Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Alolan Muk Tera Raid build

Muk is an excellent choice for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV). If you have a Grimer, you can evolve it into a Muk when you reach level 38 in the game. That is the only criteria you need to fulfill. You need not hold any item or learn a move to evolve your Muk. However, even though Muk is a good choice for Tera Raid battles, it performs poorly in ranked battles.

A Tera Raid build with Alolan Muk would be centered around the Poison Touch move. You must also make your Muk hold the Shell Bell item, which we will elaborate on shortly. An Alolan Muk would work wonders if you used it as a Poison Tera Delphox Counter.

In this article, you will learn how to build the best Alolan Muk Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV).

What is the best Tera Raid build for Alolan Muk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There are two types of Alolan Muk Tera Raid builds that you can do in the game as of this writing:

Special Poison Tera Fairy Delphox Counter

Physical Poison Tera Build

Note: We will focus this build on a Tera Delphox Counter.

You can do the following things to make a good Alolan Muk Tera Raid build:

Ability: Poison Touch. Since none of its abilities do well against Tera Delphox, Poison Touch should be decent.

Nature: Adamant; boosts your base attack.

Tera Type: It is best to get an Alolan Muk with a Poison Tera Type. It will help enhance the effectiveness of Muk's Poison-type moves.

EV Spread: You should focus your Effort Values (EV) on enhancing your Muk's Special Attack and Special Defense. You do not need to worry too much about your Health Points (HP), as the Shell Bell Held Item will work towards regenerating your health.

Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Moveset: Minimize, Acid Spray, Sludge Bomb, and Venoshock

EV Spread focuses more on Special attributes than HP

This Tera Raid build for Alolan Muk focuses on maximizing its Special Attack and Special Defense statistics to 252, as the added bulk and offensive abilities will help it perform better on the battlefield. The Shell Bell Held Item compensates for the neglected HP as it passively heals Muk every time it attacks the enemy.

Turn breakdown for Delphox Tera Raids

Alolan Muk’s counter-strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV):

For the first three turns, you will want to use Minimize to prevent Delphox from using Fire Blast or Will-O-Wisp on you.

Your main objective for the next four turns will be to accumulate Tera Orb charge by using any of your attacks.

You must use Acid Spray to destroy Delphox’s Special Defense for the next three turns.

For the next three turns, use Sludge Bomb. Once Delphox gets poisoned, deal more damage with Venoshock.

You can beat Delphox in a seven-star Tera Raid in 15-18 turns using this Alolan Muk Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

