Best Heatran PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Tera Type, moves, and more

Heatran is one of the best, if not the best, dual Fire- and Steel-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV). It neither has any evolution nor can you encounter it in the wild. The only way to get hold of Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV) is through Pokemon HOME. You must catch a Heatran in some other game, like Pokemon GO. Once you transfer it to HOME, you can port it into SV.

In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about Heatran and its viability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP.

The best build for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Type, Ability, and Type effectiveness of Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Heatran has the following characteristics in the game:

Type: Fire- and Steel-type beast.

Fire- and Steel-type beast. Abilities: Flash Fire and Flame Body.

Flash Fire and Flame Body. Weak against: Ground-, Water-, and Fighting-type beasts.

Ground-, Water-, and Fighting-type beasts. Damage Normally by: Fire-, Electric-, Rock-, Ghost-, and Dark-type beasts.

Fire-, Electric-, Rock-, Ghost-, and Dark-type beasts. Resists: Normal-, Flying-, Psychic-, Dragon-, Grass-, Ice-, Bug-, and Steel-type beasts.

Normal-, Flying-, Psychic-, Dragon-, Grass-, Ice-, Bug-, and Steel-type beasts. Immune to: Poison-type beasts.

Heatran’s Abilities explained:

Flash Fire: It gets activated when the Pokemon receives damaged by a Fire-type move. Once active, your critter will become immune to other Fire-type attackers.

It gets activated when the Pokemon receives damaged by a Fire-type move. Once active, your critter will become immune to other Fire-type attackers. Flame Body: If your enemy attacks you with a physical move, there is a 30% chance that your Pokemon will burn the attacker.

Heatran’s statistics

golf ball sized hail @Sphinx_Draws twitter.com/realblaines/st… Blaines  @realblaines It is being talked about in some Japanese circles that the Pokemon Scarlet Violet legendaries being ridden like mere bikes by a child takes away any semblance of "legendary" label from the two dragons It is being talked about in some Japanese circles that the Pokemon Scarlet Violet legendaries being ridden like mere bikes by a child takes away any semblance of "legendary" label from the two dragons https://t.co/791Kr0MwNf yet no ones mad that heatran is a legendary yet no ones mad that heatran is a legendary 💀💀💀 twitter.com/realblaines/st…

This critter has the following stats in SV:

Health Points (HP): 91

91 Base Attack (Atk): 90

90 Base Defense (Def): 106

106 Special Attack (SpAtk): 130

130 Special Defense (SpDef): 106

106 Speed: 77

The best Nature for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Nature of a critter determines whether your Pocket Monster’s attributes will rise or fall depending on what you choose. The best Natures for Heatran are as follows:

Modest: Increases Special Attack while reducing the base attack stat.

Increases Special Attack while reducing the base attack stat. Quiet: Increases the Special Attack while reducing the speed.

The best Singles moveset for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Heatran would perform best with the following build:

Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: The entire Effort Values are used to maximize the Special Attack and Speed, putting these stats at 252. The remaining is used to increase the base defense by 4.

The entire Effort Values are used to maximize the Special Attack and Speed, putting these stats at 252. The remaining is used to increase the base defense by 4. Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire Tera Type: Flying-type

Flying-type Held item: Life Orb

Life Orb Moveset: Fire Blast, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, and Taunt

Build Breakdown

Fire Blast is a Fire-type STAB move for Heatran and can potentially do a lot of damage in bursts.

Flash Cannon is a Steel-type STAB move that utilizes Heatran’s Steel typing.

The Flying Tera typing removes Heatran’s weakness against Ground- and Fighting-type Pokemon.

This build is centered around high-damage output. Thus, the Special Attack and Speed attributes are maxed out with the Effort Values. The leftover EVs are added to Defense to give Heatran some extra bulk to withstand Ground- and Fighting-type moves.

Life Orb, as the Held Item, allows Heatran to deal added damage while sacrificing some Health Points (HP), making it even more potent on the battlefield.

The best Doubles moveset for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Heatran would perform best with the following build:

Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: The entire Effort Values are used to maximize the Special Attack and Speed, putting these stats at 252. The remaining is used to increase the base defense by 4.

The entire Effort Values are used to maximize the Special Attack and Speed, putting these stats at 252. The remaining is used to increase the base defense by 4. Ability: Flash Fire

Flash Fire Tera Type: Grass-type

Grass-type Held item: Focus Stash

Focus Stash Moveset: Heat Wave, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, and Protect

Build Breakdown

Heat Wave allows Heatran to damage and burn its enemies.

Flash Cannon is a Steel-type STAB move that utilizes Heatran’s Steel typing.

The Grass Tera typing removes Heatran’s weakness against Ground- and Water-type Pokemon. It also allows this beast to be damaged neutrally by Fighting-type beasts.

This build is centered around high-damage output. Thus, the Special Attack and Speed attributes are maxed out with the Effort Values. The leftover EVs are added to Defense to give Heatran some extra bulk to withstand Ground- and Fighting-type moves.

Focus Sash is the best Held Item for this build as it enhances this critter’s HP. This allows this creature to survive longer on the battlefield.

That covers everything you need to know about Heatran’s best build for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If we missed something, mention it in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes