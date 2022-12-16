Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Dragonite PvP build

Dragonite has remained a popular pick since the first generation of Pokemon games. This is not only due to its cute appearance but also its impressive battle power. If trainers wish to use it in PvP competitive battles, for example, it can be an invaluable asset.

When it comes to outfitting any Pocket Monster for PvP battles, players have to take every factor into account, from stats and abilities to nature, held items, and Tera Type.

Move selection is also just as important to ensure that the given Pokemon is flexible and can account for many different battle situations.

There are a few ways to build Dragonite for PvP, but one, in particular, makes it a fearsome force of nature.

Dragonite's top PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet prioritizes its speed, offensive capabilities, and durability

While Dragonite can be built in many ways for PvP battles, one top build involves prioritizing its speed, offensive capabilities, and durability. This can require a relatively complex EV spread compared to how players would normally train Dragonite for Tera Raids or battles in other formats.

However, this PvP build should make Dragonite effective at battling both in trainer-vs-trainer situations and while taking on wild Pokemon or NPC trainers.

Dragon Dance Dragonite build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

EV Point Spread - 252 Attack, 252 Special Attack, 4 HP

- 252 Attack, 252 Special Attack, 4 HP Nature - Jolly

- Jolly Ability - Multiscale

- Multiscale Tera Type - Dragon-type

- Dragon-type Moveset - Outrage, Hurricane, Dragon Dance, Fire Punch/Thunder Punch/Roost

- Outrage, Hurricane, Dragon Dance, Fire Punch/Thunder Punch/Roost Top Held Items - Clear Amulet, Lum Berry, or Choice Band

The build listed above should make Dragonite a durable Pokemon, thanks to its base stats, while vastly improving its damage potential with physical and special moves.

A Dragon Tera Typing allows Dragonite to use Outrage to devastating effect. It boosts the damage of Dragon-type moves (in addition to the STAB bonus that Dragonite gets from being part Dragon-type itself). The ability, Multiscale, also makes the Pokemon more durable after half of its health has been lost.

When it comes to moves, Outrage and Hurricane will benefit the most from Dragonite's Dragon/Flying typing and its Tera Type.

Dragon Dance enhances Dragonite's attack and speed stats and should be used at the start of the battle to power up Outrage. Fire and Thunder Punch operate primarily to deal with type coverage issues. Fire Punch is a counter to Ice-types and can deal heavy damage to Dragonite.

If a player seeks more durability and survivability instead, they can switch a punch move for Roost, which will restore a significant amount of health in battle.

Lastly, trainers have some freedom when it comes to Dragonite's held items. Clear Amulet is an incredibly popular meta pick, as it keeps the holder's stats from being lowered by moves and abilities. However, if a trainer is struggling with status effects, a Lum Berry can cure these issues once per battle.

Lastly, Choice Band can be a very powerful aid for Dragonite's physical moves (particularly Outrage). However, Dragonite won't be able to use the full breadth of its moveset without switching out multiple times.

