Can you transfer legendary Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had to wait six months before the game became compatible with Pokemon HOME. This meant players could now transfer creatures from games like Pokemon GO into this main series title. As a result, you can get your hands on many beasts unavailable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through Pokemon HOME.

This article will teach you how to send legendary critters from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to transfer legendary Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You will have to do this in two sections. Firstly, you must transfer your critter from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME and then from HOME to Scarlet and Violet.

First, you must own a legal copy of Scarlet and Violet. After that, you can follow these steps to transfer your beast from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME:

In Pokemon GO, tap on the Pokeball icon and then go to “Settings.”

You must then scroll down and click “Connected Devices and Services.”

From there, you will have to click on “Pokemon HOME.” Once that is done, you must “Sign in with Nintendo.”

Once you link your Nintendo account with Pokemon GO, you will get the option to “Send Pokemon” on your screen. This will essentially allow you to send a creature from GO to HOME.

Once you tap the “Send Pokemon” button, you will be greeted by a screen showing how much “GO Transport Energy” you have. This energy is needed to send your creatures from this game to HOME.

You will then have to click on “Continue.”

After clicking on Continue, you must select the creatures you want to transfer to HOME. And then click on “Next.”

You can then review your selection and click on “Transport.” Your beasts will have successfully been sent to Pokemon HOME.

Note: Once your GO Transport Energy finishes and the bar turns red, you can either wait a week for it to fill up or recharge it with PokeCoins. If you want to know how to buy dirt-cheap PokeCoins, you can read our article that tells you how to do that.

The rest of the procedure can be finished on your Nintendo Switch. You will want to follow these steps:

Open Pokemon HOME on your Nintendo Switch and click on the Pokemon GO button. Since you transferred creatures already, it should have a red circle icon.

It will start checking for the transferred beasts and provide you with a grid showing all the Pokemon sent from GO to HOME.

You will have to click on “Receive.”

Lastly, you must drag the transferred critters from HOME over to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet save file. Save your progress.

Following these steps, you can open up Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and find your transferred critters in your boxes. It is important to note that Nintendo recently added a limitation where you must obtain the legendary and mythical beasts you want to transfer from HOME in the main series title first. If you don’t register the beast in your game, you will most likely be unable to send the Pokemon from HOME to Scarlet and Violet.

You could trade for doubles with a friend having the same beast or touch-trade with someone who has the creature you are trying to bring into Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokemon that can be transferred into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through Pokemon HOME

The following critters can be transferred through HOME into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Generation 1: Kanto region

Charmander Charmeleon Charizard 8 hat variants of Pikachu Tauros Articuno Zapdos Moltres Mewtwo Mew

Generation 2: Johto region

Cyndaquil Quilava Typhlosion Wooper Quagsire

Generation 3: Hoenn region

Kyogre Groudon Rayquaza

Generation 4: Sinnoh region

Uxie Mesprit Azelf Cresselia All 18 forms of Arceus Both Altered and Origin forms of Giratina Heatran Both Primary and Origin forms of Dialga

Generation 5: Unova region

Oshawott Dewott Samurott Both Incarnate and Therian forms of Tornadus Both Incarnate and Therian forms of Landorus Both Incarnate and Therian forms of Thundurus Both Aria and Pirouette forms of Meloetta

Generation 6: Kalos region

Chespin Quilladin Chesnaught Fennekin Braixen Delphox Froakie Frogadier Greninja Vivilon Carbink Diancie Hoopa Volcanion

Generation 7: Alola region

Rowlett Dartrix Decidueye Magearna Raichu Diglett Dugtrio Meowth Persian Grimer Muk

Generation 8: Galar region

Grookey Thwackey Rillaboom Scorbunny Robot Cinderace Sobble Drizzle Inteleon Perrserker Zacian Zamazenta Slowking Moltres Zapdos Articuno Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Meowth Eternatus Kubfu Both Single-strike and Rapid-strike style Urshifu Zarude Regieleki Regidrago Glastrier Spectrier All three forms of Calyrex: Classic, Ice Rider, and Shadow Rider

Generation 9: Hisui region

Wyrdeer Kleavor Ursaluna Decidueye Avalugg Zorua Zoroark Lilligant Basculin Samurott Qwilfish Sneasel Typhlosion Voltorb Electrode Growlithe Arcanine

That brings us to the end of this guide on transferring legendary beasts from Pokemon GO to Scarlet and Violet. You can read other articles on this popular Nintendo game to learn more.