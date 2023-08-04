How to get a free Tatsugiri code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are in for a treat as The Pokemon Company has announced that they will be giving away special Tatsugiri Mystery Codes to those willing to participate in the Pokemon World Championship (PWC) in Yokohama. Scarlet and Violet's players have been bouncing off the walls ever since this announcement was made.

The year's Pokemon World Championship will be held in Yokohama, Japan. While the PWC will be hosting events for five games in total, the Stretchy Form Tatsugiri in the frame will only be available for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to do to redeem the Stretchy Form Tatsugiri in your Scarlet and Violet save file.

How to redeem Stretchy Form Tatsugiri code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ pic.twitter.com/mWfHd5s5qS Serebii Update: The Pokémon Fantasy Team campaign isn ow live on the official Worlds website for US players. The first 10,000 registrants will get a code for Pokémon Scarlet 7 VIolet to get a TatsugiriDetails @ serebii.net

Players from the United States of America who register a Fantasy Team in the 2023 World Championship in Yokohama, Japan, will be entitled to a free code that they can redeem to get a Stretchy Form Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

They will be eligible to receive a Mystery Gift, which will have the code for the Tatsugiri. The code can be redeemed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until August 31, 2023.

The redeem code will also be handed out in person at the following locations in Yokohama during the PWC:

JR Sakuragicho Station Square

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse Event Square

MinatoMirai Line MinatoMirai Station

Only the first 10,000 entries will be given this code, so make sure you register fast. The portals for the Fantasy Team registration open on August 3, 2023, and close on August 31, 2023.

Pokemon World Championship 2023 schedule

Play Pokémon @playpokemon #PokemonWorlds



Build your teams for a chance to win amazing prizes: pic.twitter.com/r1slRldau4 Introducing Pokémon Fantasy Team, where Trainers build Pokémon TCG and Pokémon VGC teams based on eligible Pokémon TCG cards and Pokémon at the 2023 Pokémon World Championships!Build your teams for a chance to win amazing prizes: pkmn.news/FantasyTeam

Pokemon GO

You can watch the live stream at www.twitch.tv/pokemongo

Timings:

Bracket Stage: August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 2 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 2 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Bracket Stage (Top 2): August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 1 am PDT.

August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 1 am PDT. Grand Finals: August 12, 2023, 5 pm to 6 pm PDT.

Pokemon Unite

You can watch the live stream on: www.twitch.tv/pokemonunite

These are the timings:

Group Play: August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 4 am PDT.

August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 4 am PDT. Bracket Play: August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 5 am PDT.

Pokemon VGC

You can watch the live stream on: www.twitch.tv/pokemon

These are the timings:

Day 1 Swiss: August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 4:30 am PDT.

August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 4:30 am PDT. Day 2 Swiss (Top 8 and Top 4): August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 6 am PDT.

August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 6 am PDT. Final matches for all Pokemon VGC Divisions: August 12, 2023, 10 pm to 1 am PDT.

Pokemon TCG

You can watch the live stream on: www.twitch.tv/pokemontcg

These are the timings:

Day 1 Swiss: August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 4:30 am PDT.

August 10, 2023, 5 pm to 4:30 am PDT. Day 2 Swiss (Top 8 and Top 4): August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 6 am PDT.

August 11, 2023, 5 pm to 6 am PDT. Final matches for all Pokemon VGC Divisions: August 12, 2023, 6 pm to 10 pm PDT.

That brings us to the end of this guide. Good luck redeeming the Stretchy Tatsugiri!