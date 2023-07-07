Best Heatran PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature, Tera Type, moves, and more

Heatran is one of the best, if not the best, dual Fire- and Steel-type Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV). It neither has any evolution nor can you encounter it in the wild. The only way to get hold of Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV) is through Pokemon HOME. You must catch a Heatran in some other game, like Pokemon GO. Once you transfer it to HOME, you can port it into SV.
In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about Heatran and its viability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP.
The best build for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP
Type, Ability, and Type effectiveness of Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Heatran has the following characteristics in the game:
- Type: Fire- and Steel-type beast.
- Abilities: Flash Fire and Flame Body.
- Weak against: Ground-, Water-, and Fighting-type beasts.
- Damage Normally by: Fire-, Electric-, Rock-, Ghost-, and Dark-type beasts.
- Resists: Normal-, Flying-, Psychic-, Dragon-, Grass-, Ice-, Bug-, and Steel-type beasts.
- Immune to: Poison-type beasts.
Heatran’s Abilities explained:
- Flash Fire: It gets activated when the Pokemon receives damaged by a Fire-type move. Once active, your critter will become immune to other Fire-type attackers.
- Flame Body: If your enemy attacks you with a physical move, there is a 30% chance that your Pokemon will burn the attacker.
Heatran’s statistics
This critter has the following stats in SV:
- Health Points (HP): 91
- Base Attack (Atk): 90
- Base Defense (Def): 106
- Special Attack (SpAtk): 130
- Special Defense (SpDef): 106
- Speed: 77
The best Nature for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Nature of a critter determines whether your Pocket Monster’s attributes will rise or fall depending on what you choose. The best Natures for Heatran are as follows:
- Modest: Increases Special Attack while reducing the base attack stat.
- Quiet: Increases the Special Attack while reducing the speed.
The best Singles moveset for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Heatran would perform best with the following build:
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: The entire Effort Values are used to maximize the Special Attack and Speed, putting these stats at 252. The remaining is used to increase the base defense by 4.
- Ability: Flash Fire
- Tera Type: Flying-type
- Held item: Life Orb
- Moveset: Fire Blast, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, and Taunt
Build Breakdown
- Fire Blast is a Fire-type STAB move for Heatran and can potentially do a lot of damage in bursts.
- Flash Cannon is a Steel-type STAB move that utilizes Heatran’s Steel typing.
- The Flying Tera typing removes Heatran’s weakness against Ground- and Fighting-type Pokemon.
- This build is centered around high-damage output. Thus, the Special Attack and Speed attributes are maxed out with the Effort Values. The leftover EVs are added to Defense to give Heatran some extra bulk to withstand Ground- and Fighting-type moves.
- Life Orb, as the Held Item, allows Heatran to deal added damage while sacrificing some Health Points (HP), making it even more potent on the battlefield.
The best Doubles moveset for Heatran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Heatran would perform best with the following build:
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: The entire Effort Values are used to maximize the Special Attack and Speed, putting these stats at 252. The remaining is used to increase the base defense by 4.
- Ability: Flash Fire
- Tera Type: Grass-type
- Held item: Focus Stash
- Moveset: Heat Wave, Flash Cannon, Earth Power, and Protect
Build Breakdown
- Heat Wave allows Heatran to damage and burn its enemies.
- Flash Cannon is a Steel-type STAB move that utilizes Heatran’s Steel typing.
- The Grass Tera typing removes Heatran’s weakness against Ground- and Water-type Pokemon. It also allows this beast to be damaged neutrally by Fighting-type beasts.
- This build is centered around high-damage output. Thus, the Special Attack and Speed attributes are maxed out with the Effort Values. The leftover EVs are added to Defense to give Heatran some extra bulk to withstand Ground- and Fighting-type moves.
- Focus Sash is the best Held Item for this build as it enhances this critter’s HP. This allows this creature to survive longer on the battlefield.
That covers everything you need to know about Heatran’s best build for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If we missed something, mention it in the comments below.