5 new Paradox forms Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players would love to see

By most accounts, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradox species have been a welcome addition to the series. The past and future species found in the Great Crater of Paldea have become some of the most popular picks among trainers for various reasons, from their battle prowess to their appearance.

However, there are currently only 14 Paradox species, split 7/7 between the two games as exclusives. Scarlet possesses Paradox Pokemon from the past, while Violet contains those from the future.

Since these new creatures have proven so popular, it only seems logical that Game Freak will expand the roster of Paradox species in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Plenty of options could be added to the games, but some may be more enticing to the Pokemon fanbase than others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Gyarados and 4 other Pocket Monsters whose Paradox forms fans would love to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Paradox Charizard

Charizard's popularity persists throughout generations of the Pokemon series (Image via Game Freak)

While Charizard isn't obtainable in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it can be caught through other means.

There was a special Tera Raid event for the popular Fire-type starter. It appears that it will also be transferable from Pokemon HOME once the application has its compatibility updated for Scarlet and Violet. However, a past or future version of the Pocket Monster would likely be a huge hit with fans if done well.

Charizard's popularity has permeated nearly every Pokemon game ever released, and there's no reason to think that a Paradox form won't succeed in the Paldea region.

2) Paradox Gengar

Gengar remains one of the most beloved Ghost-type creatures of all time (Image via Game Freak)

Obtainable by evolving Gastly and Haunter or capturing it as a Tera Raid boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Gengar is one of the most popular Ghost-type species in the franchise.

The lovable trickster has an iconic appearance and moveset, but this just means Game Freak has a ton of different possibilities for its Paradox counterparts.

A more primal iteration of Gengar from the past or an eerie futuristic version could make the Shadow Pokemon much creepier than players might expect.

3) Paradox Gyarados

Could Gyarados be even more intimidating? The right Paradox variant might just have that answer (Image via Game Freak)

Gyarados' appearance is undoubtedly iconic thanks to its fearsome glare and cutting figure. However, its Paradox variant could be a smash hit with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans.

Even better, a Paradox Gyarados could finally obtain the Dragon typing that has long eluded it as a Water/Flying-type creature. It seems only appropriate to give it to the Pocket Monster, whose lore is tied to the myth of a dragon.

Few fans would likely complain about the results of a past or future version of Gyarados, as it remains beloved and incredibly powerful in Scarlet and Violet.

4) Paradox Lucario

Lucario has received attention in the past, but that shouldn't hold back its prospects in Scarlet/Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Lucario has received different forms in the past, but a Paradox variant presents opportunities that players won't see with a Mega Evolution.

Lucario could mix its Fighting-type capabilities with other elements, and a futuristic or antiquated appearance could provide endless possibilities. This Pocket Monster may not be as popular as some of the others on this list. However, it is still worth a look for Game Freak if the potential for new Paradox species exists.

5) Dragonite

Dragonite's reputation for being adorable is well-known, but could a Paradox Dragonite be more fearsome? (Image via Game Freak)

It's hard to argue with this pick, as Dragonite is both cute and great in battle. A Paradox Dragonite could shake things up substantially with an appearance that looks more dangerous. Its typing can also be changed to make it even more versatile on the battlefield.

Altering Dragonite's Dragon/Flying typing would certainly help with its innate weakness to Ice-type moves. This would also likely present plenty of interesting implications for the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet meta in competitive battles.

