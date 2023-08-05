Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly: Exploring Gen 9 starter influences

With the highly anticipated release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLCs, fans worldwide are eager to explore the extended surprises the region, based in Spain, holds for us. Players wait for further dive-in for the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero on August 8, 2023. This article delves into the influences behind the Gen 9 starters, Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.

Let's unravel the connections between these critters and the rich cultural history of Spain.

What are the Gen 9 starters based on in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Scarlet and Violet - Colors of Spain

Scarlet and Violet are intriguing choices for the region, and keen-eyed fans have noticed that these colors are present in the flag of the Second Spanish Republic. It hints at the developers' intent to draw inspiration from the region's historical background rather than the modern flag.

Spanish History and Cultural Influences

Given the region's captivating past, it's natural to wonder how much Spanish history and culture will influence the new Pokemon designs. The undeniable connections led to the region having intriguing and culturally diverse designs.

Fuecoco

The Fire Croc Fuecoco (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fire starter, Fuecoco, has sparked discussions about its design. Some speculate that it could be inspired by the Christian belief that snakes had legs before Eve bit the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge. However, a closer look reveals that its shape resembles a hot pepper, which aligns more logically with a Fire-Type Pokemon.

Fuecoco's name is derived from "Fuego" (fire) and "cocodrilo" (crocodile) in Spanish. Additionally, mentioning "Coco" or "cucafera," an Iberian dragon depicted with a coconut body, suggests that Fuecoco's final evolution, Skeledirge, drew direct inspiration from the Day of the Dead. This Mexican festival celebrates deceased loved ones.

Spain and South America's trade relations can also be discussed in this context. The designs could manifest South American references, drawing connections to peppers and tomatoes integral to Spanish cuisine.

Quaxly

The Duckling Pokemon Quaxly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quaxly, the Water-type starter, appears to resemble a "braxly" with its pose and presence. Its description as "earnest and tidy" may reference sailors and naval ships known for their disciplined and organized nature.

Its final form, Quaquaval, is a dancer inspired by ducks and peacocks. Its design, feathers, and movements resemble carnival performers from the country's carnivals. The creature's fighting typing and signature move, Aqua-Step, aligns with its role as a dancer, using the martial art style Capoeira- a blend of fighting, dance, acrobatics, and music.

Using sailor suits in the media as a shorthand for portraying child-like characters might also play a role in Quaxly's inspiration.

Sprigatito

The Grass Cat Sprigatito (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sprigatito, the Grass-type starter, is pretty straightforward. It draws comparisons to the Iberian Lynx due to its feline appearance. The word "sprig" stands for a small stem of a plant, and "gatito" is Spanish for a little cat.

The evolutions of Sprigatito, particularly Meowscarada, showcase connections to the world of magic and masquerade. Its signature move, Flower Trick, and graceful movements allude to a magician's performance. The mask worn by Meowscarada further reinforces the notion of it becoming a Dark-type starter, potentially fueled by its association with mysterious and enigmatic masquerades.

As the date for the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero draws near, fans can't wait for the exciting discoveries to be uncovered. In their recent teaser, dedicated franchise followers wait for further information on August 8.

The DLCs have created a massive room for theories and speculations that people look forward to. Only time will reveal the truth behind these speculations. Fans worldwide are eager to embark on this new adventure into Spain.