Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Perrserker Tera Raid Build

Perrserker is an excellent choice if you want to crush the pesky Fairy-type beasts in the Tera Raids of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (SV). Regional variants of Pokemon were added in Generation VII when Meowth received two forms, where the Galarian form of Meowth evolves into Perrserker. This evolution was introduced in the following generation.

Being a Steel-type beast, Perrserker is exceptionally useful against Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You will not be able to encounter Galarian Meowth in the wild. Still, you can receive it through a special trade if you enroll at the Academy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for special classes.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to do to make the best Perrserker Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best Tera Raid build for Perrserker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The best way to use Perrserker for Tera Raids is by teaming up with other Steel-type beasts, preferably three other support Perrserkers. The Perrserker Tera Raid build works as a "One Hit Knockout" Delphox Counter, also known as a Delphox OHKO Counter.

You could also build a Metal Coat Iron Head Perrserker, but it would not be as effective as the Delphox OHKO Counter build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You can do the following things to make a good Perrserker Tera Raid build:

Ability: Steely Spirit - Stacking up multiple Steely Spirit abilities will allow your team of Perrserkers to one-shot Delphox.

Steely Spirit - Stacking up multiple Steely Spirit abilities will allow your team of Perrserkers to one-shot Delphox. Nature: Adamant - This will boost your base attack.

Adamant - This will boost your base attack. Tera Type: The Tera Type will not play a big role as this build focuses on eliminating Delphox in one turn.

The Tera Type will not play a big role as this build focuses on eliminating Delphox in one turn. EV Spread: your Health Points (HP) should be 152; Special Attack should be 104; Special Defense should be maxed out at 252.

your Health Points (HP) should be 152; Special Attack should be 104; Special Defense should be maxed out at 252. Held Item: Choice Band

Choice Band Moveset: Screech, Metal Sound, Iron Head, and Helping Hand

Tera Type and Effort Value (EV) Spread explanation

shofu @shofu Win any raid easily



4 Perrserkers, Steely Spirit x4, Screech, Taunt, Helping Hand, Iron Head + attack cheer. I didn't find this, I'm just spreading the word Win any raid easily4 Perrserkers, Steely Spirit x4, Screech, Taunt, Helping Hand, Iron Head + attack cheer. I didn't find this, I'm just spreading the word https://t.co/FglfBg4Pus

Giving Perrserker enough bulk to withstand attacks from Delphox while giving it enough power to one-shot the Raid Boss is important. Due to its ability to take out the enemy in one turn, the Tera Type is less important than other builds.

Perrserker as the main attacker in Terra Raid's strategy

Your three support Perrserkers should use Metal Sound to reduce Delphox’s Special Defense. As soon as that happens, your main attacking Perrserker can use Iron Head to knock out Delphox in one hit. This is possible due to the boosted Steel-type attack from the three Steely Spirit abilities.

Perrserker as support for Tera Raid's strategy

As stated above, the team of Perrserkers can use their Steely Spirit ability to boost the attack of other Steel-type beasts in your team by 50%. You can have another hard-hitting attacker like Zacian, Heatran, or Dialga. All of them share the same typing and have powerful moves like:

Steel Beam for Dialga and Heatran (does approximate damage of 10,000–13,000 when boosted by three Steely Spirit abilities along with Choice Specs)

Behemoth Blade for Zacian (does an approximate damage of 11,000–16,500 when boosted by three Steely Spirit abilities along with Rusted Sword)

In the case of Heatran and Dialga, you should use Perrserker’s Fake Tears to bring down Delphox’s Special Defense stat. Then make Heatran or Dialga attack with Steel Beam. Thanks to the boost from Steely Spirit, this attack should knock out Delphox in one turn.

When it comes to Zacian, Make the three Perrserkers use Screech to lower Delphox’s Special Defense. After that, make Zacian attack with Behemoth Blade. This will knock out the Raid Boss in one turn.

Poll : 0 votes