hidden Treasures of Area Zero, will be available in two parts. Part 1 is called The Teal Mask and Part 2, The Indigo Disc. Each of these is going to add a number of new Pocket Monsters to the world of Scarlet and Violet. Here is everything that was revealed in the Pokemon Presents August 2023 teasers.

Everything revealed about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 1: The Teal Mask at Pokemon Presents August 2023

Special tera Ogerpon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The release date for The Teal Mask was revealed to be September 13, 2023. The DLCs will also introduce some new Paradox Pokemon, Iron Crown based on Cobalion, and a past version of Raiku called Raging Bolt.

In The Teak Mask part of the DLC, players will venture into the Land of Ktakami. There will be many critters from previous generations available there that cannot be accessed otherwise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Other than that, more footage of the characters Carmine and Kieran, along with new critters, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fexandipiti, were shown in the video. These were earlier revealed to have the unique Toxic Chain ability. Kieran also features a brand new evolution of Applin, called Dipplin, based on a candied apple.

Players will also meet another character called Perrin, a travelling photographer. Alongside her, you have to take pictures of different Pokemon to unlock the reward for her questline.

There will also be an Ogre Oustin' mini-game, which will give you Mochi as a reward. This special Pokemon food allows you to raise the stats of your critters. This can be quite useful if you're looking to dip your toes in competitive Pokemon.

Lastly, the trailer revealed that players will also receive a Rotostick, which will let them take better wide-angle selfies.

Everything revealed about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disc at Pokemon Presents August 2023

Terapagos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Part 2 of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC is scheduled to be released in Winter 2023, but a definite release date has not been revealed yet.

The teaser for Part 2: The Indigo Disc, revealed that Director Cyrano, of the Blueberry Academy, will invite the playable character into the underwater school.

The underwater school in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disc expansion will feature four different biomes: Savannah, Coastal, Canyon, and Polar. Each region features Pocket Monsters that are usually not available in the Generation IX games.

The students in Blueberry Academy have a battle club called the BB League. There are four Elite Four members: Lacey, Crispin, Amarys, and Drayton. Drayton's team will feature a new Pokemon called Archaludon, which is an evolved form of Duraludon.

To fight against the Elite Four, you have to complete Trials similar to the ones in Pokemon Sun and Moon. One of these will allow you to fly on the back of Koraidon or Miraidon.

There is something called a League Club in The Indigo Disc expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It will provide you with a club room of your own, which can be decorated like the a hideout from the earlier versions of the Pokemon console games.

The League Club will also let you change your Poke Ball throwing style and invite trainers from Paldea.

At the end of these DLC expansions, you will have to head back to the Paldea region to find out what the hidden treasures of Area Zero are.